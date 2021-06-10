25 Jahre RaBe
Die Sendung mit Musik aus dem mehr oder weniger Schweizer Untergrund. Jeden zweiten Donnerstagabend zwischen 20.00 Uhr und 22.00 Uhr.

Radieschen-Playlist vom 10.06.221

Eine Sendung mit MILDE und Irina Mossi. Mit Schweizer Musik. Wuala.

  1. Jolly & the Flytrap – Cielo abierto
  2. Milde – Surround Me
  3. Milde – Creepin’In
  4. Milde – Out of This
  5. Milde – Wealthy Man
  6. Swandive – On The Air
  7. Zeal & Ardor – Run
  8. Lord Kesseli, Lord Kesseli & the Drums – Robert My Robot
  9. Streaker – Symétrie
  10. Irina Mossi – I Don’t Wanna Wake Up
  11. Irina Mossi – Best Version of Yourself (live im Radieschen)
  12. Irina Mossi – Love of a Woman (live im Radieschen)
  13. Irina Mossi – Blue
  14. Irina Mossi – Royalty (live im Radieschen)
  15. Irina Mossi – Leave

 

Radieschen vom 27.05.2021

El Ritschi von Jolly & The Flytrap ist da und stellt ihr neues Album vor.

  1. Deserto Parallax - Catch a Fly
  2. Jolly & The Flytrap - Sempre di piu
  3. Jolly & The Flytrap - Le soleil brille pour rien
  4. Jolly & The Flytrap - Cielo abierte (Live im Radieschen)
  5. Mama Rosin - Le pistolet
  6. Jolly & The Flytrap - Tres esposas
  7. Jolly & The ... >

Playlist vom 29.04.2021

Hunderttusig nöii Lieder gits hüt und e Blick uf d'MFB-Awards 2020.

  1. Evelinn Trouble - Higher Love
  2. NATE - 1990
  3. NATE - Müed
  4. willibald - There's a War Going on in My Veins
  5. Casanora - No Surprise
  6. Lapcat - You Wonder
  7. Mischgewebe - Unmade
  8. Mischgewebe - Cornwall
  9. SWIMS, ... >

Playlist vom 15.04.2021

Musik aus dem mehr oder weniger Schweizer Untergrund.

  1. Datzun Daze - Walk of Shame
  2. Alois - Floating Grounds
  3. Silver Birch - The Simple Life
  4. The Legendary Lightness - April Hearts
  5. Mnevis - Dallenbach
  6. Mischgewebe - Come Down
  7. Odd Beholder - Disaster Movies
  8. Wolfman - Tender Words
  9. Casanora - No Surprise
  10. Arthur Hnatek, SWIMS - Drahtschmidlisteg
  11. Beaumont - April
    12. ... >

Playlist vom 01.04.2021

Musik aus dem mehr oder weniger Schweizer Untergrund. In der ersten Stunde mit Live-Musik von Datzun Daze, die morgen ein Video-Clip und einen neuen Song rausgeben.

  1. Paradisco - Fantaplast
  2. End of Void - Fuzzy Logic
  3. Datzun Daze - Stockholm Syndrome
  4. End of void - You Auld Reekie
  5. Datzun Daze - Walk of Shame (live im Radieschen)
  6. Datzun Daze - Monet (live im ... >

Playlist vom 18.03.2021

Musik aus dem mehr oder weniger Schweizer Untergrund.

  1. Lia Sells Fish - Breathe Easy
  2. Black Sea Dahu - Guinevere
  3. Milde - Out Of This
  4. Andrea Bignasca - Mending Dreams
  5. Pascal Gamboni - Arva la Mar
  6. Ursina - Miu cor
  7. Juan Blanc - 10 Días de Luz
  8. Félicien LiA - La nuit finira toujours par tomber
  9. The Dead Brothers - Baron samedi
  10. Los Gatillos - J'irai d'enterrer à Ushuaia
  11. Roy ... >

Playlist vom 04.03.2021

Musik aus dem mehr oder weniger Schweizer Untergund. Punkt.

  1. Anna Erhard - Short Cut
  2. Anna Erhard - This Is It
  3. Gina Éte - Trauma
  4. Black Sea Dahu - Thaw
  5. Linda Vogel - Relationship Statistics
  6. Me & The Magic Horses - Back To The River
  7. Leoni Leoni - Easyjet
  8. Jessiquoi - Superpower
  9. Am Kap - Ponyboi
  10. Casanora - No Surprise
  11. Evelinn Trouble - Never Came Around
    12. ... >

Playlist vom 18.02.2012

Musik aus dem mehr oder weniger Schweizer Untergrund.

  1. My name is Fuzzy - Une autre chanson
  2. Gina Éte - Trauma
  3. Lena Minder - Stay Around
  4. Long Tall Jefferson - Good Dreamer
  5. Black Sea Dahu - Guinevere
  6. Polar Circles - Go It Alone
  7. Mnevis - Star Wars
  8. Lapcat - Light Giants
  9. Lapcat - Remember
  10. Fiji - Jour d'été
  11. us & sparkles - up master
  12. Tompaul - Easy
    13. ... >