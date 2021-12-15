25 Jahre RaBe
Klangbecken
I Like the Way You Talk About the Future - Sam Roberts Band
Der Dienstag Morgen
Über die Sendung

RaBes Morgensendung mit Verlosungen (von Tickets, DVDs, CDs etc.), Wetter, Interviews und viel Musik – von und mit Melissa und Noëlle!

 

Links
Sendungsmachende
Melissa L'Eplattenier
Noëlle Grossenbacher
Nächste Sendungen
  • Di, 21.12., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 28.12., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 4.1., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 11.1., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 18.1., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 25.1., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 1.2., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 8.2., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 15.2., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 22.2., 8:00 - 11:00
Sendung

Der Dienstag Morgen

·

Tracklist 14.12.21

Danika Smith – Suit of Armour

Charlie Bereal – Walk the Streets of Love

Mumbi Kasumba – Ignited

Mumbi Kasumba – Samora

Soko – Oh, To Be A Rainbow!

Malena Zavala – La Yarará

Pilar Vega – Dear Men

Mocky – Living In The Snow

Terence Etc. – Infinince or Infinity

Angel Bat Dawid – Voice o‘ Heab’N

Fatima Al Qadiri – Medieval Femme

Robert Görl – Mit Dir (Extended)

Taimashoe – Alles Guet

L’Rain – Two Face

Melodiesinfonie, Fiona Fiasko – Brangelina Fanfiction

Mélodie Lauret – quand j’entends les gens

Sandman Project – Hamsa

Shay Hazan – Remove the Talk

Sourdure – La rupture

La Luz, Adrian Younge – Watching Cartoons

Ultraflex – Never Forget My Baby (Jaakko Eino Kalevi Pastoral Rodeo Remix)

Mira Calix – there is always a girl with a secret

Maxine Funke – Equinox

Hand Habits – Just to Hear You (feat. Perfume Genius)

Parquet Courts – Walking at a Downtown Pace

Buika – Mi niña Lola

Estrella Morente – Moguer

Chambao – Camino Libre

Africa Express feat. Gruff Rhys, Sibot, Radio 123, Morena Leraba – Johannesburg

Dezmond Dez – Glasmönsch

Stereo Luchs – Geng feat. Soukey

AroMa – Meet Me In California

Infinite Coles – Round

JESHUA – Sleepless

John Legend – All Of Me

Alicia Keys – Love When You Call My Name (Originals)

Angèle – Libre

Tomaga – The King of Naples

Pino Daniele – Che Male C’e

Playlist

Blue December Calendar von Evelinn Trouble und BlauBlau <3 <3 <3

·

Tracklist 7.12.21

Half Moon Run – Full Circle Ingrid Michaelson – You And I Sans Soucis – Visible Jesper Munk – Baby Hiatus Kaiyote – Red Room Hiatus Kaiyote – Canopic Jar Moonchild, Alex Isley – You Got One De la Suda – À la nage (feat. lisa s) John Coltrane – A Love Supreme, Pt. IV - Psalm - Live Marion Brown – Sweet Earth Flying (Pt. 1) Isaac Hayes – Hung Up On My Baby Timmy Thomas – Why Can't We Live Together The Spinners – It's A Shame Martha Reeves & ... >

·

Tracklist 23.11.21

Tadao Hayashi Harp Trio - Wave Dorothy Ashby – Little Sunflower Doug Carn, Jean Carn – Feel Free Manlio Sgalambro – La Mer Gilbert Bécaud – Plein soleil France Gall – Musique Joe Farrell – Canned Funk Theatre West – Bow to the People Bobby Byrd – I Know You Got Soul Marta Acuna – Dance, Dance, Dance (Disco Version) Rainbow Team – Bite the Apple Ernest Ranglin – In the Rain Latisha – I'm Every Woman Derrick Laro and Trinity – Don’t Stop Til You ... >

·

Tracklist 9.11.21

Artist - Trac chuala – good morning world M. Byrd – Morning Sun Wandl – Baby Boy MAVICA – Fire Nacht Und Nebel – Beats Of Love Red Zebra ... >

·

Tracklist 2.11.21

Anika – Change Lala Lala, Baths – € € € €^^%%!!!!!heaven!!!!!! Billie Marten – La Lune Sharon Van Etten – Let Go Finis Africae – Hombres ... >

·

Tracklist 26.10.21

!!! – Do The Dial Tone Eleni Drake – Surf Bremer/McCoy – Drømmer Moddi – House By The Sea The Truthettes – So Good To Be Alive Clara Ward – ... >

·

Tracklist 19.10.21

Asian Dub Foundation – Can't Pay Won't Pay Cari Cari – Belo Horizonte Dekker – Maybe October Resi Reiner – Ich will nach Italien Evelinn Trouble – ... >

·

Tracklist 12.10.21

Artist - Track Sun Ra - Love in Outerspace The Sweet Enoughs – Dream Puppy Fenster – Groovin' with The Eternal Now WORLD BRAIN – Made U Cry ... >

·

Tracklist 28.9.21

Haley Heynderickx – The Bug Collector Allah-Las – Catamaran Faye Webster – Better Distractions Adrianne Lenker – anything Kurt Vile – Run Run ... >

·

Tracklist 21.9.21

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds – Everybody's On The Run This Is The Kit – Bashed Out Cléa Vincent – Samba Someone – Forget Forgive Aretha ... >

·

Tracklist 14.9.21

John Carroll Kirby – By The Sea Connan Mockasin, Ade – The Wolf HNNY – Sunday The KTNA – MBD (Live From Platoon Studio) Still Woozy – Window ... >

·

Tracklist 7.9.21

Artist - Trac Kids With Buns – bad grades Poppy Ajudha – Strong Womxn Lady Wray – Games People Play Leon Bridges – Coming Home The Flying ... >

·

Tracklist 24.8.21

Deodato – San Juan Sunset The Blackbyrds – Mysterious Vibes Roy Ayers – Liquid Love Mack Browne & The Brothers – Bumpy's Lament November Ultra – Soft & ... >