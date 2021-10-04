Tracklist 28.9.21

Haley Heynderickx – The Bug Collector

Allah-Las – Catamaran

Faye Webster – Better Distractions

Adrianne Lenker – anything

Kurt Vile – Run Run Run

Kurt Vile – Pretty Pimpin

Elderbrook – Feels Like a Sunday

Hand Habits – Aquamarine

Kaidi & NK-OK, Blue Lab Beats, NK-OK, David Mrakpor, Kaidi Akinnibi, Theo Croker, Mafalda Raposo – Não Tem Nada Não Jazz

Joey Bada$$ – Love Is Only a Feeling

Lous and The Yakuza – Amigo

SZA, Travis Scott – Love Galore

Labrinth – We All Knew

Alli Neumann – mit dir

Jaz Karis – Petty Lover

IYAMAH – Cryptic Love

Mahalia – I Wish I Missed My Ex

Jhené Aiko – Pray For You

Big Sean;Jhené Aiko – None Of Your Concern

Grady Strange – I Listen to Your Radio Show at Night

Stiller Has – Znüni näh

Chlöisu Friedli – Tscharni Blues

Caroline Rose – Feel the Way I Want

Tame Impala – Let It Happen

Big Thief – Certainty

Janis Joplin – Mercedes Benz

Degurutieni – Acme in the Afternoon

Jimmy Fontana – Il mondo (Pugni Chiusi)

Bonaventure – Feelings Matter

Schnellertollermeier – 209 Aphelion

Meimuna – Oh

upsammy – Flutter

Wolfman – Heat

Régina Demina – L’homme jasmin

Gaël Faye, Flavia Coelho – Balade brésilienne

The Rolling Stones – You Can’t Always Get What You Want

Baze – Guet so wis isch

Udo Lindenberg – Ein Herz kann man nicht reparieren (feat. Inga Humpe)

Miley Cyrus, Dolly Parton – Rainbowland

Fourty – Flugangst

Verifiziert – Butterflies

Remi Wolf – Shawty

Frank Ocean – Thinkin Bout You

Hatik – éternel

Miguel – Adorn

John Lennon – Love

Zucchero – Ti Voglio Sposare

Ennio Morricone – Love Theme

Flava & Stevenson – Feels Like I’m in Love (Extended Edit)