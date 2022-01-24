25 Jahre RaBe
Televised Mind (Dave Clarke Remix) - Fontaines D.C.
Der Dienstag Morgen
Über die Sendung

RaBes Morgensendung mit Verlosungen (von Tickets, DVDs, CDs etc.), Wetter, Interviews und viel Musik – von und mit Melissa und Noëlle!

 

Melissa L'Eplattenier
Noëlle Grossenbacher
Der Dienstag Morgen

Tracklist 18.1.22

Artist – Track

Novo Amor, Gia Margaret – Lucky for You

Madison McFerrin, Photay – Dream

Myles Morgan – Ikywc

The Still Brothers – Wake Up

Eleni Drake – Surf

Danielle Ponder,Karate Boogaloo,Danielle Ponder, Karate Boogaloo – Look Around

The Pro-Teens – I Flip My Life Every Time I Fly

Joesef – Fire

Lady Wray – Joy & Pain

WOOM – Seigfried / Self Control / White Ferrari

Suicide – Dream Baby Dream

Michelle Gurevich – Forever Awkward

People Under The Stairs – Acid Raindrops

KRS-One – R.E.A.L.I.T.Y.

A Tribe Called Quest – Electric Relaxation (Relax Yourself Girl)

Zion I – Mysterious Wayz

Fanny Polly – Dis leur

Dope Lemon – Howl With Me

Bonobo, Jamila Woods – Tides

Miso Extra – 1013

Kadhja Bonet – For You

Kae Tempest, Kevin Abstract – More Pressure

Mia Morgan – Waveboy

Can – Vitamin C

Orange Juice – I Guess I’m Just a Little Too Sensitive

A Certain Ratio – Houses In Motion (Single Version)

Joy Division – She’s Lost Control

Soukey – Telefon

Anika – Planningtochange

Nina Simone, Hot Chip – Be My Husband

Chien Mon Ami – Le regard

Earl Sweatshirt – 2010

Vince Staples – ARE YOU WITH THAT?

Common, Jessica Care Moore – Intro (Push Out The Noise)

Common, PJ – A Beautiful Chicago Kid [Feat. PJ]

Jean Deaux – Jumpin‘

Amaarae/Kali Uchis – SAD GIRLZ LUV MONEY(Vigro Deep Amapiano Remix) feat. Moliy

Rachel Chinouriri – Darker Place

Ibeyi, Pa Salieu – Made of Gold

Mom Tudie;Quinn Oulton;Sarah Gure – Take Your Time

Macy Gray – I Try

Mariah Carey – Fantasy

Family Four – En Häst Utan Namn

Cat Power – Bad Religion

Jayla Kai – I Can’t Lie

Musique Chienne – Une drôle de blague

