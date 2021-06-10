Radieschen-Playlist vom 10.06.221

Eine Sendung mit MILDE und Irina Mossi. Mit Schweizer Musik. Wuala.
- Jolly & the Flytrap – Cielo abierto
- Milde – Surround Me
- Milde – Creepin’In
- Milde – Out of This
- Milde – Wealthy Man
- Swandive – On The Air
- Zeal & Ardor – Run
- Lord Kesseli, Lord Kesseli & the Drums – Robert My Robot
- Streaker – Symétrie
- Irina Mossi – I Don’t Wanna Wake Up
- Irina Mossi – Best Version of Yourself (live im Radieschen)
- Irina Mossi – Love of a Woman (live im Radieschen)
- Irina Mossi – Blue
- Irina Mossi – Royalty (live im Radieschen)
- Irina Mossi – Leave