King Ghost - Steven Wilson
Über die Sendung

RaBes Morgensendung mit Verlosungen (von Tickets, DVDs, CDs etc.), Wetter, Interviews und viel Musik – von und mit Melissa und Noëlle!

Der Dienstag Morgen

Tracklist 20.7.21

Santana – Singing Winds, Crying Beasts

Sun Ra & His Arkestra – Tiny Pyramids

Marion Brown – Sweet Earth Flying

Don Cherry, Tommy Koverhult, Tommy Goldman, Maffy Falay, Tage Siven, Okay Temiz – Utopia and Visions

Quindon Tarver – Everybody’s Free (To Wear Sunscreen)

Roy Ayers Ubiquity – Everybody Loves The Sunshine

Bob Marley & The Wailers – Sun Is Shining

Terry Jacks – Seasons In The Sun

The Zombies – Time of the Season

The Shangri-Las – Remember (Walkin‘ In The Sand)

Donn’Anna – Nun Ce Sta Nient a Fa 

Le Feste Antonacci – Sigarette

Alex Rossi, Jo Wedin – Tutto va bene quando faccioamo l’amore

Lucio Battisti – Nel cuore, nell’anima

Caterina Caselli – Sole spento

France Gall – Laisse tomber les filles

Margo Guryan – Why Do I Cry

Kylie Auldist – Is It Fun

30/70 – Tastes Like Freedom

Leoni Leoni – If There Is Magic It Is Made in Your Womb

Richard Dimples Fields – Mr Look So Good

Fulu Miziki, Sekelembele – OK Seke Bien

Eiger Drums Propaganda – Yoga with Lieutenant Dan

Laylow, Damso – R9R-LINE

MHD – Afro Trap Part. 11 (King Kong)

Rey Sapienz, The Congo Techno Ensemble – Eza Makambo

30/70 – Tastes Like Freedom – Chaos In The CBD Remix

Mikis Theodorakis, Milva – Sogno di liberta

Maria Farantouri – Sto Perigiali To Kryfo

Paraskevas Grekis – Mes Stou Egeou

Mike Francis – Night Time Lady

Crazy Town – Butterfly

Nirvana – Come As You Are

Tracklist 03.08.21

Leon Bridges, Keite Young – Like a Ship Aaron Frazer – You Don't Wanna Be My Baby Bobby Oroza – I Got Love Durand Jones & The Indications – Cruisin to ... >

Tracklist 27.07.21

Khruangbin – Right Tiawa – Sonhos Cor de Rosa El Michels Affair meets Liam Bailey, El Michels Affair, Liam Bailey – Awkward (Take 2) H.E.R., KAYTRANADA, ... >

Tracklist 6.7.21

Santana – Samba Pa Ti Curtis Mayfield – (Don't Worry) If There Is a Hell Below, We're All Going to Go Isaac Hayes – Walk on By The Temptations – ... >

Tracklist 29.6.21

Artist - Trac Alexandra Savior – Can't Help Myself Clairo – Track 7 Gus Dapperton – Prune, You Talk Funny Joe Beard, Isaac Waddington and ... >

Tracklist 15.6.21

Artist - Trac Black Honey – Disinfect Pete Drake – Forever Four Tet;Madlib – Road Of The Lonely Ones Bongeziwe Mabandla – Ndokulandela Les Filles de Illighadad – Imigradan Gianni Brezzo – Flower Rain Marco Woolf – 22 Orchestra Soledad – Uptight Balimaya Project – Soninka/Patronba feat. Mariam Tounkara Koné Farid Atrache – Ya gameel Al Massrieen – Sah Giancarlo D’ Auria – Follia (Original Mix) TAM feat. Noah Klein – Why You Wanna feat. Noah Klein ... >

Tracklist 08.06.21

Soundwalk Collective, Patti Smith, Anoushka Shankar, Tenzin Choegyal, Charlotte Gainsbourg – Dawn in Rishikesh Cat Power – What The World Needs Now Astrud ... >

Tracklist 01.06.21

Kokoroko – Abusey Junction The Avalanches, Denzel Curry, Tricky, Sampa The Great – Take Care In Your Dreaming _by.ALEXANDER, 070 Shake – ... >

Tracklist 18.5.21

Artist - Track Diese Woche letzte Stunde 90ies Special mit Ay-she von 130 bpm. Sie war bei uns zu Besuch, hat erzählt was es mit ihrer und Bernet Brancas ... >

Tracklist 11.5.21

Lucsa Santtana - Mensagem de Amor Novos Baianos – Mistério do Planeta Mundo Livre S/A – Meu Esquema Gabor Szabo – Somewhere I Belong Cortex – ... >

Playlist 4.5.21

Fleetwood Mac – Everywhere Dimitri Howald – Spiritual Cycle (feat. Tobias Schmid, Jeremy Krüttli, Tom Millar & Michael Gilsenan) Ainslie Wills, Old ... >