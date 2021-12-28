Tracklist 28.12.21

Artist – Track
Angel Bat Dawid – Transition East
Don Cherry – Universal Mother
Laraaji – I Can Only Bliss Out (F’Days)
Lonnie Liston Smith – Shadows
The Coup – I Just Wanna Lay Around All Day In Bed With You
Zapp – Be Alright (LP Version)
Syreeta – I Love Every Little Thing About You
Herbie Hancock – I Thought It Was You
Noga Erez – Kids (Against the Machine)
Jen Cloher, Hachiku – Fairytale In The Supermarket
Perrine 3000 – Tout ira bien
Bachelor, Jay Som, Palehound – Back Of My Hand
Tweaks – Fusion Frenzy
Luca Lozano – Zusammen (Bongo Mix)
Moonshine – Ginseng
Tai Rona – Amuka
Evelinn Trouble – Truly Vain
Nao, Lianne La Havas – Woman
Voilaaa – Women Can Do
Vaudou Game – Bella
Lord Echo, Mara TK – Just Do You
Hiroshi Sato – Say Goodbye
Inspector Spacetime – Dansa og Bánsa
HATEPOP, JESSICA JURASSICA – FRONTPAGE
Juki P2 – Mary Magdalena
Lael Neale – Every Star Shivers in the Dark
Masha Qrella, Dirk von Lowtzow – Das Meer
Einstürzende Neubauten – Stella Maris
Liv.e – Bout It
Yaya Bey – fxck it then
Coco María – Me veo volar
JR., Martin L. Dumas – Attitude, Belief and Determination
Playlist