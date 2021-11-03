The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 03.11.21

Los Natas – Brisa Del Desierto

Avec le soleil sortant de sa bouche – Tourner incessamment dans l’éclatement euphorique de soi – Road Painting Ahead II

R. Daneel Olivaw – Deimos

Prana Crafter – Bodhi Cheetah’s Boogie Blues

Fontän – Svett

Beak> – Oh Know

Newcleus – Jam On It (Instrumental)

Bandit Voyage – Ma mère

Esmeray – Ayrılık Olsa Bile

Koola Lobitos featuring VC 7- Orise

Mitzi Ross – I’ll Do More For You Baby

Action Bronson – A Light In The Addict (feat. Party Supplies and Black Atlass)

J Dilla – In Space

Deerhoof – Epic Love Poem

Pusha T – If You Know You Know

Jacqueline Taïeb – Le Coeur Au Bout Des Doigts

Sébastien Tellier – Look

Chocolate Buttermilk Band – Can’t Let Go

Guito Y Su Conjunto – El Rumbon

Cyrill Diaz and His Orchestra – Voodoo

The Big Bamboo Orchestra Featuring Roy Shurland – Big Bamboo

Toto – Georgy Porgy

Killer Funk Disco Allstars – Mmmm…Tiger, Can You Switch Over To The Golf Channel Please?

Choker Campbell – Carioca (Mark Grusane Edit)

Psychic Mirrors – Charlene

Subway – You Can Bet I’ll Get You Yet (feat. Wave)

Sam Evian – Round It Goes

Улыбка, Инструментальный Ансамбль „Мелодия“ – Танец Шамана, Из К/ф „Земля Санникова“ (composed by Александр Зацепин)

Beirut – Corfu

Kraak & Smaak – Toxic Love Affair (feat. Ivar & Sanguita)

Pascal – Arcipelago (Alex Attias Edit)

Kaidi Tatham – Intergalactic Relations

Tom Tom Club – Genius of Love

Don Glori – Dawn Calling

Erobique – Engel