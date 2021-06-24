Radieschen-Playlist vom 24.06.2021

Against the Void und Prix Garanti sind zu Gast. Musik aus der Schweiz, oder so.
- Irina Mossi – Royalty
- Milde – Out of This
- Against the Void – Some Songs
- Against the Void – A Tale In Words
- Against the Void – She (live im Radieschen)
- Against the Void – Love myself for loving you (live im Radieschen)
- Against the Void – See it Through (live im Radieschen)
- Prix Garanti – Grupfti Gans
- Prix Garanti – DJ
- Prix Garanti – Second Hand (live im Radieschen)
- Prix Garanti – Ufeflüge (live im Radieschen)
- Prix Garanti – Auti Ching (live im Radieschen)
- Prix Garanti – Ungerhautig
- Prix Garanti – Saisonabi