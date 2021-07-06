Tracklist 6.7.21

Santana – Samba Pa Ti

Curtis Mayfield – (Don’t Worry) If There Is a Hell Below, We’re All Going to Go

Isaac Hayes – Walk on By

The Temptations – Cloud Nine

Fleetwood Mac – Albatross

Ko Shin Moon – Antelias

Quantic – Theme from Selva

Les Mamans du Congo,Rrobin,Les Mamans du Congo, Rrobin – Ngaminke

Mindy Meng Wang, Tim Shiel – Hidden Qi

Mildlife – Rare Air

Indigo Sparke – Colourblind

GINA ÉTÉ – Nulle part

Musique Chienne – J’ai besoin d’une douche

Mike – Evil Eye

Schwesta Ebra – Männer haben

Teven – Kämpferherz

Mi-kaisha – Brand New

Blood Orange – E.V.P.

Ravyn Lenae – Sticky

Lady Wray – Guilty

Angie Stone – Wish I Didn’t Miss You

Prix Garanti – DJ

Augenwasser – Four in the Morning

Leoni Leoni – Herbst im Dschungel

Luzius Schuler – Gloss

bb sway – Bet You Know

Toro Y Moi – Rose Quartz

Well Yeah – Hello

Freya Beer – The Calm Before the Storm

English Teacher – Wallace

DARKSIDE – Lawmaker

Andrew Ashong, Theo Parrish – Flowers

D’Angelo – Untitled (How Does It Feel)

Merchant – Um Ba Yo

Aretha Franklin – A Rose Is Still a Rose

Playlist