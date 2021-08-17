playlist best of *openairambielersee2021*

197 Sendung 17.08.2021 best off openairambielersee
gespielte Lieder
01 Prix Garantie – Ungerhautig 2021
02 Saraka – Corri 2020
03 Willibald – Andromeda 2020
04 The Irradiates – All You Need Is Transmutation 2018
05 Virgin Bitch – I’m A Farmer 2014
06 Pierre Omer & the Nightcruisers – Rocking NYC 2020
Pablo Infernal – Bend Your Strings 2021 Link rabe.ch /Abbazappa Facebook
08 Gipsy Rufina – Coffee Black Lady 2017
09 El Mizan – Hakmet Lakdar 2019
10 Roy and the Devil’s Motorcycle – I’ll Sing You A Song 2014
11 HORACE – Snakes 2018
12 The Giant Robots – Elle Est Partie 2006
13 Mount Kōya – Tropical Cyclone 2020
14 Alice – Alcool 2020
15 Skinny Jim Tennessee – Thunderstorm 2016