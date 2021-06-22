25 Jahre RaBe
AbbAZappA
Über die Sendung

It’s Time for you… Du bist ein Musikfreak und hörst gerne guten Sound. Dann schalt dein Radio ein, hör „AbbAZappA“ und entdecke gute Musik von Blues, Beat, Rock über Pop, Soul, R’n’B, Folk und vieles mehr. Musik die du noch nie, oder schon lange nicht mehr gehört hast. Du erfährst dabei auch Anekdoten und Randinformationen zu den KünstlerInnen. Die Sendungen behandeln nicht ein einzelnes Thema, sondern bringen dir einen bunten Mix Musikgeschichte näher.

Vergiss für einen Moment den Alltag und sing mit, wenn deine Hammersongs gespielt werden. Radio Bern RaBe bringts! „AbbAZappA“… das ist genau deine Musiksendung, die nicht nur bei AbbA anfängt und bei ZappA (Frank) auch nicht aufhört.

Gotta be good! Die Welt der Musik zum an- und reinhören – moderiert von Hans Mayer.

Let the Music play! Jeden zweiten Dienstag von 20 bis 21 Uhr… yeah!

Sendungsmachende
Hans Mayer
Nächste Sendungen
  • Di, 6.7., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 20.7., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 3.8., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 17.8., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 31.8., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 14.9., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 28.9., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 12.10., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 26.10., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 9.11., 20:00 - 21:00
Sendungsportrait
Sendung

AbbAZappA

·

@Gespielte Lieder aus dem Schweizer Untergrund

08 Juni 2021 / 193 Sendung 22.06.2021 Gespielte Lieder Nr. 01 bis 13 von Lable Voodoo Rhythm Records

01 Destination Lonely – I want you 2020

02 Urban Junior – Jetzt 2014

03 Movie Star Junkies – Dead Love Rag 2008

04 The Dead Brothers – Bela Lugosis Dead 2010

05 The Monsters – High Heels And Mini Skirt 1995

06 Thee Spivs – Bulllet Train 2010

07 Honshu Wolves – Tell Me 2021

08 Honshu-Wolves – Somethings In The Air 2021

## Velvet Two Stripes – Hey Boy 2017

## Velvet Two Stripes – Fever 2021

09 Roy and the Devil’s Motorcycle – Learn to lose 2021

10 John Schooley – Chicago Breakdown 2006

11 Mama Rosin feat Hipbone Slim – London Zydeco 2011

12 Nicole Carcia – Baby OK 2016

13 Pirate Love – Death Trip 2008

14 The Dukes of Hamburg – I gotta move 2013