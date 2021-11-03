The Hottest Morning Show In Town

25 Jahre RaBe
Über die Sendung

RaBes Morgensendung mit Spielen und Verlosungen (von Tickets, DVDs, CDs etc.), Wetter, Interviews und viel Musik – von und mit den Moderatoren Beni Hächler und Urs Rihs.

beni
Urs Rihs
Playlist vom 03.11.21

Los Natas – Brisa Del Desierto
Avec le soleil sortant de sa bouche – Tourner incessamment dans l’éclatement euphorique de soi – Road Painting Ahead II
R. Daneel Olivaw – Deimos
Prana Crafter – Bodhi Cheetah’s Boogie Blues
Fontän – Svett
Beak> – Oh Know
Newcleus – Jam On It (Instrumental)
Bandit Voyage – Ma mère
Esmeray – Ayrılık Olsa Bile
Koola Lobitos featuring VC 7- Orise
Mitzi Ross – I’ll Do More For You Baby
Action Bronson – A Light In The Addict (feat. Party Supplies and Black Atlass)
J Dilla – In Space
Deerhoof – Epic Love Poem
Pusha T – If You Know You Know
Jacqueline Taïeb – Le Coeur Au Bout Des Doigts
Sébastien Tellier – Look
Chocolate Buttermilk Band – Can’t Let Go
Guito Y Su Conjunto – El Rumbon
Cyrill Diaz and His Orchestra – Voodoo
The Big Bamboo Orchestra Featuring Roy Shurland – Big Bamboo
Toto – Georgy Porgy
Killer Funk Disco Allstars – Mmmm…Tiger, Can You Switch Over To The Golf Channel Please?
Choker Campbell – Carioca (Mark Grusane Edit)
Psychic Mirrors – Charlene
Subway – You Can Bet I’ll Get You Yet (feat. Wave)
Sam Evian – Round It Goes
Улыбка, Инструментальный Ансамбль „Мелодия“ – Танец Шамана, Из К/ф „Земля Санникова“ (composed by Александр Зацепин)
Beirut – Corfu
Kraak & Smaak – Toxic Love Affair (feat. Ivar & Sanguita)
Pascal – Arcipelago (Alex Attias Edit)
Kaidi Tatham – Intergalactic Relations
Tom Tom Club – Genius of Love
Don Glori – Dawn Calling
Erobique – Engel

Playlist vom 27.10.21 Gloria Ann Taylor - Be Worthy (feat. Misha Panfilov) Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings - This Land Is Our Land Sugarman Three - Cherry Pickin Bad Medicine - Trespasser Balimaya Project - City of God The Daktaris - Give It Up, Turn It Loose Charles Brakeen - Attainment Pro-Teens - Control Kevin Morby - I Have Been To The Mountain Helado Negro - Gemini and Leo Otis Sandsjö - Tremendoce (feat. Jonas Kullhammar & Per "Texas" Johansson) Nubya Garcia - ... >

Playlist vom 13.10.21 Teddy Lasry - Birds of Space Chayell - Beach Structures Sonores Lasry-Baschet - Mister Blues Sons Of Kemet - Throughout The Madness, Stay Strong Dwarfs Of East Agouza - Black Sun Intent Colleen - Gazing At Taurus - Night Sky Rumba The Legendary Lightness - World Full Of You The Mike Moran Band - Ode To Billie Joe Secret Night Gang - Captured (Cosmodelica Dub) Ojiji - The Shadow Simon & Garfunkel - Mrs. Robinson Lana Del Rey - Venice Bitch Pink Floyd - ... >

Playlist vom 06.10.21 Jackson C. Frank - Marlene Sarah Davachi - Play The Ghost Joan Baez - 500 Miles Kit Sebastian - Pangea Yasmin Levy - Yo En La Prizion Muqata'a - Simya The Caretaker - It's Just A Burning Memory Beatrice Dillon - Halfway All XS - Fast IDIOTAPE - 테크노슈즈 (Techno Shoes) Ethyos 440 - Makhno Dub Beybonlar - Gelin Ayşem Asha Boshle & R.D. Burman - Dum Maro Dum (Live Edit) Emilie Zoé - Loner Tune Yards - Hypnotized Turkish Delight - Grammy The Growlers - Dope ... >

Playlist vom 29.09.21 Charley Patton - Spoonful Blues Karen Dalton - Something On Your Mind Shelene - I'll Give You Everything Willie Griffin - Where There's Smoke There's Fire Skinshape - Left With A Gun Kalabrese - Nimm Mini Hand (with Rumpelorchester) Nohelani Cypriano - Playing with Fire L. Hurdle & F. Ricotti - Move On Gangsters - Strung Out On The Boogie Esquivel - Surfboard Sexual Harassment - I Need A Freak Brian Bennet - Air Quake Leonie Leonie - Langsam Müed Little ... >

Playlist vom 22.09.21 James Blake - There's A Limit To Your Love Jai Paul - Jasmine (Demo) Darkside - The Limit Dolphin Flight - Mydriase Big Thief - Little Things Cindy Lee - In Realistik Land The War On Drugs - Living Proof Honshu Wolves - Tell Me Emma Ruth Rundle - Return 김지연과 리바이불크로스 - 웃어주세요 Black Pumas - Colors Evelinn Trouble - Just Wanna Vibe Beck - Loser Cyril Cyril - Al Boustan District Five - U Never Said Much Courtney Barnett - Pedestrian At Best The Monkeys - I'm ... >

Playlist vom 15.09.21 Natural Life - Natural Life Claude Vasori - Shuffle in G Minor Nancy Holloway - Hurt So Bad Nino Ferrer & Radiah Frye - Hot Toddy Bobby Boyd Congress - I'm Undecided Melanie Charles - Woman Of The Ghetto (Reimagined) Loving - If I Am Only My Thoughts Swear I Love You - Down The Stream The Cavemen Five - Be My Cavegirl The Meters - Cissy Strut Norbert Schmidt Und Das Joco-Dev-Sextett - Das Einzige Was Mir Übrigblieb Антоха МС - Небеса (feat. Cream ... >

Playlist vom 08.09.21 Lightnin Hopkins - Automobile Blues Odetta - Waterboy Janis Joplin - Mercedes Benz The Jimi Hendrix Experience - Voodoo Chile [Child] Palmiyeler - Gel Yanıma VULFPECK - 1612 Okeyerema Asante - Mother Africa (feat. Plunky) Les Hommes - Intraspettro Greyboy - Greya's Groove Gil Scott Heron - The Revolution Will Not Be Televised Afrika Bambaataa - Zulu Nation Throwdown (Cosmic Force) Young MC - Principal's Office Shortie No Mass - U Like My Style Nas - Adam ... >

Playlist vom 01.09.21 The Caravans - Walk Around Heaven All Day Pastor T.L. Barrett & The Youth For Christ Choir - Nobody Knows Charles Bradley - The World (Is Going Up in Flames) Hollis Brown - Cold City The Notwist - Kong Scrapper Blackwell - Little Boy Blue Wes Montgomery - Cariba Grant Green - Cool Blues Chick Corea And Return To Forever - Spain Aleksander Maliszewski - Pokusa Peter Herbolzheimer - Orange Faces Schrödingers Katze - in PROGRess No.1 | live at Bee-Flat Gábor ... >

Playlist vom 25.08.21 Weval - Look Around Wolf Collage - Snoopy Darkside - Liberty Bell Aver & Move 78 - Sanctuary Eiji Nakayama - Aya's Samba Sal Nistico - Beautiful Black Casanova Kush K - Citrone OkNoah - Sort It Out Phoniks - Don't Want To Lose You The Gene Dudley Group - Inspector Norse Curtis Harding - I Won't Let You Down Nina Simone - Four Women Ella Mae Sueref - Take Some Time Little Simz - Woman (feat. Cleo Sol) Tyler, The Creator - Corso Joe Yorke & Stand ... >

Playlist vom 18.08.21 Thelonious Monk - Nutty Charlie Christian - Profoundly Blue Vivien Garry Quartet - A Woman's Place Is In The Groove Roy Haynes - Togyu Bullfight Melvin Sparks - Thank You Brother Williams - Cold Sweat David Walters - Soleil Kréyol Guts - Voyaging Bird (feat. Jowee Omicil) Nahawa Doumbia - Didadi Hamad Kalkaba - Astadjam Dada Sare Milton - Mizik Nou Nu Genea - Marechià (with Célia Kameni) Alexis Lumière - Village Pingouin Disque Omo - Toujours L'Amour Krikor ... >

Playlist vom 21.07.21 René Costy - Ostinato Bass Amnesty - Can I Help You? Syl Johnson - Is It Because I'm Black Baby Huey - A Change Is Going To Come Janko Nilovic - Soul Impressions Donald Byrd - Lansana's Priestess Herbie Hancock - Chameleon Acid Amazonians - Handlebar Kush K - Forever Only King Krule - A Lizard State The Spaceshits - Can't Fool With Me The Gories - On The Run The Dirtbombs - Sharevari Las Bistecs - Historia Del Arte King Khan And The Shrines - Bite My ... >

Playlist vom 14.07.21 Camille Yarbrough - Take Yo' Prais Omar-S - Ah' Revolution (Poli Grip For Partials Mix'Nik) ESG - UFO Dillalude - Runnin' Roy Ayers Ubiquity - Everybody Loves The Sunshine Ronnie Laws - Tidal Wave Brother Jack McDuff - Oblighetto Moodyman - I'm Doing Fine Admin - Spirit Boogie Ndalani 77 Brothers - Nzaumi Bro. Valentino - Stay Up Zimbabwe Midnight Groovers - Coco Sec (Cadence) Blood Sisters - Ring My Bell The New Age Steppers - Fade Away Fela Kuti - Water ... >