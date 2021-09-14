14 Sept Playlist 25 X 25 RABE JUBILÄUMSSENDUNG

Gespielte Lieder

01 STS – Fürstenfeld 1984

02 Bob Dylan – Blowin‘ In The Wind 1963

03 Eddie Cochran – Somethin Else 1960

04 John Lee Hooker – Boom Boom 1961

05 The Small Faces – All Or Nothing 1966

06 Cream – White Room 1968

07 Janis Joplin (With The Kozmic Blues Band) – Piece of My Heart 1969

08 Ike & Tina Turner – Nutbush City Limits 1973

09 Led Zeppelin – Immigrant Song 1970

10 Deep Purple – Smoke On The Water 1972

11 Patti Smith Group – Because the Night 1978

12 Falco – Der Kommissar 1982

13 Wolfgang Ambros – A Mensch möcht i bleibn 1974

14 Wolfgang Ambros – Zwickt`s mi 1975

15 Dire Straits – Sultans Of Swing 1978