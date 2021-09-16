Playlist vom 16.09.2021 – ABC der Schweizer Musik

Ein ABC der Schweizer Musik. Divers.
- Admiral James T. – I’m A Gonna Be Ready
- Black Sea Dahu – Glue
- Concrete Jane – The Lover
- Elio Ricca – Another Way To Get High
- Fiji – No F*****g Cinema
- Gina Éte – Glas Wii
- Heidi Happy – Eis, ohni Zucker
- Irina Mossi – Love of a Woman
- JJ & Palin – Morning
- Kassette – Big Sur
- Long Tall Jefferson – Angela (Dj Real Madrid Remix)
- Meimuna – Oh
- Namaka – Water On the Sun
- Omni Selassi – Sylvester Stylonce
- Peter Kernel – Leavin for the Moon
- Quiet Island – Natural
- Redwood – All Rocks and Hard Places
- Solange La Frange – Mouvement
- The Flying Tiger Claw – Face Gaze
- Uristier – Blib nid sta
- Velvet Two Stripes – Cloud Seven
- Willibald – Electric Kiss
- X (Was sollen wir spielen? Schick uns deine Tipps!)
- Young Gods – Skinflowers
- Zeal & Ardor – Devil Is Fine