Radieschen vom 27.05.2021

El Ritschi von Jolly & The Flytrap ist da und stellt ihr neues Album vor.
- Deserto Parallax – Catch a Fly
- Jolly & The Flytrap – Sempre di piu
- Jolly & The Flytrap – Le soleil brille pour rien
- Jolly & The Flytrap – Cielo abierte (Live im Radieschen)
- Mama Rosin – Le pistolet
- Jolly & The Flytrap – Tres esposas
- Jolly & The Flytrap – Payerne
- Julia Heart – Saudade
- Paquita Maria – Metamorphose
- Giant Moa – Talksleeping
- willibald – The Poet Knows How It Goes
- Shah Blah – Great Escape
- Ester Poly – Wet
- Catalyst – Jolene
- The Flying Tiger Claw – Face Gaze
- Annie Taylor – Wasted Youth
- Velvet Two Stripes – Fever
- Cavaglio – Haubi Songs
- Kappa Mountain – Overcast