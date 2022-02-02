The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 02.02.2022
Ali Farka Touré, Ry Cooder – Ai Du
Honshu Wolves – Won’t Let Fear In
Songhoy Blues – Worry
The Wave Pictures – Flight From Destruction
Sun Cousto – Do You Wanna Die
The Notwist – Kong
Rodrigo Amarante – Maré
Deerhoof – Future Teenage Cave Artists
Dope Lemon – How Many Times
Ko Shin Moon – Antelias
Beynelmilan – Baltalı Şarkı
Nyati Mayi & The Astral Synth Transmitters – Jubilee
Al Massrieen – Longa
Doinel – Saideira
Rino Gaetano – Ma il Cielo È Sempre Più Blu
UA – A Las Barricadas
Erobique E Jaques Palminger – Crisi Di Nervi
Marcos Resende & Index – Nina Neném
The Lloyd McNeill Quartet – Asha
Anouar Kaddour Cherif – Virgule
The Shu Shu’s – Grease The Chain
El MIchels Affair – Perfect Harmony
Noi Noi – Kalaba
Calibro 35 – Modo
Emanuel Taylor – It Ain’t Right (Part 1 & 2)
Quattrovalvole – Infinity (feat. All Eyes On You)
Syracuse – Le Coeur En Naufrage
Donny Benét – Santorini
Beautiful Swimmers – Big Coast
Rod Stewart – Young Turks
Jax Transit Authority – Life Is a Miracle
Middle Sky Boom – Wait Wait
Olof Dreijer – Echoes From Mamori
Kyle Hall – Ghosten
Timothy J. Fairplay – Free Andromeda
Jeremy Greenspan & Laurie Spiegel – Drums&Drums&Drums