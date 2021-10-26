25 Jahre RaBe
RaBes Morgensendung mit Verlosungen (von Tickets, DVDs, CDs etc.), Wetter, Interviews und viel Musik – von und mit Melissa und Noëlle!

Melissa L'Eplattenier
Noëlle Grossenbacher
Tracklist 26.10.21

!!! – Do The Dial Tone

Eleni Drake – Surf

Bremer/McCoy – Drømmer

Moddi – House By The Sea

The Truthettes – So Good To Be Alive

Clara Ward – Feeling Good

Dinah Washington – What A Diff’rence A Day Makes

Derrick Cross – Never Too Much

Christine Lewin – Juicy Fruit

Al Charles – Outstanding

Karen Dixon – I Want to Be Free

David Numwami – Beats!

Lamii – Jomijo

Jakey – Latley

Wesley Joseph – Ultramarine

Pink Siifu – stay sane

Pink Siifu – Gumbo’! 4 tha Folks, Hold On

Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar – family ties

Moon Boots feat. Steven Klavier – Tied Up (Kenny Dope Extended Mix)

Ibrahim Maalouf, Melody Gardot – J’attendrai

Hope Tala, sky – Mulholland

Maria Violenza – Crying Over You

Musique Chienne – Split in Two

THE ANXIETY, WILLOW, Tyler Cole – Meet Me At Our Spot

Melodiesinfonie;Fiona Fiasko – Boys Suck

Youn Sun Nah, Marc Ribot – She Moves On

AaRON – U-Turn (Lili)

AaRON – Le tunnel d’or (Acoustic version)

Los Vacios De Charly – Del Mismo Color

808vic – lived to love

PinkPantheress – Pain

Faraway Friends – Spring

Elbernita „Twinkie“ Clark – Awake O Zion

DJ Call Me – Marry Me 

Janet Jackson – Nasty

Hare Squead – Herside Story

Can – Vitamin C

Toto – Hold The Line

The Pointer Sisters – Neutron Dance

Tracklist 19.10.21

Asian Dub Foundation – Can't Pay Won't Pay Cari Cari – Belo Horizonte Dekker – Maybe October Resi Reiner – Ich will nach Italien Evelinn Trouble – ... >

Tracklist 12.10.21

Artist - Track Sun Ra - Love in Outerspace The Sweet Enoughs – Dream Puppy Fenster – Groovin' with The Eternal Now WORLD BRAIN – Made U Cry ... >

Tracklist 28.9.21

Haley Heynderickx – The Bug Collector Allah-Las – Catamaran Faye Webster – Better Distractions Adrianne Lenker – anything Kurt Vile – Run Run ... >

Tracklist 21.9.21

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds – Everybody's On The Run This Is The Kit – Bashed Out Cléa Vincent – Samba Someone – Forget Forgive Aretha ... >

Tracklist 14.9.21

John Carroll Kirby – By The Sea Connan Mockasin, Ade – The Wolf HNNY – Sunday The KTNA – MBD (Live From Platoon Studio) Still Woozy – Window ... >

Tracklist 7.9.21

Artist - Trac Kids With Buns – bad grades Poppy Ajudha – Strong Womxn Lady Wray – Games People Play Leon Bridges – Coming Home The Flying ... >

Tracklist 24.8.21

Deodato – San Juan Sunset The Blackbyrds – Mysterious Vibes Roy Ayers – Liquid Love Mack Browne & The Brothers – Bumpy's Lament November Ultra – Soft & ... >

Tracklist 17.8.21

Hyperculte – Temps mort Mavi Phoenix – Grass And The Sun Buzzy Lee – Strange Town Lewis Del Mar, Daniel Miller, Drew Hart, Max Harwood – Live That Long Don ... >

Tracklist 10.8.21

Track - Artist FKJ, (((O))) – Vibin' Out Mild Orange – Some Feeling MorMor – Heaven's Only Wishful Les Baxter – Fruit Of Dreams John Carroll ... >

Tracklist 20.7.21

Santana – Singing Winds, Crying Beasts Sun Ra & His Arkestra – Tiny Pyramids Marion Brown – Sweet Earth Flying Don Cherry, Tommy Koverhult, ... >

Tracklist 03.08.21

Leon Bridges, Keite Young – Like a Ship Aaron Frazer – You Don't Wanna Be My Baby Bobby Oroza – I Got Love Durand Jones & The Indications – Cruisin to ... >

Tracklist 27.07.21

Khruangbin – Right Tiawa – Sonhos Cor de Rosa El Michels Affair meets Liam Bailey, El Michels Affair, Liam Bailey – Awkward (Take 2) H.E.R., KAYTRANADA, ... >