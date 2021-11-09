25 Jahre RaBe
Der Dienstag Morgen
Über die Sendung

RaBes Morgensendung mit Verlosungen (von Tickets, DVDs, CDs etc.), Wetter, Interviews und viel Musik – von und mit Melissa und Noëlle!

 

Melissa L'Eplattenier
Noëlle Grossenbacher
Der Dienstag Morgen

Tracklist 9.11.21

Artist – Trac

chuala – good morning world

M. Byrd – Morning Sun

Wandl – Baby Boy

MAVICA – Fire

Nacht Und Nebel – Beats Of Love

Red Zebra – I Can’t Live In a Living Room

Essential Logic – Brute Fury

Reymour – De ma Tour (None)

Aloa Input – Desert Something

Poirier, Coralie Hérard – Nou Pare

Moses Boyd;Alewya – The Code

Catt – Surface

J.Lamotta, Roy Reemy – לעשות טוב

RAY BLK, Kaash Paige – MIA

Dua Saleh – fav flav (with Duckwrth) feat. Duckwrth

Esperanza Spalding – Formwela 5

Loraine James – Simple Stuff

J&L Defer – Hard Fiction Road

SALOMEA – Boss Time

Salomea – Umami & Lime

Salomea – Tongues

Lolo Zouaï – Scooter

Kinnship, Pablo Nouvelle – Hearing the Quiet

Rejjie Snow – Arigato

Eli Preiss – Wie Ich Bleib

chaz – Don’t Text Me

Year Cicada – Color Flood

Cloud Of I – Sail Away

Augenwasser – Paid the Rent / Going Out

Dino Brandão – Bouncy Castle

Fai Baba – Veränderet

Parcels – NowIcaresomemore

Harvey Sutherland – Jouissance

Pat Kalla & Le Super Mojo – Laissez-moi danser

The Doves – Flying Bird

Sweet Breeze – She’s Cooler Than You

K. Frimpong & His Cubano Fiestas – Me Yee Owu Den

Gjon’s Tears – Tout l’univers

Marlena Shaw – California Soul

Marlena Shaw – Look at Me, Look at You (We’re Flying)

Marlena Shaw – Woman Of The Ghetto

Marília Mendonça/Maiara e Maraisa – Todo Mundo Menos Você

Marília Mendonça/Maiara & Maraisa – Esqueça-Me Se For Capaz

Marília Mendonça/Maiara e Maraisa – Motel Afrodite

Tracklist 26.10.21

Tracklist 19.10.21

Tracklist 12.10.21

Tracklist 28.9.21

Tracklist 21.9.21

Tracklist 14.9.21

Tracklist 7.9.21

Tracklist 24.8.21

Tracklist 17.8.21

Tracklist 10.8.21

Tracklist 20.7.21

Tracklist 03.08.21

