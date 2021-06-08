25 Jahre RaBe
AbbAZappA
Über die Sendung

It’s Time for you… Du bist ein Musikfreak und hörst gerne guten Sound. Dann schalt dein Radio ein, hör „AbbAZappA“ und entdecke gute Musik von Blues, Beat, Rock über Pop, Soul, R’n’B, Folk und vieles mehr. Musik die du noch nie, oder schon lange nicht mehr gehört hast. Du erfährst dabei auch Anekdoten und Randinformationen zu den KünstlerInnen. Die Sendungen behandeln nicht ein einzelnes Thema, sondern bringen dir einen bunten Mix Musikgeschichte näher.

Vergiss für einen Moment den Alltag und sing mit, wenn deine Hammersongs gespielt werden. Radio Bern RaBe bringts! „AbbAZappA“… das ist genau deine Musiksendung, die nicht nur bei AbbA anfängt und bei ZappA (Frank) auch nicht aufhört.

Gotta be good! Die Welt der Musik zum an- und reinhören – moderiert von Hans Mayer.

Let the Music play! Jeden zweiten Dienstag von 20 bis 21 Uhr… yeah!

Sendungsmachende
Hans Mayer
Nächste Sendungen
  • Di, 22.6., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 6.7., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 20.7., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 3.8., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 17.8., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 31.8., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 14.9., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 28.9., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 12.10., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 26.10., 20:00 - 21:00
Sendungsportrait
Sendung

AbbAZappA

·

Gespielte Lieder 08 Juni 2021

08 Juni 2021

Gespielte Lieder Nr.01 bis Nr.16  vom Berner Kult Label Voodoo Rhythm Records

01 Urban Junior – Hot Shit From Switzerland 2010

02 Die Zorros – Meek My Joe 2012

03 Becky Lee and Drunkfoot – Old Fashioned Man 2013

04 Becky Lee and Drunkfoot – Secret and Lies 2012

05 Delaney Davidson – Lackie’s Men 2010

06 Bad Mojos – Police Car 2018

07 Reverend Beat-Man and the New Wave – I have enough 2018

08 The Monsters – Happy People Make Me Sick 2016

09 Delaney Davidson – Time has gone 2011

# Pablo Infernal – Devil’s Heart 2019

# Pablo Infernal – Please Release Me 2021

10 Dylan Walshe – And then you cry 2016

11 Heart Attack Alley – My Beating Heart 2013

12 Heart Attack Alley – I put a spell on you 2012

13 Hipbone Slim and the Knee Tremblers – Camel Neck 2010

14 Hipbone Slim and the Knee Tremblers – Pathfinder 2004

15 Blind Bucher – Staubsaugerbaby 2014

 