28 Sept. gespielte Lieder@Tribut to Alan,Charlie,Dusty & John!

200 Sendung 28.09.2021 Tribut to

gespielte Lieder

01 The Rolling Stones – Shine a Light 1972

02 The Rolling Stones – All Down the Line 1972

03 The Rolling Stones- Miss You 1978

04 Alan Lancaster feat Status Quo – The Wild Ones 1980

05 Alan Lancaster feat The Spectres- I (Who Have Nothing) 1966

06 Alan Lancaster feat Status Quo – Over The Edge 1980

07 ZZ Top – Squank 1971

08 The Who – Amazing Journey 1969

09 John Entwistle – Mr. Bass Man 1973

10 The Who – The Ox (instrumental) 1965

11 John Entwistle – I Believe In Everything 1971

12 John Entwistle – Mad Dog 1975

13 John Entwistle – Ten Little Friends 1972

14 John Entwistle & Alice Cooper – Space Pirates 2005

15 John Entwistle’s Ox – Whiskey Man (live 1975)

16 The Who – Old Red Wine – The Who A Tribute to John Entwistle 2012

17 The Who – Heaven and Hell 1970