25 Jahre RaBe
die80er.ch
auf Sendung
Über die Sendung

RaBes Morgensendung mit Verlosungen (von Tickets, DVDs, CDs etc.), Wetter, Interviews und viel Musik – von und mit Melissa und Noëlle!

Links
Sendungsmachende
Melissa L'Eplattenier
Noëlle Grossenbacher
Nächste Sendungen
  • Di, 12.10., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 19.10., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 26.10., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 2.11., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 9.11., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 16.11., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 23.11., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 30.11., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 7.12., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 14.12., 8:00 - 11:00
Sendung

Der Dienstag Morgen

·

Tracklist 28.9.21

Haley Heynderickx – The Bug Collector

Allah-Las – Catamaran

Faye Webster – Better Distractions

Adrianne Lenker – anything

Kurt Vile – Run Run Run

Kurt Vile – Pretty Pimpin

Elderbrook – Feels Like a Sunday

Hand Habits – Aquamarine

Kaidi & NK-OK, Blue Lab Beats, NK-OK, David Mrakpor, Kaidi Akinnibi, Theo Croker, Mafalda Raposo – Não Tem Nada Não Jazz

Joey Bada$$ – Love Is Only a Feeling

Lous and The Yakuza – Amigo

SZA, Travis Scott – Love Galore

Labrinth – We All Knew

Alli Neumann – mit dir

Jaz Karis – Petty Lover

IYAMAH – Cryptic Love

Mahalia – I Wish I Missed My Ex

Jhené Aiko – Pray For You

Big Sean;Jhené Aiko – None Of Your Concern

Grady Strange – I Listen to Your Radio Show at Night

Stiller Has – Znüni näh

Chlöisu Friedli – Tscharni Blues

Caroline Rose – Feel the Way I Want

Tame Impala – Let It Happen

Big Thief – Certainty

Janis Joplin – Mercedes Benz

Degurutieni – Acme in the Afternoon

Jimmy Fontana – Il mondo (Pugni Chiusi)

Bonaventure – Feelings Matter

Schnellertollermeier – 209 Aphelion

Meimuna – Oh

upsammy – Flutter

Wolfman – Heat

Régina Demina – L’homme jasmin

Gaël Faye, Flavia Coelho – Balade brésilienne

The Rolling Stones – You Can’t Always Get What You Want

Baze – Guet so wis isch

Udo Lindenberg – Ein Herz kann man nicht reparieren (feat. Inga Humpe)

Miley Cyrus, Dolly Parton – Rainbowland

Fourty – Flugangst

Verifiziert – Butterflies

Remi Wolf – Shawty

Frank Ocean – Thinkin Bout You

Hatik – éternel

Miguel – Adorn

John Lennon – Love

Zucchero – Ti Voglio Sposare

Ennio Morricone – Love Theme

Flava & Stevenson – Feels Like I’m in Love (Extended Edit)

·

Tracklist 21.9.21

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds – Everybody's On The Run This Is The Kit – Bashed Out Cléa Vincent – Samba Someone – Forget Forgive Aretha ... >

·

Tracklist 14.9.21

John Carroll Kirby – By The Sea Connan Mockasin, Ade – The Wolf HNNY – Sunday The KTNA – MBD (Live From Platoon Studio) Still Woozy – Window ... >

·

Tracklist 7.9.21

Artist - Trac Kids With Buns – bad grades Poppy Ajudha – Strong Womxn Lady Wray – Games People Play Leon Bridges – Coming Home The Flying ... >

·

Tracklist 24.8.21

Deodato – San Juan Sunset The Blackbyrds – Mysterious Vibes Roy Ayers – Liquid Love Mack Browne & The Brothers – Bumpy's Lament November Ultra – Soft & ... >

·

Tracklist 17.8.21

Hyperculte – Temps mort Mavi Phoenix – Grass And The Sun Buzzy Lee – Strange Town Lewis Del Mar, Daniel Miller, Drew Hart, Max Harwood – Live That Long Don ... >

·

Tracklist 10.8.21

Track - Artist FKJ, (((O))) – Vibin' Out Mild Orange – Some Feeling MorMor – Heaven's Only Wishful Les Baxter – Fruit Of Dreams John Carroll ... >

·

Tracklist 20.7.21

Santana – Singing Winds, Crying Beasts Sun Ra & His Arkestra – Tiny Pyramids Marion Brown – Sweet Earth Flying Don Cherry, Tommy Koverhult, ... >

·

Tracklist 03.08.21

Leon Bridges, Keite Young – Like a Ship Aaron Frazer – You Don't Wanna Be My Baby Bobby Oroza – I Got Love Durand Jones & The Indications – Cruisin to ... >

·

Tracklist 27.07.21

Khruangbin – Right Tiawa – Sonhos Cor de Rosa El Michels Affair meets Liam Bailey, El Michels Affair, Liam Bailey – Awkward (Take 2) H.E.R., KAYTRANADA, ... >

·

Tracklist 6.7.21

Santana – Samba Pa Ti Curtis Mayfield – (Don't Worry) If There Is a Hell Below, We're All Going to Go Isaac Hayes – Walk on By The Temptations – ... >

·

Tracklist 29.6.21

Artist - Trac Alexandra Savior – Can't Help Myself Clairo – Track 7 Gus Dapperton – Prune, You Talk Funny Joe Beard, Isaac Waddington and ... >