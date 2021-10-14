25 Jahre RaBe
Die Sendung mit Musik aus dem mehr oder weniger Schweizer Untergrund. Jeden zweiten Donnerstagabend zwischen 20.00 Uhr und 22.00 Uhr.

Andrea
Marius le Russe
Bäschtu vom RaBe
  • Do, 28.10., 20:00 - 22:00
  • Do, 11.11., 20:00 - 22:00
  • Do, 25.11., 20:00 - 22:00
  • Do, 9.12., 20:00 - 22:00
  • Do, 23.12., 20:00 - 22:00
  • Do, 6.1., 20:00 - 22:00
  • Do, 20.1., 20:00 - 22:00
  • Do, 3.2., 20:00 - 22:00
  • Do, 17.2., 20:00 - 22:00
  • Do, 3.3., 20:00 - 22:00
Radieschen

Radieschen-Playlist vom 14.10.2021

  1. Kate Birch – You
  2. Gina Été – Trauma
  3. Gina Été – For Elsa
  4. Gina Été – All or Nothing
  5. To Athena – Angscht
  6. Gina Été – D’Wahl (live)
  7. Evelinn Trouble – Higher Love
  8. Dino Brandão – Bouncy Castle
  9. LEILA  – Gun to My Head
  10. Skiclub Toggenburg Remix – Young Love
  11. Jerry Spoon – Helm Jamil
  12. Oxidix – Shamanu
  13. Mnevis – Gravity
  14. Alois – Light the Fire
  15. Pascal Gamboni – Tschicago
  16. Jacob Hannes – Canti e manti
  17. Aloan – Now
  18. Chouka – Le Tour
  19. Leoni Leoni – Alone + Glad
Playlist 30.09.2021

Ping - Pong. Entweder noch einmal ein toller Song von der gleichen Band oder etwas, das passt.

  1. Saitün - Street Credibility
  2. Harvey Rushmore & the Octopus - Octopus Ride
  3. Lapcat - Light Giants
  4. Lapcat - Lavender
  5. Catalyst - Spacecraft
  6. Catalyst - Oh Girl
  7. /A\ - Grain Sand and Mud
  8. Emilie Zoé - Tiger Song
  9. Meimuna - Où vont les tempêtes?
  10. Paquita Maria - Océan
  11. Mnevis - ... >

Playlist vom 16.09.2021 – ABC der Schweizer Musik

Ein ABC der Schweizer Musik. Divers.

  1. Admiral James T. - I'm A Gonna Be Ready
  2. Black Sea Dahu - Glue
  3. Concrete Jane - The Lover
  4. Elio Ricca - Another Way To Get High
  5. Fiji - No F*****g Cinema
  6. Gina Éte - Glas Wii
  7. Heidi Happy - Eis, ohni Zucker
  8. Irina Mossi - Love of a Woman
  9. JJ & Palin - Morning
  10. Kassette - Big Sur
  11. Long Tall Jefferson - Angela (Dj Real Madrid ... >

Playlist vom 02.09.2021

Die Jubiläumssendung vom Radieschen. Mit Specials von früher. Und einer Gästin. Und vieler neuer Schweizer Musik.

  1. Concrete Jane - The Lover
  2. Evelinn Trouble - Just Wanna Vibe
  3. Saalschutz - 1! 2! Yeah! Yeah! Yeah!
  4. The Strivers - Under Your Heels
  5. Favez - Closet Astronaut
  6. Catalyst - Curch on a Beach
  7. Velvet Two Stripes - Two to Tango
  8. Rooftop Sailors - Fuckyou
  9. Underschool Element - ... >

Radieschen vom 27.05.2021

El Ritschi von Jolly & The Flytrap ist da und stellt ihr neues Album vor.

  1. Deserto Parallax - Catch a Fly
  2. Jolly & The Flytrap - Sempre di piu
  3. Jolly & The Flytrap - Le soleil brille pour rien
  4. Jolly & The Flytrap - Cielo abierte (Live im Radieschen)
  5. Mama Rosin - Le pistolet
  6. Jolly & The Flytrap - Tres esposas
  7. Jolly & The ... >

Playlist vom 29.04.2021

Hunderttusig nöii Lieder gits hüt und e Blick uf d'MFB-Awards 2020.

  1. Evelinn Trouble - Higher Love
  2. NATE - 1990
  3. NATE - Müed
  4. willibald - There's a War Going on in My Veins
  5. Casanora - No Surprise
  6. Lapcat - You Wonder
  7. Mischgewebe - Unmade
  8. Mischgewebe - Cornwall
  9. SWIMS, ... >