The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 13.10.21
Teddy Lasry – Birds of Space
Chayell – Beach
Structures Sonores Lasry-Baschet – Mister Blues
Sons Of Kemet – Throughout The Madness, Stay Strong
Dwarfs Of East Agouza – Black Sun Intent
Colleen – Gazing At Taurus – Night Sky Rumba
The Legendary Lightness – World Full Of You
The Mike Moran Band – Ode To Billie Joe
Secret Night Gang – Captured (Cosmodelica Dub)
Ojiji – The Shadow
Simon & Garfunkel – Mrs. Robinson
Lana Del Rey – Venice Bitch
Pink Floyd – Time
Donovan – Hurdy Gurdy Man
MNDSGN – Medium Rare
Tirzah – Hive Mind
Dat Garcia – Todo Es Conectividad
Khalab & M’berra Ensemble – We Are M’berra
Kink Gong – Khmu Miao Qiang
Mulatu Astatke – Yègellé Tezeta
BADBADNOTGOOD – Love Proceeding
Le Tigre – I’m So Excited
Cabaret Voltaire – Nag Nag Nag
Tomaga – Intimate Immensity
Amami – Ivory
ZULI – Bro! (Love It)
Belia Winnewisser – SODA
Norai Litt – FEEB (Atrice Remix)
Glauco Di Mambro – Solar Safari
R.Epee, Grauzone – E-Bear 1988
Les Points – ヘキサチェイン・フィルタ・スクリーミング – Hexachain Filtered Screaming
Lea Porcelain – Choirs To Heaven
Françoise Guimbert – Tantine Zaza