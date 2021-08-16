Tracklist 10.8.21

Track – Artist
FKJ, (((O))) – Vibin‘ Out
Mild Orange – Some Feeling
MorMor – Heaven’s Only Wishful
Les Baxter – Fruit Of Dreams
John Carroll Kirby – Phoebe’s Theme
Sagittarius – Song to the Magic Frog
Febueder – Morning Yawn – A COLORS ENCORE
Hector Gachan – Nice Guy
El Michels Affair meets Liam Bailey – Faded
Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio – Cold As Weiss
Durand Jones & The Indications – Witchoo
LOLAWOLF – Whole House
East Sister – Oh Valentine
Men I Trust – Lauren
Moon Monsoon – All I Want
Evelinn Trouble – Just Wanna Vibe
Dirty Sound Magnet – Pandora’s Dream
Velvet Two Stripes – Honey
Paul & The Tall Trees – I Understand
Bobby Oroza – Breaktru (This Love)
Holy Hive – Deadly Valentine
Sentimental Animals, JKriv, Dicky Trisco – Love Vibration (7″ Disco Mix)
Biandapid, Junes – Moving On
GeilerAsDu – Uber As Meer
Kimbo – Pushe Witer
Z The Freshman, NATE – Chline Chreis
Fletchdog 3000 – Out My Way
E.T. Explore Me – President
Mahalia – Whenever You’re Ready
Pino Daniele – Ma che ho (2017 Remaster)
Fela Kuti – Zombie
Tony Allen, Clip Payne – Black Voices
Tony Allen, Ty – Woman to Man
Ty, Maceo – Closer
Wejdene – Je t’aime de ouf
Marwa Loud, Eva – Allo
Yaeji, DiAN – PAC-TIVE
Lyna Mahyem – Demain
Kany – Sucré
Imen Es – Essaie encore