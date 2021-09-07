Tracklist 7.9.21

Artist – Trac
Kids With Buns – bad grades
Poppy Ajudha – Strong Womxn
Lady Wray – Games People Play
Leon Bridges – Coming Home
The Flying Stars Of Brooklyn NY – My God Has A Telephone
Durand Jones & The Indications – Cruisin to the Park
Tony Allen, Lava La Rue – One Inna Million
GODTET – Dub Horn
Bendik Giske – Adjust
Lucrecia Dalt – Esotro
Yu Su – Xiu (feat. Knohpa)
Super Negro Bantous – Professional Super Bantous
Sir Victor Uwaifo – Igboroho
Christy Essien – You Can’t Change A Man
ABBA – Don’t Shut Me Down
Badbadnotgood, Charlotte Day Wilson – In Your Eyes
Poppy Ajudha – Weakness
Little Simz – Point and Kill (feat. Obongjayar)
Little Simz, Cleo Sol – Woman
AnnenMayKantereit, Amilli – Bang Bang
Amilli – Hazy Days
Aaliyah – I’m So into You
Ashanti – Happy
Amerie – Why Don’t We Fall in Love (Album Version)
islandman – Sumeru
Anadol – Ay Çürüdü
McClenney – call waiting
Little Simz, Cleo Sol – Selfish
Kush K – Zitrone
Louis Jucker – 31 Years of Waiting for This
MOONGA K., Sampa the Great – REBEL TIME
Sa-Roc – Forever
LION BABE, OSHUN – It’s Okay
Pip Millett – Hard Life
KT Gorique – Singulier
Blond – Spinaci
Rino Gaetano – Sfiorivano Le Viole
Bild: Casette-Cover Ici c’est Porrentruy, bébé – Omni Selassi