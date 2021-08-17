25 Jahre RaBe
Über die Sendung

It’s Time for you… Du bist ein Musikfreak und hörst gerne guten Sound. Dann schalt dein Radio ein, hör „AbbAZappA“ und entdecke gute Musik von Blues, Beat, Rock über Pop, Soul, R’n’B, Folk und vieles mehr. Musik die du noch nie, oder schon lange nicht mehr gehört hast. Du erfährst dabei auch Anekdoten und Randinformationen zu den KünstlerInnen. Die Sendungen behandeln nicht ein einzelnes Thema, sondern bringen dir einen bunten Mix Musikgeschichte näher.

Vergiss für einen Moment den Alltag und sing mit, wenn deine Hammersongs gespielt werden. Radio Bern RaBe bringts! „AbbAZappA“… das ist genau deine Musiksendung, die nicht nur bei AbbA anfängt und bei ZappA (Frank) auch nicht aufhört.

Gotta be good! Die Welt der Musik zum an- und reinhören – moderiert von Hans Mayer.

Let the Music play! Jeden zweiten Dienstag von 20 bis 21 Uhr… yeah!

Sendungsmachende
Hans Mayer
playlist best of *openairambielersee2021*

197 Sendung 17.08.2021 best off openairambielersee

gespielte Lieder

01 Prix Garantie – Ungerhautig 2021

02 Saraka – Corri 2020

03 Willibald – Andromeda 2020

04 The Irradiates – All You Need Is Transmutation 2018

05 Virgin Bitch – I’m A Farmer 2014

06 Pierre Omer & the Nightcruisers – Rocking NYC 2020

    Pablo Infernal – Bend Your Strings 2021 Link rabe.ch /Abbazappa Facebook

08 Gipsy Rufina – Coffee Black Lady 2017

09 El Mizan – Hakmet Lakdar 2019

10 Roy and the Devil’s Motorcycle – I’ll Sing You A Song 2014

11 HORACE – Snakes 2018

12 The Giant Robots – Elle Est Partie 2006

13 Mount Kōya – Tropical Cyclone 2020

14 Alice – Alcool 2020

15 Skinny Jim Tennessee – Thunderstorm 2016

 