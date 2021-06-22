@Gespielte Lieder aus dem Schweizer Untergrund

08 Juni 2021 / 193 Sendung 22.06.2021 Gespielte Lieder Nr. 01 bis 13 von Lable Voodoo Rhythm Records

01 Destination Lonely – I want you 2020

02 Urban Junior – Jetzt 2014

03 Movie Star Junkies – Dead Love Rag 2008

04 The Dead Brothers – Bela Lugosis Dead 2010

05 The Monsters – High Heels And Mini Skirt 1995

06 Thee Spivs – Bulllet Train 2010

07 Honshu Wolves – Tell Me 2021

08 Honshu-Wolves – Somethings In The Air 2021

## Velvet Two Stripes – Hey Boy 2017

## Velvet Two Stripes – Fever 2021

09 Roy and the Devil’s Motorcycle – Learn to lose 2021

10 John Schooley – Chicago Breakdown 2006

11 Mama Rosin feat Hipbone Slim – London Zydeco 2011

12 Nicole Carcia – Baby OK 2016

13 Pirate Love – Death Trip 2008

14 The Dukes of Hamburg – I gotta move 2013