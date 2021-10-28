25 Jahre RaBe
Klangbecken
The Boy With the Arab Strap - Belle and Sebastian
Radieschen
Über die Sendung

Die Sendung mit Musik aus dem mehr oder weniger Schweizer Untergrund. Jeden zweiten Donnerstagabend zwischen 20.00 Uhr und 22.00 Uhr.

Links
Sendungsmachende
Andrea
Marius le Russe
Bäschtu vom RaBe
Nächste Sendungen
  • Do, 11.11., 20:00 - 22:00
  • Do, 25.11., 20:00 - 22:00
  • Do, 9.12., 20:00 - 22:00
  • Do, 23.12., 20:00 - 22:00
  • Do, 6.1., 20:00 - 22:00
  • Do, 20.1., 20:00 - 22:00
  • Do, 3.2., 20:00 - 22:00
  • Do, 17.2., 20:00 - 22:00
  • Do, 3.3., 20:00 - 22:00
  • Do, 17.3., 20:00 - 22:00
Sendungsportrait
Sendung

Radieschen

·

Playlist vom 28.10.2021

Musig us dr Schwyz (Oder Schwitz? Oder Schwiits? Oder Schliifts?). Melancholie gäge Herbstblues.

  1. Gina Été – Lach Du Nur
  2. Wolfman – No Time For This
  3. Crimer – Church
  4. Evelinn Trouble – Who I Am And What I Want
  5. Pyrit – Take Me Out
  6. Casanora – Who Are You
  7. Biandapid – Prelude
  8. NATE, la fousoleil – Fiumriss
  9. KT Gorique – Outta Road
  10. La Nefera – Cuerpo y Alma
  11. Catalyst – Church on a Beach
  12. Pablo Infernal – Bend Your Strings
  13. Velvet Two Stripes – Wooden Bones
  14. Shah Blah, The Sex Tourists – Space Rockets
  15. The Flying Tiger Claw – Face Gaze
  16. Giant Moa – Talksleeping
  17. Subito Zeitlos – Goodbye, I’m with You
  18. Alois – After Life
  19. Willibald – The Poet Knows How It Goes
  20. Puts Marie – Orientinstrumental
  21. One Sentence. Supervisor – Onomatopoeia
  22. Klangklinik – Get ‚em All
  23. Chouka – Ivresse
  24. Anna Erhard – I Wish
  25. Deserto Parallax – Catch A Fly
·

Radieschen-Playlist vom 14.10.2021

  1. Kate Birch - You
  2. Gina Été - Trauma
  3. Gina Été - For Elsa
  4. Gina Été - All or Nothing
  5. To Athena - Angscht
  6. Gina Été - D'Wahl (live)
  7. Evelinn Trouble - Higher Love
  8. Dino Brandão - Bouncy Castle
  9. LEILA  - Gun to My Head
  10. Skiclub Toggenburg Remix - Young Love
  11. Jerry Spoon - Helm Jamil
  12. Oxidix - Shamanu
  13. Mnevis - Gravity
  14. Alois - Light the ... >

·

Playlist 30.09.2021

Ping - Pong. Entweder noch einmal ein toller Song von der gleichen Band oder etwas, das passt.

  1. Saitün - Street Credibility
  2. Harvey Rushmore & the Octopus - Octopus Ride
  3. Lapcat - Light Giants
  4. Lapcat - Lavender
  5. Catalyst - Spacecraft
  6. Catalyst - Oh Girl
  7. /A\ - Grain Sand and Mud
  8. Emilie Zoé - Tiger Song
  9. Meimuna - Où vont les tempêtes?
  10. Paquita Maria - Océan
  11. Mnevis - ... >

·

Playlist vom 16.09.2021 – ABC der Schweizer Musik

Ein ABC der Schweizer Musik. Divers.

  1. Admiral James T. - I'm A Gonna Be Ready
  2. Black Sea Dahu - Glue
  3. Concrete Jane - The Lover
  4. Elio Ricca - Another Way To Get High
  5. Fiji - No F*****g Cinema
  6. Gina Éte - Glas Wii
  7. Heidi Happy - Eis, ohni Zucker
  8. Irina Mossi - Love of a Woman
  9. JJ & Palin - Morning
  10. Kassette - Big Sur
  11. Long Tall Jefferson - Angela (Dj Real Madrid ... >

·

Playlist vom 02.09.2021

Die Jubiläumssendung vom Radieschen. Mit Specials von früher. Und einer Gästin. Und vieler neuer Schweizer Musik.

  1. Concrete Jane - The Lover
  2. Evelinn Trouble - Just Wanna Vibe
  3. Saalschutz - 1! 2! Yeah! Yeah! Yeah!
  4. The Strivers - Under Your Heels
  5. Favez - Closet Astronaut
  6. Catalyst - Curch on a Beach
  7. Velvet Two Stripes - Two to Tango
  8. Rooftop Sailors - Fuckyou
  9. Underschool Element - ... >

·

Radieschen vom 27.05.2021

El Ritschi von Jolly & The Flytrap ist da und stellt ihr neues Album vor.

  1. Deserto Parallax - Catch a Fly
  2. Jolly & The Flytrap - Sempre di piu
  3. Jolly & The Flytrap - Le soleil brille pour rien
  4. Jolly & The Flytrap - Cielo abierte (Live im Radieschen)
  5. Mama Rosin - Le pistolet
  6. Jolly & The Flytrap - Tres esposas
  7. Jolly & The ... >