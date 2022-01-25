25 Jahre RaBe
Der Dienstag Morgen
Über die Sendung

RaBes Morgensendung mit Verlosungen (von Tickets, DVDs, CDs etc.), Wetter, Interviews und viel Musik – von und mit Melissa und Noëlle!

 

Sendungsmachende
Melissa L'Eplattenier
Noëlle Grossenbacher
Der Dienstag Morgen

Wer macht den Dreck und wer macht die Wäsche???

Artist – Track

Sun Ra & His Arkestra – The Music Is Like a Mirror

Marion Brown – Sweet Earth Flying

Tsegue-maryam Guebrou – The Homeless Wanderer

Getatchew Mekurya – Ambassel

Tesfa-maryam Kidane – Yetesfa tezeta

Girma Beyene – Ewnèt yèt lagegnesh

Bokani Dyer – Ke Nako

Doug Carn, Ali Shaheed Muhammad, Adrian Younge – Down Deep

Roy Ayers, Adrian Younge;Ali Shaheed Muhammad – Hey Lover

Jonny Tobin – Nice N Slow

KIRBY, D Smoke – Superpower

Aurora Dee Raynes – The Letter

Tierra Whack – Cutting Onions

Liv.e – Bout It

Yaya Bey, V.C.R – made this on the spot

Suicide – Love You

The Fall – Totally Wired

Chien Mon Ami – Danser

Robert Turman – Lotek

Pat Kalla, Le Super Mojo – Canette

Habib Koité, Bamada – Cigarette Abana

Somali Star – Isii Nafta Dheesha (Nimca Happy)

Daphne Guinness – Revelations

Ester Poly – Wet

Macha Gharibian – Georgian Mood

Coast To Coast – Love Is the Same (Alternate Take)

Mpharanyana – Disco

Dixie Cups – I’m Gonna Get You Yet

Elza Soares – Garota Moderna

Let Your Hair Down – Pizza Pie

Ziggy Ramo – Little Things

La Roche – Esperimante Abbe

FAVE – Kilotufe

Nilüfer Yanya – midnight sun

GAYLE – ur just horny

Das Hobos, Franz Dobler – Wer macht den Dreck und wer macht die Wäsche?

Hamburg Spinners, Erobique – Palmaillerennen

LeRoy, Angela Aux – Ende der Weltausstellung

Levin Goes Lightly – She’s Dancing

