Pine Trees - Valley Maker
Der Dienstag Morgen
Über die Sendung

RaBes Morgensendung mit Verlosungen (von Tickets, DVDs, CDs etc.), Wetter, Interviews und viel Musik – von und mit Melissa und Noëlle!

 

Sendungsmachende
Melissa L'Eplattenier
Noëlle Grossenbacher
Der Dienstag Morgen

Tracklist 21.12.21

Artist / Track

Sudan Archives – Iceland Moss

Cari Cari – Around the Bend

Bella Bellow – Dasi Ko

Fifi Rafiatou – Baba Réré

Akofa Akoussah – I Tcho Tchass

Lena Platonos – Rosalia Perfume

Dimitris Petsetakis – Pythia’s Dance

The Committee – Dance with Me Baby

The Colours That Rise – Polo 1.2

TOTEK, Allysha Joy – Missing you

Ora the Molecule – Die To Be A Butterfly

Daniel Haaksman – Vem

strongboi – tuff girl

Anika – Change

Helado Negro – Gemini and Leo

Mamman Sani – Five Hundred Miles

Annie Burnell – Come Over

Chapeau Claudette – Fashion C’est La Latest Attraction

plastiq – Lava Tube Ride feat. LXMP

Musique Chienne, WORLD BRAIN – Malavalle, excommunié

Deep Water Research Recordings – Lucid Distant Waves

Arvid Tuba – The Seasons Are Sitting on Chairs

Vorgruppe – Mensch Im Eis

Disque Omo – Toujours L’amour

JUJU – Love Yourself

Kush K – Magpie

Leoni Leoni – A Day Without Headaches

Leoni Leoni – If There Is Magic It Is Made in Your Womb

Fabiana Palladino – Waiting

Kindness – Softness As A Weapon

Neneh Cherry – So Here I Come

Grauzone – Der Weg Zu Zweit

Östro 430 – Meerschweinchen

Lance Ferguson, Kylie Auldist – 2+1 (feat. Kylie Auldist)

Amami – Highway Dehli

Milena Patagônia, Göldin & Bit-Tuner – Bring da Ruckus

One Sentence. Supervisor – How Many Others

Stefanie Stauffacher – Balthasar

Frank Ocean – Nights

Tracklist 14.12.21

Danika Smith – Suit of Armour Charlie Bereal – Walk the Streets of Love Mumbi Kasumba – Ignited Mumbi Kasumba – Samora Soko – Oh, To Be A ... >

Tracklist 7.12.21

Half Moon Run – Full Circle Ingrid Michaelson – You And I Sans Soucis – Visible Jesper Munk – Baby Hiatus Kaiyote – Red Room Hiatus Kaiyote – Canopic Jar Moonchild, Alex Isley – You Got One De la Suda – À la nage (feat. lisa s) John Coltrane – A Love Supreme, Pt. IV - Psalm - Live Marion Brown – Sweet Earth Flying (Pt. 1) Isaac Hayes – Hung Up On My Baby Timmy Thomas – Why Can't We Live Together The Spinners – It's A Shame Martha Reeves & ... >

Tracklist 23.11.21

Tadao Hayashi Harp Trio - Wave Dorothy Ashby – Little Sunflower Doug Carn, Jean Carn – Feel Free Manlio Sgalambro – La Mer Gilbert Bécaud – Plein soleil France Gall – Musique Joe Farrell – Canned Funk Theatre West – Bow to the People Bobby Byrd – I Know You Got Soul Marta Acuna – Dance, Dance, Dance (Disco Version) Rainbow Team – Bite the Apple Ernest Ranglin – In the Rain Latisha – I'm Every Woman Derrick Laro and Trinity – Don’t Stop Til You ... >

Tracklist 9.11.21

Artist - Trac chuala – good morning world M. Byrd – Morning Sun Wandl – Baby Boy MAVICA – Fire Nacht Und Nebel – Beats Of Love Red Zebra ... >

Tracklist 2.11.21

Anika – Change Lala Lala, Baths – € € € €^^%%!!!!!heaven!!!!!! Billie Marten – La Lune Sharon Van Etten – Let Go Finis Africae – Hombres ... >

Tracklist 26.10.21

!!! – Do The Dial Tone Eleni Drake – Surf Bremer/McCoy – Drømmer Moddi – House By The Sea The Truthettes – So Good To Be Alive Clara Ward – ... >

Tracklist 19.10.21

Asian Dub Foundation – Can't Pay Won't Pay Cari Cari – Belo Horizonte Dekker – Maybe October Resi Reiner – Ich will nach Italien Evelinn Trouble – ... >

Tracklist 12.10.21

Artist - Track Sun Ra - Love in Outerspace The Sweet Enoughs – Dream Puppy Fenster – Groovin' with The Eternal Now WORLD BRAIN – Made U Cry ... >

Tracklist 28.9.21

Haley Heynderickx – The Bug Collector Allah-Las – Catamaran Faye Webster – Better Distractions Adrianne Lenker – anything Kurt Vile – Run Run ... >

Tracklist 21.9.21

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds – Everybody's On The Run This Is The Kit – Bashed Out Cléa Vincent – Samba Someone – Forget Forgive Aretha ... >

Tracklist 14.9.21

John Carroll Kirby – By The Sea Connan Mockasin, Ade – The Wolf HNNY – Sunday The KTNA – MBD (Live From Platoon Studio) Still Woozy – Window ... >

Tracklist 7.9.21

Artist - Trac Kids With Buns – bad grades Poppy Ajudha – Strong Womxn Lady Wray – Games People Play Leon Bridges – Coming Home The Flying ... >