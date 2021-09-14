25 Jahre RaBe
AbbAZappA
Über die Sendung

It’s Time for you… Du bist ein Musikfreak und hörst gerne guten Sound. Dann schalt dein Radio ein, hör „AbbAZappA“ und entdecke gute Musik von Blues, Beat, Rock über Pop, Soul, R’n’B, Folk und vieles mehr. Musik die du noch nie, oder schon lange nicht mehr gehört hast. Du erfährst dabei auch Anekdoten und Randinformationen zu den KünstlerInnen. Die Sendungen behandeln nicht ein einzelnes Thema, sondern bringen dir einen bunten Mix Musikgeschichte näher.

Vergiss für einen Moment den Alltag und sing mit, wenn deine Hammersongs gespielt werden. Radio Bern RaBe bringts! „AbbAZappA“… das ist genau deine Musiksendung, die nicht nur bei AbbA anfängt und bei ZappA (Frank) auch nicht aufhört.

Gotta be good! Die Welt der Musik zum an- und reinhören – moderiert von Hans Mayer.

Let the Music play! Jeden zweiten Dienstag von 20 bis 21 Uhr… yeah!

Sendungsmachende
Hans Mayer
Nächste Sendungen
  • Di, 28.9., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 12.10., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 26.10., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 9.11., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 23.11., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 7.12., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 21.12., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 4.1., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 18.1., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 1.2., 20:00 - 21:00
14 Sept Playlist 25 X 25 RABE JUBILÄUMSSENDUNG

Abbazappa

Gespielte Lieder

01 STS – Fürstenfeld 1984

02 Bob Dylan – Blowin‘ In The Wind 1963

03 Eddie Cochran – Somethin Else 1960

04 John Lee Hooker – Boom Boom 1961

05 The Small Faces – All Or Nothing 1966

06 Cream – White Room 1968

07 Janis Joplin (With The Kozmic Blues Band) – Piece of My Heart 1969

08 Ike & Tina Turner – Nutbush City Limits 1973

09 Led Zeppelin – Immigrant Song 1970

10 Deep Purple – Smoke On The Water 1972

11 Patti Smith Group – Because the Night 1978

12 Falco – Der Kommissar 1982

13 Wolfgang Ambros – A Mensch möcht i bleibn 1974

14 Wolfgang Ambros –  Zwickt`s mi 1975

15  Dire Straits – Sultans Of Swing 1978