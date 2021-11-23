25 Jahre RaBe
AbbAZappA
Über die Sendung

It’s Time for you… Du bist ein Musikfreak und hörst gerne guten Sound. Dann schalt dein Radio ein, hör „AbbAZappA“ und entdecke gute Musik von Blues, Beat, Rock über Pop, Soul, R’n’B, Folk und vieles mehr. Musik die du noch nie, oder schon lange nicht mehr gehört hast. Du erfährst dabei auch Anekdoten und Randinformationen zu den KünstlerInnen. Die Sendungen behandeln nicht ein einzelnes Thema, sondern bringen dir einen bunten Mix Musikgeschichte näher.

Vergiss für einen Moment den Alltag und sing mit, wenn deine Hammersongs gespielt werden. Radio Bern RaBe bringts! „AbbAZappA“… das ist genau deine Musiksendung, die nicht nur bei AbbA anfängt und bei ZappA (Frank) auch nicht aufhört.

Gotta be good! Die Welt der Musik zum an- und reinhören – moderiert von Hans Mayer.

Let the Music play! Jeden zweiten Dienstag von 20 bis 21 Uhr… yeah!

Hans Mayer
23 Nov gespielte Vampire Lieder

 

204 Sendung 23. November 2021
Gespielte Lieder
01 Nachtblut - Die Toten vergessen nicht 2020
02 Nox Arcana - Night Of The Wolf (Vampire Exorcism) 2005
03 Die Ärzte - Der Graf 1998
04 Dead Brothers - Bela Lugosi's Dead 2010
05 Nox Arcana - Castle Dracula 2005
06 Iron Maiden - Fear of the Dark 1992
07 Rob Zombie – Dragula 1998
08 John Carpenter - Padre's Wood 1998
09  Reverend Beat-Man and the New Wave - The White Wolf is Back in Town 2018
10 Saint Agnes - Move Like A Ghost
11 1Hot Blood  -  Soul Dracula 1975
12 Michael Jackson – Thriller 1982