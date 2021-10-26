Tracklist 26.10.21

!!! – Do The Dial Tone
Eleni Drake – Surf
Bremer/McCoy – Drømmer
Moddi – House By The Sea
The Truthettes – So Good To Be Alive
Clara Ward – Feeling Good
Dinah Washington – What A Diff’rence A Day Makes
Derrick Cross – Never Too Much
Christine Lewin – Juicy Fruit
Al Charles – Outstanding
Karen Dixon – I Want to Be Free
David Numwami – Beats!
Lamii – Jomijo
Jakey – Latley
Wesley Joseph – Ultramarine
Pink Siifu – stay sane
Pink Siifu – Gumbo’! 4 tha Folks, Hold On
Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar – family ties
Moon Boots feat. Steven Klavier – Tied Up (Kenny Dope Extended Mix)
Ibrahim Maalouf, Melody Gardot – J’attendrai
Hope Tala, sky – Mulholland
Maria Violenza – Crying Over You
Musique Chienne – Split in Two
THE ANXIETY, WILLOW, Tyler Cole – Meet Me At Our Spot
Melodiesinfonie;Fiona Fiasko – Boys Suck
Youn Sun Nah, Marc Ribot – She Moves On
AaRON – U-Turn (Lili)
AaRON – Le tunnel d’or (Acoustic version)
Los Vacios De Charly – Del Mismo Color
808vic – lived to love
PinkPantheress – Pain
Faraway Friends – Spring
Elbernita „Twinkie“ Clark – Awake O Zion
DJ Call Me – Marry Me
Janet Jackson – Nasty
Hare Squead – Herside Story
Can – Vitamin C
Toto – Hold The Line
The Pointer Sisters – Neutron Dance