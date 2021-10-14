Radieschen-Playlist vom 14.10.2021

- Kate Birch – You
- Gina Été – Trauma
- Gina Été – For Elsa
- Gina Été – All or Nothing
- To Athena – Angscht
- Gina Été – D’Wahl (live)
- Evelinn Trouble – Higher Love
- Dino Brandão – Bouncy Castle
- LEILA – Gun to My Head
- Skiclub Toggenburg Remix – Young Love
- Jerry Spoon – Helm Jamil
- Oxidix – Shamanu
- Mnevis – Gravity
- Alois – Light the Fire
- Pascal Gamboni – Tschicago
- Jacob Hannes – Canti e manti
- Aloan – Now
- Chouka – Le Tour
- Leoni Leoni – Alone + Glad
Die Sendung mit Musik aus dem mehr oder weniger Schweizer Untergrund. Jeden zweiten Donnerstagabend zwischen 20.00 Uhr und 22.00 Uhr.
- Do, 28.10., 20:00 - 22:00
- Do, 11.11., 20:00 - 22:00
- Do, 25.11., 20:00 - 22:00
- Do, 9.12., 20:00 - 22:00
- Do, 23.12., 20:00 - 22:00
- Do, 6.1., 20:00 - 22:00
- Do, 20.1., 20:00 - 22:00
- Do, 3.2., 20:00 - 22:00
- Do, 17.2., 20:00 - 22:00
- Do, 3.3., 20:00 - 22:00
Radieschen
Playlist 30.09.2021
Ping - Pong. Entweder noch einmal ein toller Song von der gleichen Band oder etwas, das passt.
- Saitün - Street Credibility
- Harvey Rushmore & the Octopus - Octopus Ride
- Lapcat - Light Giants
- Lapcat - Lavender
- Catalyst - Spacecraft
- Catalyst - Oh Girl
- /A\ - Grain Sand and Mud
- Emilie Zoé - Tiger Song
- Meimuna - Où vont les tempêtes?
- Paquita Maria - Océan
- Mnevis - ... >
Playlist vom 16.09.2021 – ABC der Schweizer Musik
Ein ABC der Schweizer Musik. Divers.
- Admiral James T. - I'm A Gonna Be Ready
- Black Sea Dahu - Glue
- Concrete Jane - The Lover
- Elio Ricca - Another Way To Get High
- Fiji - No F*****g Cinema
- Gina Éte - Glas Wii
- Heidi Happy - Eis, ohni Zucker
- Irina Mossi - Love of a Woman
- JJ & Palin - Morning
- Kassette - Big Sur
- Long Tall Jefferson - Angela (Dj Real Madrid ... >
Playlist vom 02.09.2021
Die Jubiläumssendung vom Radieschen. Mit Specials von früher. Und einer Gästin. Und vieler neuer Schweizer Musik.
- Concrete Jane - The Lover
- Evelinn Trouble - Just Wanna Vibe
- Saalschutz - 1! 2! Yeah! Yeah! Yeah!
- The Strivers - Under Your Heels
- Favez - Closet Astronaut
- Catalyst - Curch on a Beach
- Velvet Two Stripes - Two to Tango
- Rooftop Sailors - Fuckyou
- Underschool Element - ... >
Emotionen mit Against the Void / Ernsthafter Spass mit Prix Garantie
Seit 2019 sind Miles, Selina und Christophe als >
Radieschen-Playlist vom 24.06.2021
Against the Void und Prix Garanti sind zu Gast. Musik aus der Schweiz, oder so.
- Irina Mossi - Royalty
- Milde - Out of This
- Against the Void - Some Songs
- Against the Void - A Tale In Words
- Against the Void - She (live im Radieschen)
- Against the Void - Love ... >
Radieschen-Playlist vom 10.06.221
Eine Sendung mit MILDE und Irina Mossi. Mit Schweizer Musik. Wuala.
- Jolly & the Flytrap - Cielo abierto
- Milde - Surround Me
- Milde - Creepin'In
- Milde - Out of This
- Milde - Wealthy Man
- Swandive - On The Air
- Zeal & Ardor - Run
- Lord Kesseli, Lord ... >
El Ritschi von Jolly & the Flytrap
El Ritschi von Jolly ... >
Radieschen vom 27.05.2021
El Ritschi von Jolly & The Flytrap ist da und stellt ihr neues Album vor.
- Deserto Parallax - Catch a Fly
- Jolly & The Flytrap - Sempre di piu
- Jolly & The Flytrap - Le soleil brille pour rien
- Jolly & The Flytrap - Cielo abierte (Live im Radieschen)
- Mama Rosin - Le pistolet
- Jolly & The Flytrap - Tres esposas
- Jolly & The ... >
Playlist vom 13.05.2021
Wir senden aus der Sollbruchstelle: Ein Live-Konzert mit Deserto Parallax.
- The Dead Brothers - Les papillons noirs
- Lisa - Kämpf wiä äs Meitschi
- Pierre Omer - Time Flies
- Howlong Wolf - Above Us
- Live-Konzert: Deserto Parallax
- Melissa Kassab - Fix ... >
Live: Deserto Parallax (Folk Noir)
Das Radieschen sendet heute, Donnerstagabend, 13. Mai 2021 live aus der Sollbruchstelle und überträgt ein Live-Konzert von >
MFB-Awards 2020: Casanora, willibald & NATE
Die Musikförderung Bern hat heute die Gewinnerinnen und Gewinner des MFB-Awards 2020 ... >
Playlist vom 29.04.2021
Hunderttusig nöii Lieder gits hüt und e Blick uf d'MFB-Awards 2020.
- Evelinn Trouble - Higher Love
- NATE - 1990
- NATE - Müed
- willibald - There's a War Going on in My Veins
- Casanora - No Surprise
- Lapcat - You Wonder
- Mischgewebe - Unmade
- Mischgewebe - Cornwall
- SWIMS, ... >