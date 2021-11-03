The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 03.11.21
Los Natas – Brisa Del Desierto
Avec le soleil sortant de sa bouche – Tourner incessamment dans l’éclatement euphorique de soi – Road Painting Ahead II
R. Daneel Olivaw – Deimos
Prana Crafter – Bodhi Cheetah’s Boogie Blues
Fontän – Svett
Beak> – Oh Know
Newcleus – Jam On It (Instrumental)
Bandit Voyage – Ma mère
Esmeray – Ayrılık Olsa Bile
Koola Lobitos featuring VC 7- Orise
Mitzi Ross – I’ll Do More For You Baby
Action Bronson – A Light In The Addict (feat. Party Supplies and Black Atlass)
J Dilla – In Space
Deerhoof – Epic Love Poem
Pusha T – If You Know You Know
Jacqueline Taïeb – Le Coeur Au Bout Des Doigts
Sébastien Tellier – Look
Chocolate Buttermilk Band – Can’t Let Go
Guito Y Su Conjunto – El Rumbon
Cyrill Diaz and His Orchestra – Voodoo
The Big Bamboo Orchestra Featuring Roy Shurland – Big Bamboo
Toto – Georgy Porgy
Killer Funk Disco Allstars – Mmmm…Tiger, Can You Switch Over To The Golf Channel Please?
Choker Campbell – Carioca (Mark Grusane Edit)
Psychic Mirrors – Charlene
Subway – You Can Bet I’ll Get You Yet (feat. Wave)
Sam Evian – Round It Goes
Улыбка, Инструментальный Ансамбль „Мелодия“ – Танец Шамана, Из К/ф „Земля Санникова“ (composed by Александр Зацепин)
Beirut – Corfu
Kraak & Smaak – Toxic Love Affair (feat. Ivar & Sanguita)
Pascal – Arcipelago (Alex Attias Edit)
Kaidi Tatham – Intergalactic Relations
Tom Tom Club – Genius of Love
Don Glori – Dawn Calling
Erobique – Engel