The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 26.01.22
Daniel Norgren – Riding
Gary B.B. Coleman – The Sky is Crying
Lightnin‘ Hopkins – Woke Up This Morning
Durand Jones & The Indications – Giving Up
Neil Young – Old Man
Cyril Cyril – Sayyara
Belmond Black – Father
Power Of Attorney – Changing Man
Gil Scott-Heron & Brian Jackson – The Bottle (Live)
Songhoy Blues – Bamako
Frank Zappa – Flakes
Emilie Zoé – Parent’s House
The War On Drugs – Thinking Of A Place
Khruangbin & Leon Bridges – Texas Sun
Stanley Brinks and The Wave Pictures – Orange Juice
Jeffrey Lewis – Krongu Green Slime
Joe Galen – Fish & Chips
Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – Stagger Lee
Don The Tiger – Girasol
Hamad Kalkaba – Fouh Sei Allah
Tee Mac – Nam Myoho Renge Kyo (feat. Majorie Barnes)
Kelenkye Band – Jungle Music
Witch – My Desire
Mystic Jungle – Jurakan
Giovanni Damico – Fall In The Groove
Karen Nyame Kg – Afrique
ovid – Stone Coaster
Islandman – Agit
Rocky Marsiano – Meu Kamba
Angel-Ho – Hot Flush
A$AP Rocky – Praise The Lord (Da Shine) (feat. Skepta)
Becky On The Beat – Dahlia
Slim Papi – Asparagus Tips
Space Ghost – Time to Dance