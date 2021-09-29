The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 29.09.21

Charley Patton – Spoonful Blues

Karen Dalton – Something On Your Mind

Shelene – I’ll Give You Everything

Willie Griffin – Where There’s Smoke There’s Fire

Skinshape – Left With A Gun

Kalabrese – Nimm Mini Hand (with Rumpelorchester)

Nohelani Cypriano – Playing with Fire

L. Hurdle & F. Ricotti – Move On

Gangsters – Strung Out On The Boogie

Esquivel – Surfboard

Sexual Harassment – I Need A Freak

Brian Bennet – Air Quake

Leonie Leonie – Langsam Müed

Little Simz – Point And Kill (feat. Obongjayar)

El Michels Affair – Cham Cham

Makala – Belly

Jäde – Roue Libre

The Heliocentrics – Before I Die (feat. Guilty Simpson)

The RZA – Samurai Showdown (Raise Your Swords)

Sébastien Tellier – Look (Simple Mind Version)

Maisha – Kaa

Eiji Nakayama – Aya’s Samba

Schnellertollermeier – 209 Aphelion

Evelinn Trouble – Higher Love

Elvis Aloys – Flowers

A Band Of Buriers – Yawning Wounds

Palais Schaumburg – The Beat Of Two

Der Moderne Man – Blaue Matrosen

Neuzeitliche Bodenbeläge – Haare

Kriminelle Tanzkapelle – Verena

The P.J. Project – nice n fast

Claudja Barry – Dance Dance Dance

Midnight Magic – Beam Me Up