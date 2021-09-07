25 Jahre RaBe
Über die Sendung

RaBes Morgensendung mit Verlosungen (von Tickets, DVDs, CDs etc.), Wetter, Interviews und viel Musik – von und mit Melissa und Noëlle!

Melissa L'Eplattenier
Noëlle Grossenbacher
  Di, 14.9., 8:00 - 11:00
  Di, 21.9., 8:00 - 11:00
  Di, 28.9., 8:00 - 11:00
  Di, 5.10., 8:00 - 11:00
  Di, 12.10., 8:00 - 11:00
  Di, 19.10., 8:00 - 11:00
  Di, 26.10., 8:00 - 11:00
  Di, 2.11., 8:00 - 11:00
  Di, 9.11., 8:00 - 11:00
  Di, 16.11., 8:00 - 11:00
Der Dienstag Morgen

Tracklist 7.9.21

Artist – Trac

Kids With Buns – bad grades

Poppy Ajudha – Strong Womxn

Lady Wray – Games People Play

Leon Bridges – Coming Home

The Flying Stars Of Brooklyn NY – My God Has A Telephone

Durand Jones & The Indications – Cruisin to the Park

Tony Allen, Lava La Rue – One Inna Million

GODTET – Dub Horn

Bendik Giske – Adjust

Lucrecia Dalt – Esotro

Yu Su – Xiu (feat. Knohpa)

Super Negro Bantous – Professional Super Bantous

Sir Victor Uwaifo – Igboroho

Christy Essien – You Can’t Change A Man

ABBA – Don’t Shut Me Down

Badbadnotgood, Charlotte Day Wilson – In Your Eyes

Poppy Ajudha – Weakness

Little Simz – Point and Kill (feat. Obongjayar)

Little Simz, Cleo Sol – Woman

AnnenMayKantereit, Amilli – Bang Bang

Amilli – Hazy Days

Aaliyah – I’m So into You

Ashanti – Happy

Amerie – Why Don’t We Fall in Love (Album Version)

islandman – Sumeru

Anadol – Ay Çürüdü

McClenney – call waiting

Little Simz, Cleo Sol – Selfish

Kush K – Zitrone

Louis Jucker – 31 Years of Waiting for This

MOONGA K., Sampa the Great – REBEL TIME

Sa-Roc – Forever

LION BABE, OSHUN – It’s Okay

Pip Millett – Hard Life

KT Gorique – Singulier

Blond – Spinaci

Rino Gaetano – Sfiorivano Le Viole

Bild: Casette-Cover Ici c’est Porrentruy, bébé – Omni Selassi

Tracklist 24.8.21

Deodato – San Juan Sunset The Blackbyrds – Mysterious Vibes Roy Ayers – Liquid Love Mack Browne & The Brothers – Bumpy's Lament November Ultra – Soft & ... >

Tracklist 17.8.21

Hyperculte – Temps mort Mavi Phoenix – Grass And The Sun Buzzy Lee – Strange Town Lewis Del Mar, Daniel Miller, Drew Hart, Max Harwood – Live That Long Don ... >

Tracklist 10.8.21

Track - Artist FKJ, (((O))) – Vibin' Out Mild Orange – Some Feeling MorMor – Heaven's Only Wishful Les Baxter – Fruit Of Dreams John Carroll ... >

Tracklist 20.7.21

Santana – Singing Winds, Crying Beasts Sun Ra & His Arkestra – Tiny Pyramids Marion Brown – Sweet Earth Flying Don Cherry, Tommy Koverhult, ... >

Tracklist 03.08.21

Leon Bridges, Keite Young – Like a Ship Aaron Frazer – You Don't Wanna Be My Baby Bobby Oroza – I Got Love Durand Jones & The Indications – Cruisin to ... >

Tracklist 27.07.21

Khruangbin – Right Tiawa – Sonhos Cor de Rosa El Michels Affair meets Liam Bailey, El Michels Affair, Liam Bailey – Awkward (Take 2) H.E.R., KAYTRANADA, ... >

Tracklist 6.7.21

Santana – Samba Pa Ti Curtis Mayfield – (Don't Worry) If There Is a Hell Below, We're All Going to Go Isaac Hayes – Walk on By The Temptations – ... >

Tracklist 29.6.21

Artist - Trac Alexandra Savior – Can't Help Myself Clairo – Track 7 Gus Dapperton – Prune, You Talk Funny Joe Beard, Isaac Waddington and ... >

Tracklist 15.6.21

Artist - Trac Black Honey – Disinfect Pete Drake – Forever Four Tet;Madlib – Road Of The Lonely Ones Bongeziwe Mabandla – Ndokulandela Les Filles de Illighadad – Imigradan Gianni Brezzo – Flower Rain Marco Woolf – 22 Orchestra Soledad – Uptight Balimaya Project – Soninka/Patronba feat. Mariam Tounkara Koné Farid Atrache – Ya gameel Al Massrieen – Sah Giancarlo D’ Auria – Follia (Original Mix) TAM feat. Noah Klein – Why You Wanna feat. Noah Klein ... >

Tracklist 08.06.21

Soundwalk Collective, Patti Smith, Anoushka Shankar, Tenzin Choegyal, Charlotte Gainsbourg – Dawn in Rishikesh Cat Power – What The World Needs Now Astrud ... >

Tracklist 01.06.21

Kokoroko – Abusey Junction The Avalanches, Denzel Curry, Tricky, Sampa The Great – Take Care In Your Dreaming _by.ALEXANDER, 070 Shake – ... >