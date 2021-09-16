25 Jahre RaBe
Klangbecken
Time (You and I) (Put a Smile on DJ's Face Mix) - Khruangbin
Radieschen
Über die Sendung

Die Sendung mit Musik aus dem mehr oder weniger Schweizer Untergrund. Jeden zweiten Donnerstagabend zwischen 20.00 Uhr und 22.00 Uhr.

Links
Sendungsmachende
Andrea
Marius le Russe
Bäschtu vom RaBe
Nächste Sendungen
  • Do, 30.9., 20:00 - 22:00
  • Do, 14.10., 20:00 - 22:00
  • Do, 28.10., 20:00 - 22:00
  • Do, 11.11., 20:00 - 22:00
  • Do, 25.11., 20:00 - 22:00
  • Do, 9.12., 20:00 - 22:00
  • Do, 23.12., 20:00 - 22:00
  • Do, 6.1., 20:00 - 22:00
  • Do, 20.1., 20:00 - 22:00
  • Do, 3.2., 20:00 - 22:00
Sendungsportrait
Sendung

Radieschen

·

Playlist vom 16.09.2021 – ABC der Schweizer Musik

Ein ABC der Schweizer Musik. Divers.

  1. Admiral James T. – I’m A Gonna Be Ready
  2. Black Sea Dahu – Glue
  3. Concrete Jane – The Lover
  4. Elio Ricca – Another Way To Get High
  5. Fiji – No F*****g Cinema
  6. Gina Éte – Glas Wii
  7. Heidi Happy – Eis, ohni Zucker
  8. Irina Mossi – Love of a Woman
  9. JJ & Palin – Morning
  10. Kassette – Big Sur
  11. Long Tall Jefferson – Angela (Dj Real Madrid Remix)
  12. Meimuna – Oh
  13. Namaka – Water On the Sun
  14. Omni Selassi – Sylvester Stylonce
  15. Peter Kernel – Leavin for the Moon
  16. Quiet Island – Natural
  17. Redwood – All Rocks and Hard Places
  18. Solange La Frange – Mouvement
  19. The Flying Tiger Claw – Face Gaze
  20. Uristier – Blib nid sta
  21. Velvet Two Stripes – Cloud Seven
  22. Willibald – Electric Kiss
  23. X (Was sollen wir spielen? Schick uns deine Tipps!)
  24. Young Gods – Skinflowers
  25. Zeal & Ardor – Devil Is Fine
·

Playlist vom 02.09.2021

Die Jubiläumssendung vom Radieschen. Mit Specials von früher. Und einer Gästin. Und vieler neuer Schweizer Musik.

  1. Concrete Jane - The Lover
  2. Evelinn Trouble - Just Wanna Vibe
  3. Saalschutz - 1! 2! Yeah! Yeah! Yeah!
  4. The Strivers - Under Your Heels
  5. Favez - Closet Astronaut
  6. Catalyst - Curch on a Beach
  7. Velvet Two Stripes - Two to Tango
  8. Rooftop Sailors - Fuckyou
  9. Underschool Element - ... >

·

Radieschen vom 27.05.2021

El Ritschi von Jolly & The Flytrap ist da und stellt ihr neues Album vor.

  1. Deserto Parallax - Catch a Fly
  2. Jolly & The Flytrap - Sempre di piu
  3. Jolly & The Flytrap - Le soleil brille pour rien
  4. Jolly & The Flytrap - Cielo abierte (Live im Radieschen)
  5. Mama Rosin - Le pistolet
  6. Jolly & The Flytrap - Tres esposas
  7. Jolly & The ... >

·

Playlist vom 29.04.2021

Hunderttusig nöii Lieder gits hüt und e Blick uf d'MFB-Awards 2020.

  1. Evelinn Trouble - Higher Love
  2. NATE - 1990
  3. NATE - Müed
  4. willibald - There's a War Going on in My Veins
  5. Casanora - No Surprise
  6. Lapcat - You Wonder
  7. Mischgewebe - Unmade
  8. Mischgewebe - Cornwall
  9. SWIMS, ... >

·

Playlist vom 15.04.2021

Musik aus dem mehr oder weniger Schweizer Untergrund.

  1. Datzun Daze - Walk of Shame
  2. Alois - Floating Grounds
  3. Silver Birch - The Simple Life
  4. The Legendary Lightness - April Hearts
  5. Mnevis - Dallenbach
  6. Mischgewebe - Come Down
  7. Odd Beholder - Disaster Movies
  8. Wolfman - Tender Words
  9. Casanora - No Surprise
  10. Arthur Hnatek, SWIMS - Drahtschmidlisteg
  11. Beaumont - April
    12. ... >