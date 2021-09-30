Playlist 30.09.2021

Ping – Pong. Entweder noch einmal ein toller Song von der gleichen Band oder etwas, das passt.
- Saitün – Street Credibility
- Harvey Rushmore & the Octopus – Octopus Ride
- Lapcat – Light Giants
- Lapcat – Lavender
- Catalyst – Spacecraft
- Catalyst – Oh Girl
- /A\ – Grain Sand and Mud
- Emilie Zoé – Tiger Song
- Meimuna – Où vont les tempêtes?
- Paquita Maria – Océan
- Mnevis – Dream
- Jon Hood – Body Semantics
- Blind Butcher – Staubsaugerbaby
- The Monophones – I’m A Rebel
- Delilahs – Ideal
- Velvet Two Stripes – Cloud 7
- Velvet Two Stripes – Spoonful of Medicine
- …