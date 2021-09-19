25 Jahre RaBe
RaBes Morgensendung mit Verlosungen (von Tickets, DVDs, CDs etc.), Wetter, Interviews und viel Musik – von und mit Melissa und Noëlle!

Melissa L'Eplattenier
Noëlle Grossenbacher
Tracklist 14.9.21

John Carroll Kirby – By The Sea

Connan Mockasin, Ade – The Wolf

HNNY – Sunday

The KTNA – MBD (Live From Platoon Studio)

Still Woozy – Window

Saison – Please Don’t Go

CW Stoneking – The Love Me Or Die

Féloche – Silbo

Mikis Theodorakis – Come Spiegarti

Ornella Vanoni – Ti voglio

Parvati Khan – Jimmy Jimmy Jimmy Aaja (From „Disco Dancer“)

Cobrah – DEBUT

RAS – Ashqelon

A D H S, Nasi Goreng – Clingy

JGrrey – Aint so Bad

Em Glasser – Strawberry Picking

Al-Dos Band – Doing Our Thing with Pride

Al-Dos Band – Love Jones Coming Down

Jah Wobble’s Invaders Of The Heart – Visions of You (2013 Remaster)

The Committee – Dance with Me Baby

Ruf Dug, Bradley Zero – All U Got 2 Do

Satomimagae – Manuke

Ebow – Vogel & Meer

Fuffifufzich – Ciao amore mio

Teno Afrika & SilvadropZ – Smooth Criminal (Main Mix)

DJ Black Low, Hapas Music, DJ KS, Patna – Jaiva Low

Tommy Lobo – Playboy

Mario Rui Silva – Dembita

The Zenmenn – The Magic Eye

The Alan Parsons Project – Eye In The Sky

Electric Light Orchestra – Mr. Blue Sky

The Beach Boys – Wouldn’t It Be Nice

Nena – 99 Luftballons

The Human League – Empire State Human

Rick Astley – Never Gonna Give You Up

Tracklist 7.9.21

Tracklist 24.8.21

Tracklist 17.8.21

Tracklist 10.8.21

Tracklist 20.7.21

Tracklist 03.08.21

Tracklist 27.07.21

Tracklist 6.7.21

Tracklist 29.6.21

Tracklist 15.6.21

Tracklist 08.06.21

