Tracklist 28.12.21

Artist – Track

Angel Bat Dawid – Transition East

Don Cherry – Universal Mother

Laraaji – I Can Only Bliss Out (F’Days)

Lonnie Liston Smith – Shadows

The Coup – I Just Wanna Lay Around All Day In Bed With You

Zapp – Be Alright (LP Version)

Syreeta – I Love Every Little Thing About You

Herbie Hancock – I Thought It Was You

Noga Erez – Kids (Against the Machine)

Jen Cloher, Hachiku – Fairytale In The Supermarket

Perrine 3000 – Tout ira bien

Bachelor, Jay Som, Palehound – Back Of My Hand

Tweaks – Fusion Frenzy

Luca Lozano – Zusammen (Bongo Mix)

Moonshine – Ginseng

Tai Rona – Amuka

Evelinn Trouble – Truly Vain

Nao, Lianne La Havas – Woman

Voilaaa – Women Can Do

Vaudou Game – Bella

Lord Echo, Mara TK – Just Do You

Hiroshi Sato – Say Goodbye

Inspector Spacetime – Dansa og Bánsa

HATEPOP, JESSICA JURASSICA – FRONTPAGE

Juki P2 – Mary Magdalena

Lael Neale – Every Star Shivers in the Dark

Masha Qrella, Dirk von Lowtzow – Das Meer

Einstürzende Neubauten – Stella Maris

Liv.e – Bout It

Yaya Bey – fxck it then

Coco María – Me veo volar

JR., Martin L. Dumas – Attitude, Belief and Determination

Playlist