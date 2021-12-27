Tracklist 21.12.21

Artist / Track
Sudan Archives – Iceland Moss
Cari Cari – Around the Bend
Bella Bellow – Dasi Ko
Fifi Rafiatou – Baba Réré
Akofa Akoussah – I Tcho Tchass
Lena Platonos – Rosalia Perfume
Dimitris Petsetakis – Pythia’s Dance
The Committee – Dance with Me Baby
The Colours That Rise – Polo 1.2
TOTEK, Allysha Joy – Missing you
Ora the Molecule – Die To Be A Butterfly
Daniel Haaksman – Vem
strongboi – tuff girl
Anika – Change
Helado Negro – Gemini and Leo
Mamman Sani – Five Hundred Miles
Annie Burnell – Come Over
Chapeau Claudette – Fashion C’est La Latest Attraction
plastiq – Lava Tube Ride feat. LXMP
Musique Chienne, WORLD BRAIN – Malavalle, excommunié
Deep Water Research Recordings – Lucid Distant Waves
Arvid Tuba – The Seasons Are Sitting on Chairs
Vorgruppe – Mensch Im Eis
Disque Omo – Toujours L’amour
JUJU – Love Yourself
Kush K – Magpie
Leoni Leoni – A Day Without Headaches
Leoni Leoni – If There Is Magic It Is Made in Your Womb
Fabiana Palladino – Waiting
Kindness – Softness As A Weapon
Neneh Cherry – So Here I Come
Grauzone – Der Weg Zu Zweit
Östro 430 – Meerschweinchen
Lance Ferguson, Kylie Auldist – 2+1 (feat. Kylie Auldist)
Amami – Highway Dehli
Milena Patagônia, Göldin & Bit-Tuner – Bring da Ruckus
One Sentence. Supervisor – How Many Others
Stefanie Stauffacher – Balthasar
Frank Ocean – Nights