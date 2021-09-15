The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 15.09.21

Natural Life – Natural Life

Claude Vasori – Shuffle in G Minor

Nancy Holloway – Hurt So Bad

Nino Ferrer & Radiah Frye – Hot Toddy

Bobby Boyd Congress – I’m Undecided

Melanie Charles – Woman Of The Ghetto (Reimagined)

Loving – If I Am Only My Thoughts

Swear I Love You – Down The Stream

The Cavemen Five – Be My Cavegirl

The Meters – Cissy Strut

Norbert Schmidt Und Das Joco-Dev-Sextett – Das Einzige Was Mir Übrigblieb

Антоха МС – Небеса (feat. Cream Soda)

Reymour – De Ma Tour

Noir Boy George – Bébé Congelé

Ventre De Biche – Les Gens Comme Toi

Maria Violenza – Young Boy

Modula – Nostalgia (feat. Pamina Chauveau)

The Mystic Jungle Tribe – Pandoras Dream

Red Greg – Disco Baby (Floating Points Edit)

Brother Valentino – Stay Up Zimbabwe

Munir Khauli – Heik Ha Nishtghil

The Bacao Rhythm & Steel Band – PIMP

Kaviar Special – Bored to Death

Vewlvet Underground – The Gift (Instrumental)

Sirenes Of Lesbos – When I’m Down

박혜진 – See So

Dounia – F.ck Me Eyes

Anika – Change

Everything Is Recorded – Early This Morning

Little Simz – Point and Kill (feat. Obongjayar)

Mac Miller – In The Morning (feat. Syd & Thundercat)

Ceschi – The One Man Band Broke Up

Bleubird – Giehe 1977

Suff Daddy – Suff Gucci

Eloquent – Guccigürtel (Instrumental)

Testyculo Y Uno – Autumn

JAY-Z – The Story of O.J.

Billie Holiday – Blue Moon

Lee Hazelwood – Your Seet Wood