Radieschen-Playlist vom 24.06.2021

Against the Void und Prix Garanti sind zu Gast. Musik aus der Schweiz, oder so.

Irina Mossi – Royalty Milde – Out of This Against the Void – Some Songs Against the Void – A Tale In Words Against the Void – She (live im Radieschen) Against the Void – Love myself for loving you (live im Radieschen) Against the Void – See it Through (live im Radieschen) Prix Garanti – Grupfti Gans Prix Garanti – DJ Prix Garanti – Second Hand (live im Radieschen) Prix Garanti – Ufeflüge (live im Radieschen) Prix Garanti – Auti Ching (live im Radieschen) Prix Garanti – Ungerhautig Prix Garanti – Saisonabi