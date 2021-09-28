25 Jahre RaBe
AbbAZappA
Über die Sendung

It’s Time for you… Du bist ein Musikfreak und hörst gerne guten Sound. Dann schalt dein Radio ein, hör „AbbAZappA“ und entdecke gute Musik von Blues, Beat, Rock über Pop, Soul, R’n’B, Folk und vieles mehr. Musik die du noch nie, oder schon lange nicht mehr gehört hast. Du erfährst dabei auch Anekdoten und Randinformationen zu den KünstlerInnen. Die Sendungen behandeln nicht ein einzelnes Thema, sondern bringen dir einen bunten Mix Musikgeschichte näher.

Vergiss für einen Moment den Alltag und sing mit, wenn deine Hammersongs gespielt werden. Radio Bern RaBe bringts! „AbbAZappA“… das ist genau deine Musiksendung, die nicht nur bei AbbA anfängt und bei ZappA (Frank) auch nicht aufhört.

Gotta be good! Die Welt der Musik zum an- und reinhören – moderiert von Hans Mayer.

Let the Music play! Jeden zweiten Dienstag von 20 bis 21 Uhr… yeah!

Sendungsmachende
Hans Mayer
Nächste Sendungen
  • Di, 28.9., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 12.10., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 26.10., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 9.11., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 23.11., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 7.12., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 21.12., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 4.1., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 18.1., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 1.2., 20:00 - 21:00
28 Sept. gespielte Lieder@Tribut to Alan,Charlie,Dusty & John!

200 Sendung 28.09.2021 Tribut to

gespielte Lieder

 

01 The Rolling Stones – Shine a Light 1972

02 The Rolling Stones – All Down the Line 1972

03 The Rolling Stones- Miss You 1978

04 Alan Lancaster feat Status Quo – The Wild Ones 1980

05 Alan Lancaster feat The Spectres- I (Who Have Nothing) 1966

06  Alan Lancaster feat  Status Quo – Over The Edge 1980

07 ZZ Top – Squank 1971

08 The Who – Amazing Journey 1969

09 John Entwistle – Mr. Bass Man 1973

10 The Who – The Ox (instrumental) 1965

11 John Entwistle – I Believe In Everything 1971

12 John Entwistle – Mad Dog 1975

13 John Entwistle – Ten Little Friends 1972

14 John Entwistle & Alice Cooper – Space Pirates 2005

15 John Entwistle’s Ox – Whiskey Man (live 1975)

16 The Who – Old Red Wine – The Who A Tribute to John Entwistle 2012

17 The Who – Heaven and Hell 1970

 