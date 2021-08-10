Tracklist 20.7.21

Santana – Singing Winds, Crying Beasts
Sun Ra & His Arkestra – Tiny Pyramids
Marion Brown – Sweet Earth Flying
Don Cherry, Tommy Koverhult, Tommy Goldman, Maffy Falay, Tage Siven, Okay Temiz – Utopia and Visions
Quindon Tarver – Everybody’s Free (To Wear Sunscreen)
Roy Ayers Ubiquity – Everybody Loves The Sunshine
Bob Marley & The Wailers – Sun Is Shining
Terry Jacks – Seasons In The Sun
The Zombies – Time of the Season
The Shangri-Las – Remember (Walkin‘ In The Sand)
Donn’Anna – Nun Ce Sta Nient a Fa
Le Feste Antonacci – Sigarette
Alex Rossi, Jo Wedin – Tutto va bene quando faccioamo l’amore
Lucio Battisti – Nel cuore, nell’anima
Caterina Caselli – Sole spento
France Gall – Laisse tomber les filles
Leoni Leoni – If There Is Magic It Is Made in Your Womb
Richard Dimples Fields – Mr Look So Good
Fulu Miziki, Sekelembele – OK Seke Bien
Eiger Drums Propaganda – Yoga with Lieutenant Dan
MHD – Afro Trap Part. 11 (King Kong)
Rey Sapienz, The Congo Techno Ensemble – Eza Makambo
30/70 – Tastes Like Freedom – Chaos In The CBD Remix
Mikis Theodorakis, Milva – Sogno di liberta
Maria Farantouri – Sto Perigiali To Kryfo
Paraskevas Grekis – Mes Stou Egeou
Mike Francis – Night Time Lady