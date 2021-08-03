25 Jahre RaBe
Klangbecken
Skogen - Stephen's Shore
AbbAZappA
Über die Sendung

It’s Time for you… Du bist ein Musikfreak und hörst gerne guten Sound. Dann schalt dein Radio ein, hör „AbbAZappA“ und entdecke gute Musik von Blues, Beat, Rock über Pop, Soul, R’n’B, Folk und vieles mehr. Musik die du noch nie, oder schon lange nicht mehr gehört hast. Du erfährst dabei auch Anekdoten und Randinformationen zu den KünstlerInnen. Die Sendungen behandeln nicht ein einzelnes Thema, sondern bringen dir einen bunten Mix Musikgeschichte näher.

Vergiss für einen Moment den Alltag und sing mit, wenn deine Hammersongs gespielt werden. Radio Bern RaBe bringts! „AbbAZappA“… das ist genau deine Musiksendung, die nicht nur bei AbbA anfängt und bei ZappA (Frank) auch nicht aufhört.

Gotta be good! Die Welt der Musik zum an- und reinhören – moderiert von Hans Mayer.

Let the Music play! Jeden zweiten Dienstag von 20 bis 21 Uhr… yeah!

Sendungsmachende
Hans Mayer
Nächste Sendungen
  • Di, 17.8., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 31.8., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 14.9., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 28.9., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 12.10., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 26.10., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 9.11., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 23.11., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 7.12., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 21.12., 20:00 - 21:00
Sendungsportrait
Sendung

AbbAZappA

·

3 Aug @gespielte Live Sessions

196 Sendung 03.08.2021 Live Session

gespielte Live Session Lieder

01 The Black Tones – Woman in Black Live 2017

02 King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – Crumbling Castle Live 2018

03 King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – The Fourth Colour Live 2018

04 King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – Muddy Water Live 2018

05 Mdou Moctar – Tada Dounia Live 2018

06 Mdou Moctar – Wiwasharnine Live 2018

07 Mdou Moctar – Tarhatazed Live 2018

08 Cherry Glazerr – Told You I’d Be With The Guys Live 2017

12 Los Bitchos – The Link Is About To Die Live 2019

12 Los Bitchos – The Link Is About To Die Live 2019

10 Los Bitchos – 5 Years, 2 Years, 1 Year Live 2019

09 Los Bitchos – Pista (Great Start) Live 2019

11 Los Bitchos – Bugs Bunny Live 2019