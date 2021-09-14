14 Sept Playlist 25 X 25 RABE JUBILÄUMSSENDUNG

Gespielte Lieder
01 STS – Fürstenfeld 1984
02 Bob Dylan – Blowin‘ In The Wind 1963
03 Eddie Cochran – Somethin Else 1960
04 John Lee Hooker – Boom Boom 1961
05 The Small Faces – All Or Nothing 1966
06 Cream – White Room 1968
07 Janis Joplin (With The Kozmic Blues Band) – Piece of My Heart 1969
08 Ike & Tina Turner – Nutbush City Limits 1973
09 Led Zeppelin – Immigrant Song 1970
10 Deep Purple – Smoke On The Water 1972
11 Patti Smith Group – Because the Night 1978
12 Falco – Der Kommissar 1982
13 Wolfgang Ambros – A Mensch möcht i bleibn 1974
14 Wolfgang Ambros – Zwickt`s mi 1975