Gespielte Lieder 08 Juni 2021

08 Juni 2021

Gespielte Lieder Nr.01 bis Nr.16 vom Berner Kult Label Voodoo Rhythm Records

01 Urban Junior – Hot Shit From Switzerland 2010

02 Die Zorros – Meek My Joe 2012

03 Becky Lee and Drunkfoot – Old Fashioned Man 2013

04 Becky Lee and Drunkfoot – Secret and Lies 2012

05 Delaney Davidson – Lackie’s Men 2010

06 Bad Mojos – Police Car 2018

07 Reverend Beat-Man and the New Wave – I have enough 2018

08 The Monsters – Happy People Make Me Sick 2016

09 Delaney Davidson – Time has gone 2011

# Pablo Infernal – Devil’s Heart 2019

# Pablo Infernal – Please Release Me 2021

10 Dylan Walshe – And then you cry 2016

11 Heart Attack Alley – My Beating Heart 2013

12 Heart Attack Alley – I put a spell on you 2012

13 Hipbone Slim and the Knee Tremblers – Camel Neck 2010

14 Hipbone Slim and the Knee Tremblers – Pathfinder 2004

15 Blind Bucher – Staubsaugerbaby 2014