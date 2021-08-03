3 Aug @gespielte Live Sessions

196 Sendung 03.08.2021 Live Session

gespielte Live Session Lieder

01 The Black Tones – Woman in Black Live 2017

02 King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – Crumbling Castle Live 2018

03 King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – The Fourth Colour Live 2018

04 King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – Muddy Water Live 2018

05 Mdou Moctar – Tada Dounia Live 2018

06 Mdou Moctar – Wiwasharnine Live 2018

07 Mdou Moctar – Tarhatazed Live 2018

08 Cherry Glazerr – Told You I’d Be With The Guys Live 2017

12 Los Bitchos – The Link Is About To Die Live 2019

10 Los Bitchos – 5 Years, 2 Years, 1 Year Live 2019

09 Los Bitchos – Pista (Great Start) Live 2019

11 Los Bitchos – Bugs Bunny Live 2019