Tracklist 14.12.21

Danika Smith – Suit of Armour
Charlie Bereal – Walk the Streets of Love
Mumbi Kasumba – Ignited
Mumbi Kasumba – Samora
Soko – Oh, To Be A Rainbow!
Malena Zavala – La Yarará
Pilar Vega – Dear Men
Mocky – Living In The Snow
Terence Etc. – Infinince or Infinity
Angel Bat Dawid – Voice o‘ Heab’N
Fatima Al Qadiri – Medieval Femme
Robert Görl – Mit Dir (Extended)
Taimashoe – Alles Guet
L’Rain – Two Face
Melodiesinfonie, Fiona Fiasko – Brangelina Fanfiction
Mélodie Lauret – quand j’entends les gens
Sandman Project – Hamsa
Shay Hazan – Remove the Talk
Sourdure – La rupture
La Luz, Adrian Younge – Watching Cartoons
Ultraflex – Never Forget My Baby (Jaakko Eino Kalevi Pastoral Rodeo Remix)
Mira Calix – there is always a girl with a secret
Maxine Funke – Equinox
Hand Habits – Just to Hear You (feat. Perfume Genius)
Parquet Courts – Walking at a Downtown Pace
Buika – Mi niña Lola
Estrella Morente – Moguer
Chambao – Camino Libre
Africa Express feat. Gruff Rhys, Sibot, Radio 123, Morena Leraba – Johannesburg
Dezmond Dez – Glasmönsch
Stereo Luchs – Geng feat. Soukey
AroMa – Meet Me In California
Infinite Coles – Round
JESHUA – Sleepless
John Legend – All Of Me
Alicia Keys – Love When You Call My Name (Originals)
Angèle – Libre
Tomaga – The King of Naples
Pino Daniele – Che Male C’e
Blue December Calendar von Evelinn Trouble und BlauBlau <3 <3 <3