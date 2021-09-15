The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 15.09.21
Natural Life – Natural Life
Claude Vasori – Shuffle in G Minor
Nancy Holloway – Hurt So Bad
Nino Ferrer & Radiah Frye – Hot Toddy
Bobby Boyd Congress – I’m Undecided
Melanie Charles – Woman Of The Ghetto (Reimagined)
Loving – If I Am Only My Thoughts
Swear I Love You – Down The Stream
The Cavemen Five – Be My Cavegirl
The Meters – Cissy Strut
Norbert Schmidt Und Das Joco-Dev-Sextett – Das Einzige Was Mir Übrigblieb
Антоха МС – Небеса (feat. Cream Soda)
Reymour – De Ma Tour
Noir Boy George – Bébé Congelé
Ventre De Biche – Les Gens Comme Toi
Maria Violenza – Young Boy
Modula – Nostalgia (feat. Pamina Chauveau)
The Mystic Jungle Tribe – Pandoras Dream
Red Greg – Disco Baby (Floating Points Edit)
Brother Valentino – Stay Up Zimbabwe
Munir Khauli – Heik Ha Nishtghil
The Bacao Rhythm & Steel Band – PIMP
Kaviar Special – Bored to Death
Vewlvet Underground – The Gift (Instrumental)
Sirenes Of Lesbos – When I’m Down
박혜진 – See So
Dounia – F.ck Me Eyes
Anika – Change
Everything Is Recorded – Early This Morning
Little Simz – Point and Kill (feat. Obongjayar)
Mac Miller – In The Morning (feat. Syd & Thundercat)
Ceschi – The One Man Band Broke Up
Bleubird – Giehe 1977
Suff Daddy – Suff Gucci
Eloquent – Guccigürtel (Instrumental)
Testyculo Y Uno – Autumn
JAY-Z – The Story of O.J.
Billie Holiday – Blue Moon
Lee Hazelwood – Your Seet Wood