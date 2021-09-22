The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 22.09.21
James Blake – There’s A Limit To Your Love
Jai Paul – Jasmine (Demo)
Darkside – The Limit
Dolphin Flight – Mydriase
Big Thief – Little Things
Cindy Lee – In Realistik Land
The War On Drugs – Living Proof
Honshu Wolves – Tell Me
Emma Ruth Rundle – Return
김지연과 리바이불크로스 – 웃어주세요
Black Pumas – Colors
Evelinn Trouble – Just Wanna Vibe
Beck – Loser
Cyril Cyril – Al Boustan
District Five – U Never Said Much
Courtney Barnett – Pedestrian At Best
The Monkeys – I’m A Believer
The Voices Of East Harlem – No No No
Booker T & the M G ’s – Green Onions
Delvon Lamarr Trio – Move On Up
The Souljazz Orchestra – Dog Eat Dog
Fela Kuti – Water No Get Enemy
Barrio Colette – Filles Garçons
Arcade Fire – The Suburbs
Retiree – This Place
Reymour – De Ma Tour
Blipblop – Krigets Hjältar
Zombie Zombie – Assault On Precinct 13 Main Theme (feat. Romain Turzi)
Arthur Russel – Instrumentals 1974-Vol. 1 (1-1)
Limiñanas & Garnier – Que Calor (feat. Edi Pistolas)
Elements Of Life (feat. Josh Milan) – Children Of The World (Ben Brophy Fusion Cut Edit)
Jayda G – That Voice In Your Head
Kit Sebastian – Mantra Modern
Gabriel Roth & The Mirrors – Body Parts