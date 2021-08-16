25 Jahre RaBe
Über die Sendung

RaBes Morgensendung mit Verlosungen (von Tickets, DVDs, CDs etc.), Wetter, Interviews und viel Musik – von und mit Melissa und Noëlle!

Der Dienstag Morgen

Tracklist 10.8.21

Track – Artist

FKJ, (((O))) – Vibin‘ Out

Mild Orange – Some Feeling

MorMor – Heaven’s Only Wishful

Les Baxter – Fruit Of Dreams

John Carroll Kirby – Phoebe’s Theme

Sagittarius – Song to the Magic Frog

Febueder – Morning Yawn – A COLORS ENCORE

Hector Gachan – Nice Guy

El Michels Affair meets Liam Bailey – Faded

Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio – Cold As Weiss

Durand Jones & The Indications – Witchoo

LOLAWOLF – Whole House

East Sister – Oh Valentine

Men I Trust – Lauren

Moon Monsoon – All I Want

Evelinn Trouble – Just Wanna Vibe

Dirty Sound Magnet – Pandora’s Dream

Velvet Two Stripes – Honey

Paul & The Tall Trees – I Understand

Bobby Oroza – Breaktru (This Love)

Holy Hive – Deadly Valentine

Sentimental Animals, JKriv, Dicky Trisco – Love Vibration (7″ Disco Mix)

Biandapid, Junes – Moving On

GeilerAsDu – Uber As Meer

Kimbo – Pushe Witer

Z The Freshman, NATE – Chline Chreis

Fletchdog 3000 – Out My Way

E.T. Explore Me – President

Mahalia – Whenever You’re Ready

Pino Daniele – Ma che ho (2017 Remaster)

Fela Kuti – Zombie

Tony Allen, Clip Payne – Black Voices

Tony Allen, Ty – Woman to Man

Ty, Maceo – Closer

Wejdene – Je t’aime de ouf

Marwa Loud, Eva – Allo

Yaeji, DiAN – PAC-TIVE

Lyna Mahyem – Demain

Kany – Sucré

Imen Es – Essaie encore

