25 Jahre RaBe
Enlazados
auf Sendung
Der Dienstag Morgen
Über die Sendung

RaBes Morgensendung mit Verlosungen (von Tickets, DVDs, CDs etc.), Wetter, Interviews und viel Musik – von und mit Melissa und Noëlle!

 

Links
Sendungsmachende
Melissa L'Eplattenier
Noëlle Grossenbacher
Nächste Sendungen
  • Di, 4.1., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 11.1., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 18.1., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 25.1., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 1.2., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 8.2., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 15.2., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 22.2., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 1.3., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 8.3., 8:00 - 11:00
Sendung

Der Dienstag Morgen

·

Tracklist 28.12.21

Artist – Track

Angel Bat Dawid – Transition East

Don Cherry – Universal Mother

Laraaji – I Can Only Bliss Out (F’Days)

Lonnie Liston Smith – Shadows

The Coup – I Just Wanna Lay Around All Day In Bed With You

Zapp – Be Alright (LP Version)

Syreeta – I Love Every Little Thing About You

Herbie Hancock – I Thought It Was You

Noga Erez – Kids (Against the Machine)

Jen Cloher, Hachiku – Fairytale In The Supermarket

Perrine 3000 – Tout ira bien

Bachelor, Jay Som, Palehound – Back Of My Hand

Tweaks – Fusion Frenzy

Luca Lozano – Zusammen (Bongo Mix)

Moonshine – Ginseng

Tai Rona – Amuka

Evelinn Trouble – Truly Vain

Nao, Lianne La Havas – Woman

Voilaaa – Women Can Do

Vaudou Game – Bella

Lord Echo, Mara TK – Just Do You

Hiroshi Sato – Say Goodbye

Inspector Spacetime – Dansa og Bánsa

HATEPOP, JESSICA JURASSICA – FRONTPAGE

Juki P2 – Mary Magdalena

Lael Neale – Every Star Shivers in the Dark

Masha Qrella, Dirk von Lowtzow – Das Meer

Einstürzende Neubauten – Stella Maris

Liv.e – Bout It

Yaya Bey – fxck it then

Coco María – Me veo volar

JR., Martin L. Dumas – Attitude, Belief and Determination

Playlist

 

·

Tracklist 21.12.21

Artist / Track Sudan Archives – Iceland Moss Cari Cari – Around the Bend Bella Bellow – Dasi Ko Fifi Rafiatou – Baba Réré Akofa Akoussah – I ... >

·

Tracklist 14.12.21

Danika Smith – Suit of Armour Charlie Bereal – Walk the Streets of Love Mumbi Kasumba – Ignited Mumbi Kasumba – Samora Soko – Oh, To Be A ... >

·

Tracklist 7.12.21

Half Moon Run – Full Circle Ingrid Michaelson – You And I Sans Soucis – Visible Jesper Munk – Baby Hiatus Kaiyote – Red Room Hiatus Kaiyote ... >

·

Tracklist 23.11.21

Tadao Hayashi Harp Trio - Wave Dorothy Ashby – Little Sunflower Doug Carn, Jean Carn – Feel Free Manlio Sgalambro – La Mer Gilbert Bécaud – Plein soleil France Gall – Musique Joe Farrell – Canned Funk Theatre West – Bow to the People Bobby Byrd – I Know You Got Soul Marta Acuna – Dance, Dance, Dance (Disco Version) Rainbow Team – Bite the Apple Ernest Ranglin – In the Rain Latisha – I'm Every Woman Derrick Laro and Trinity – Don’t Stop Til You ... >

·

Tracklist 9.11.21

Artist - Trac chuala – good morning world M. Byrd – Morning Sun Wandl – Baby Boy MAVICA – Fire Nacht Und Nebel – Beats Of Love Red Zebra ... >

·

Tracklist 2.11.21

Anika – Change Lala Lala, Baths – € € € €^^%%!!!!!heaven!!!!!! Billie Marten – La Lune Sharon Van Etten – Let Go Finis Africae – Hombres ... >

·

Tracklist 26.10.21

!!! – Do The Dial Tone Eleni Drake – Surf Bremer/McCoy – Drømmer Moddi – House By The Sea The Truthettes – So Good To Be Alive Clara Ward – ... >

·

Tracklist 19.10.21

Asian Dub Foundation – Can't Pay Won't Pay Cari Cari – Belo Horizonte Dekker – Maybe October Resi Reiner – Ich will nach Italien Evelinn Trouble – ... >

·

Tracklist 12.10.21

Artist - Track Sun Ra - Love in Outerspace The Sweet Enoughs – Dream Puppy Fenster – Groovin' with The Eternal Now WORLD BRAIN – Made U Cry ... >

·

Tracklist 28.9.21

Haley Heynderickx – The Bug Collector Allah-Las – Catamaran Faye Webster – Better Distractions Adrianne Lenker – anything Kurt Vile – Run Run ... >

·

Tracklist 21.9.21

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds – Everybody's On The Run This Is The Kit – Bashed Out Cléa Vincent – Samba Someone – Forget Forgive Aretha ... >

·

Tracklist 14.9.21

John Carroll Kirby – By The Sea Connan Mockasin, Ade – The Wolf HNNY – Sunday The KTNA – MBD (Live From Platoon Studio) Still Woozy – Window ... >