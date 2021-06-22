@Gespielte Lieder aus dem Schweizer Untergrund

08 Juni 2021 / 193 Sendung 22.06.2021 Gespielte Lieder Nr. 01 bis 13 von Lable Voodoo Rhythm Records
01 Destination Lonely – I want you 2020
02 Urban Junior – Jetzt 2014
03 Movie Star Junkies – Dead Love Rag 2008
04 The Dead Brothers – Bela Lugosis Dead 2010
05 The Monsters – High Heels And Mini Skirt 1995
06 Thee Spivs – Bulllet Train 2010
07 Honshu Wolves – Tell Me 2021
08 Honshu-Wolves – Somethings In The Air 2021
## Velvet Two Stripes – Hey Boy 2017
## Velvet Two Stripes – Fever 2021
09 Roy and the Devil’s Motorcycle – Learn to lose 2021
10 John Schooley – Chicago Breakdown 2006
11 Mama Rosin feat Hipbone Slim – London Zydeco 2011
12 Nicole Carcia – Baby OK 2016
13 Pirate Love – Death Trip 2008
14 The Dukes of Hamburg – I gotta move 2013