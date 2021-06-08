Gespielte Lieder 08 Juni 2021

08 Juni 2021
Gespielte Lieder Nr.01 bis Nr.16 vom Berner Kult Label Voodoo Rhythm Records
01 Urban Junior – Hot Shit From Switzerland 2010
02 Die Zorros – Meek My Joe 2012
03 Becky Lee and Drunkfoot – Old Fashioned Man 2013
04 Becky Lee and Drunkfoot – Secret and Lies 2012
05 Delaney Davidson – Lackie’s Men 2010
06 Bad Mojos – Police Car 2018
07 Reverend Beat-Man and the New Wave – I have enough 2018
08 The Monsters – Happy People Make Me Sick 2016
09 Delaney Davidson – Time has gone 2011
# Pablo Infernal – Devil’s Heart 2019
# Pablo Infernal – Please Release Me 2021
10 Dylan Walshe – And then you cry 2016
11 Heart Attack Alley – My Beating Heart 2013
12 Heart Attack Alley – I put a spell on you 2012
13 Hipbone Slim and the Knee Tremblers – Camel Neck 2010
14 Hipbone Slim and the Knee Tremblers – Pathfinder 2004
15 Blind Bucher – Staubsaugerbaby 2014