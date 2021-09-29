The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 29.09.21
Charley Patton – Spoonful Blues
Karen Dalton – Something On Your Mind
Shelene – I’ll Give You Everything
Willie Griffin – Where There’s Smoke There’s Fire
Skinshape – Left With A Gun
Kalabrese – Nimm Mini Hand (with Rumpelorchester)
Nohelani Cypriano – Playing with Fire
L. Hurdle & F. Ricotti – Move On
Gangsters – Strung Out On The Boogie
Esquivel – Surfboard
Sexual Harassment – I Need A Freak
Brian Bennet – Air Quake
Leonie Leonie – Langsam Müed
Little Simz – Point And Kill (feat. Obongjayar)
El Michels Affair – Cham Cham
Makala – Belly
Jäde – Roue Libre
The Heliocentrics – Before I Die (feat. Guilty Simpson)
The RZA – Samurai Showdown (Raise Your Swords)
Sébastien Tellier – Look (Simple Mind Version)
Maisha – Kaa
Eiji Nakayama – Aya’s Samba
Schnellertollermeier – 209 Aphelion
Evelinn Trouble – Higher Love
Elvis Aloys – Flowers
A Band Of Buriers – Yawning Wounds
Palais Schaumburg – The Beat Of Two
Der Moderne Man – Blaue Matrosen
Neuzeitliche Bodenbeläge – Haare
Kriminelle Tanzkapelle – Verena
The P.J. Project – nice n fast
Claudja Barry – Dance Dance Dance
Midnight Magic – Beam Me Up