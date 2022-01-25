Artist – Track
Sun Ra & His Arkestra – The Music Is Like a Mirror
Marion Brown – Sweet Earth Flying
Tsegue-maryam Guebrou – The Homeless Wanderer
Getatchew Mekurya – Ambassel
Tesfa-maryam Kidane – Yetesfa tezeta
Girma Beyene – Ewnèt yèt lagegnesh
Bokani Dyer – Ke Nako
Doug Carn, Ali Shaheed Muhammad, Adrian Younge – Down Deep
Roy Ayers, Adrian Younge;Ali Shaheed Muhammad – Hey Lover
Jonny Tobin – Nice N Slow
KIRBY, D Smoke – Superpower
Aurora Dee Raynes – The Letter
Tierra Whack – Cutting Onions
Liv.e – Bout It
Yaya Bey, V.C.R – made this on the spot
Suicide – Love You
The Fall – Totally Wired
Chien Mon Ami – Danser
Robert Turman – Lotek
Pat Kalla, Le Super Mojo – Canette
Habib Koité, Bamada – Cigarette Abana
Somali Star – Isii Nafta Dheesha (Nimca Happy)
Daphne Guinness – Revelations
Ester Poly – Wet
Macha Gharibian – Georgian Mood
Coast To Coast – Love Is the Same (Alternate Take)
Mpharanyana – Disco
Dixie Cups – I’m Gonna Get You Yet
Elza Soares – Garota Moderna
Let Your Hair Down – Pizza Pie
Ziggy Ramo – Little Things
La Roche – Esperimante Abbe
FAVE – Kilotufe
Nilüfer Yanya – midnight sun
GAYLE – ur just horny
Das Hobos, Franz Dobler – Wer macht den Dreck und wer macht die Wäsche?
Hamburg Spinners, Erobique – Palmaillerennen
LeRoy, Angela Aux – Ende der Weltausstellung
Levin Goes Lightly – She’s Dancing