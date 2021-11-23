23 Nov gespielte Vampire Lieder

20 4 Sendung 23. November 2021 Gespielte Lieder 01 Nachtblut - Die Toten vergessen nicht 2020 02 Nox Arcana - Night Of The Wolf (Vampire Exorcism) 2005 03 Die Ärzte - Der Graf 1998 04 Dead Brothers - Bela Lugosi's Dead 2010 05 Nox Arcana - Castle Dracula 2005 06 Iron Maiden - Fear of the Dark 1992 07 Rob Zombie – Dragula 1998 08 John Carpenter - Padre's Wood 1998 09 Reverend Beat-Man and the New Wave - The White Wolf is Back in Town 2018 1 0 Saint Agnes - Move Like A Ghost 11 1Hot Blood - Soul Dracula 1975 12 Michael Jackson – Thriller 1982