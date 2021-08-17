playlist best of *openairambielersee2021*

197 Sendung 17.08.2021 best off openairambielersee

gespielte Lieder

01 Prix Garantie – Ungerhautig 2021

02 Saraka – Corri 2020

03 Willibald – Andromeda 2020

04 The Irradiates – All You Need Is Transmutation 2018

05 Virgin Bitch – I’m A Farmer 2014

06 Pierre Omer & the Nightcruisers – Rocking NYC 2020

Pablo Infernal – Bend Your Strings 2021 Link rabe.ch /Abbazappa Facebook



08 Gipsy Rufina – Coffee Black Lady 2017

09 El Mizan – Hakmet Lakdar 2019

10 Roy and the Devil’s Motorcycle – I’ll Sing You A Song 2014

11 HORACE – Snakes 2018

12 The Giant Robots – Elle Est Partie 2006

13 Mount Kōya – Tropical Cyclone 2020

14 Alice – Alcool 2020

15 Skinny Jim Tennessee – Thunderstorm 2016