Über die Sendung

Die Sendung mit Musik aus dem mehr oder weniger Schweizer Untergrund. Jeden zweiten Donnerstagabend zwischen 20.00 Uhr und 22.00 Uhr.

Sendungsmachende
Andrea
Marius le Russe
Bäschtu vom RaBe
Sendung

Radieschen

Radieschen-Playlist vom 24.06.2021

Against the Void und Prix Garanti sind zu Gast. Musik aus der Schweiz, oder so.

  1. Irina Mossi – Royalty
  2. Milde – Out of This
  3. Against the Void – Some Songs
  4. Against the Void – A Tale In Words
  5. Against the Void – She (live im Radieschen)
  6. Against the Void – Love myself for loving you (live im Radieschen)
  7. Against the Void – See it Through (live im Radieschen)
  8. Prix Garanti – Grupfti Gans
  9. Prix Garanti – DJ
  10. Prix Garanti – Second Hand (live im Radieschen)
  11. Prix Garanti – Ufeflüge (live im Radieschen)
  12. Prix Garanti – Auti Ching (live im Radieschen)
  13. Prix Garanti – Ungerhautig
  14. Prix Garanti – Saisonabi
Radieschen vom 27.05.2021

El Ritschi von Jolly & The Flytrap ist da und stellt ihr neues Album vor.

  1. Deserto Parallax - Catch a Fly
  2. Jolly & The Flytrap - Sempre di piu
  3. Jolly & The Flytrap - Le soleil brille pour rien
  4. Jolly & The Flytrap - Cielo abierte (Live im Radieschen)
  5. Mama Rosin - Le pistolet
  6. Jolly & The Flytrap - Tres esposas
  7. Jolly & The ... >

Playlist vom 29.04.2021

Hunderttusig nöii Lieder gits hüt und e Blick uf d'MFB-Awards 2020.

  1. Evelinn Trouble - Higher Love
  2. NATE - 1990
  3. NATE - Müed
  4. willibald - There's a War Going on in My Veins
  5. Casanora - No Surprise
  6. Lapcat - You Wonder
  7. Mischgewebe - Unmade
  8. Mischgewebe - Cornwall
  9. SWIMS, ... >

Playlist vom 15.04.2021

Musik aus dem mehr oder weniger Schweizer Untergrund.

  1. Datzun Daze - Walk of Shame
  2. Alois - Floating Grounds
  3. Silver Birch - The Simple Life
  4. The Legendary Lightness - April Hearts
  5. Mnevis - Dallenbach
  6. Mischgewebe - Come Down
  7. Odd Beholder - Disaster Movies
  8. Wolfman - Tender Words
  9. Casanora - No Surprise
  10. Arthur Hnatek, SWIMS - Drahtschmidlisteg
  11. Beaumont - April
    12. ... >

Playlist vom 01.04.2021

Musik aus dem mehr oder weniger Schweizer Untergrund. In der ersten Stunde mit Live-Musik von Datzun Daze, die morgen ein Video-Clip und einen neuen Song rausgeben.

  1. Paradisco - Fantaplast
  2. End of Void - Fuzzy Logic
  3. Datzun Daze - Stockholm Syndrome
  4. End of void - You Auld Reekie
  5. Datzun Daze - Walk of Shame (live im Radieschen)
  6. Datzun Daze - Monet (live im ... >

Playlist vom 18.03.2021

Musik aus dem mehr oder weniger Schweizer Untergrund.

  1. Lia Sells Fish - Breathe Easy
  2. Black Sea Dahu - Guinevere
  3. Milde - Out Of This
  4. Andrea Bignasca - Mending Dreams
  5. Pascal Gamboni - Arva la Mar
  6. Ursina - Miu cor
  7. Juan Blanc - 10 Días de Luz
  8. Félicien LiA - La nuit finira toujours par tomber
  9. The Dead Brothers - Baron samedi
  10. Los Gatillos - J'irai d'enterrer à Ushuaia
  11. Roy ... >

Playlist vom 04.03.2021

Musik aus dem mehr oder weniger Schweizer Untergund. Punkt.

  1. Anna Erhard - Short Cut
  2. Anna Erhard - This Is It
  3. Gina Éte - Trauma
  4. Black Sea Dahu - Thaw
  5. Linda Vogel - Relationship Statistics
  6. Me & The Magic Horses - Back To The River
  7. Leoni Leoni - Easyjet
  8. Jessiquoi - Superpower
  9. Am Kap - Ponyboi
  10. Casanora - No Surprise
  11. Evelinn Trouble - Never Came Around
    12. ... >