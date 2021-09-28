28 Sept. gespielte Lieder@Tribut to Alan,Charlie,Dusty & John!

200 Sendung 28.09.2021 Tribut to
gespielte Lieder
01 The Rolling Stones – Shine a Light 1972
02 The Rolling Stones – All Down the Line 1972
03 The Rolling Stones- Miss You 1978
04 Alan Lancaster feat Status Quo – The Wild Ones 1980
05 Alan Lancaster feat The Spectres- I (Who Have Nothing) 1966
06 Alan Lancaster feat Status Quo – Over The Edge 1980
07 ZZ Top – Squank 1971
08 The Who – Amazing Journey 1969
09 John Entwistle – Mr. Bass Man 1973
10 The Who – The Ox (instrumental) 1965
11 John Entwistle – I Believe In Everything 1971
12 John Entwistle – Mad Dog 1975
13 John Entwistle – Ten Little Friends 1972
14 John Entwistle & Alice Cooper – Space Pirates 2005
15 John Entwistle’s Ox – Whiskey Man (live 1975)
16 The Who – Old Red Wine – The Who A Tribute to John Entwistle 2012
17 The Who – Heaven and Hell 1970