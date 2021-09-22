The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 22.09.21

James Blake – There’s A Limit To Your Love

Jai Paul – Jasmine (Demo)

Darkside – The Limit

Dolphin Flight – Mydriase

Big Thief – Little Things

Cindy Lee – In Realistik Land

The War On Drugs – Living Proof

Honshu Wolves – Tell Me

Emma Ruth Rundle – Return

김지연과 리바이불크로스 – 웃어주세요

Black Pumas – Colors

Evelinn Trouble – Just Wanna Vibe

Beck – Loser

Cyril Cyril – Al Boustan

District Five – U Never Said Much

Courtney Barnett – Pedestrian At Best

The Monkeys – I’m A Believer

The Voices Of East Harlem – No No No

Booker T & the M G ’s – Green Onions

Delvon Lamarr Trio – Move On Up

The Souljazz Orchestra – Dog Eat Dog

Fela Kuti – Water No Get Enemy

Barrio Colette – Filles Garçons

Arcade Fire – The Suburbs

Retiree – This Place

Reymour – De Ma Tour

Blipblop – Krigets Hjältar

Zombie Zombie – Assault On Precinct 13 Main Theme (feat. Romain Turzi)

Arthur Russel – Instrumentals 1974-Vol. 1 (1-1)

Limiñanas & Garnier – Que Calor (feat. Edi Pistolas)

Elements Of Life (feat. Josh Milan) – Children Of The World (Ben Brophy Fusion Cut Edit)

Jayda G – That Voice In Your Head

Kit Sebastian – Mantra Modern

Gabriel Roth & The Mirrors – Body Parts