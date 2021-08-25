The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 25.08.21
Weval – Look Around
Wolf Collage – Snoopy
Darkside – Liberty Bell
Aver & Move 78 – Sanctuary
Eiji Nakayama – Aya’s Samba
Sal Nistico – Beautiful Black Casanova
Kush K – Citrone
OkNoah – Sort It Out
Phoniks – Don’t Want To Lose You
The Gene Dudley Group – Inspector Norse
Curtis Harding – I Won’t Let You Down
Nina Simone – Four Women
Ella Mae Sueref – Take Some Time
Little Simz – Woman (feat. Cleo Sol)
Tyler, The Creator – Corso
Joe Yorke & Stand High Patrol – Quicksand
Althea & Donna – Uptown Top Ranking
Lovindeer – Your Friendly Neighbourhood Mugger
Bilo Alban – Born On The Bayou
Esmeray – Ayrılık Olsa Bile
Gibo & Pummarola Band- Sexy Pummarola
Gboyega Adelaja – Colourful Environment
T.P. Orchestre Poly-Rythmo De Cotonou, Benin – Aiha Ni Kpe We
Dr. Love – Mr. Snuggles
Dwight Sykes – Togetherness
São Paulo Underground – Of Golden Summer
Francis Bebey – Binta Madiallo
Against All Logic – City Fade
Joubert Singers – Stand On The World (Larry Levan Mix)
C. J. & Co – Devil’s Gun (Original Mix)
Claudja Barry – Dance, Dance, Dance
African Suite – Grass
Pedrinho – Nanda
Cannibale – Not Easy To Cook
Adolfo Echeverría Y Su Conjunto – Sabroso Bacalao
Trio Ternura – A Gira
King Coya – Cumbiatron