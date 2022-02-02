25 Jahre RaBe
Klangbecken
Up Inna (ft. M.I.A. & GultyBeatz) - Cadenza
Über die Sendung

RaBes Morgensendung mit Spielen und Verlosungen (von Tickets, DVDs, CDs etc.), Wetter, Interviews und viel Musik – von und mit den Moderatoren Beni Hächler und Urs Rihs.

Links
Sendungsmachende
beni
Urs Rihs
Nächste Sendungen
  • Mi, 9.2., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 16.2., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 23.2., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 2.3., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 9.3., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 16.3., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 23.3., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 30.3., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 6.4., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 13.4., 8:00 - 11:00
Sendungsportrait
Sendung

Der Morgen Mittwoch

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 02.02.2022

Ali Farka Touré, Ry Cooder – Ai Du
Honshu Wolves – Won’t Let Fear In
Songhoy Blues – Worry
The Wave Pictures – Flight From Destruction
Sun Cousto – Do You Wanna Die
The Notwist – Kong
Rodrigo Amarante – Maré
Deerhoof – Future Teenage Cave Artists
Dope Lemon – How Many Times
Ko Shin Moon – Antelias
Beynelmilan – Baltalı Şarkı
Nyati Mayi & The Astral Synth Transmitters – Jubilee
Al Massrieen – Longa
Doinel – Saideira
Rino Gaetano – Ma il Cielo È Sempre Più Blu
UA – A Las Barricadas
Erobique E Jaques Palminger – Crisi Di Nervi
Marcos Resende & Index – Nina Neném
The Lloyd McNeill Quartet – Asha
Anouar Kaddour Cherif – Virgule
The Shu Shu’s – Grease The Chain
El MIchels Affair – Perfect Harmony
Noi Noi – Kalaba
Calibro 35 – Modo
Emanuel Taylor – It Ain’t Right (Part 1 & 2)
Quattrovalvole – Infinity (feat. All Eyes On You)
Syracuse – Le Coeur En Naufrage
Donny Benét – Santorini
Beautiful Swimmers – Big Coast
Rod Stewart – Young Turks
Jax Transit Authority – Life Is a Miracle
Middle Sky Boom – Wait Wait
Olof Dreijer – Echoes From Mamori
Kyle Hall – Ghosten
Timothy J. Fairplay – Free Andromeda
Jeremy Greenspan & Laurie Spiegel – Drums&Drums&Drums

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 26.01.22 Daniel Norgren - Riding Gary B.B. Coleman - The Sky is Crying Lightnin' Hopkins - Woke Up This Morning Durand Jones & The Indications - Giving Up Neil Young - Old Man Cyril Cyril - Sayyara Belmond Black - Father Power Of Attorney - Changing Man Gil Scott-Heron & Brian Jackson - The Bottle (Live) Songhoy Blues - Bamako Frank Zappa - Flakes Emilie Zoé - Parent's House The War On Drugs - Thinking Of A Place Khruangbin & Leon Bridges - Texas ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 19.01.2022 Vin Gordon - Shucumooku Nils Wogram & Root 70 - The Myth Ranking Ann - Feminine Gender Lee Perry - Dreadlocks In Moonlight Gregory Isaacs - Leggo Beast Iyah Ranks - Jah Guide And Protect Shinehead - Billie Jean/ Mama Used To Say (dub version) Mabrak - Roots Talk Samity - Katibim (feat. Orçun Sünear) El Khat - Djaja Elektro Hafız - Lübodisko Erkin Koray - Hele Yar Nadah El Shazly - Palmyra (ندى الشاذلي- بالميرا) Malachi - I Deserve To Know Sysiphus - ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 12.01.22 Thee Sacred Souls - Will I See You Again? Nick Waterhouse - Medicine Ella Fitzgerald - Summertime The Notwist - Into Love Again Jeffrey Lewis - Roll Bus Roll Arthur Russell - The Platform On The Ocean MGMT - Little Dark Age Sony Saturation Club - State Of Mind Phlitman and Kang - Cracking Up Vanishing Twin - Face One Million Hong Kong Dong - Hey Sexy! Deerhoof - Midnight, The Stars And You AVEM - Sable Noir Mario Batkovic - Chorea Duplex Kit Sebastian - ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 22.12.2021 Ventre De Biche - Sous Les Réverbères Heimat - Afrikistan ASS - Nos Sangs Mêlés REA - Amaterasu Dwells In Moon Kali Malone - Sacrificial Code I Stano - Seance of a Kondalike Kink Gong - Khmu Miao Qiang Sunforest - And I Was Blue Evelinn Trouble - Glow In The Dark Kush K - Magpie Vashti Bunyan - Train Song Patti Smith - Gloria The McIntosh County Shouters - Sign of the Judgement Colter Wall - Sleeping On The Blacktop Cora Fluker - Look How This World Done ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 01.12.2021 Malcolm Jiyane Tree-O - Life Esidimeni Rubba - Way Star Opa - Pieces Alan Hawkshaw & Brian Bennet - Mile High Swinger Pierre Henry, Michel Colombier - Psyché Rock (Psyched Out Mix by Coldcut) Pink Siifu & Fly Anakin - Tha Divide (Koncept Jack$on, Zelooperz, MAVI) Nightmares On Wax - Up To Us Ariel - Circles In The Air Airto - Wind Chant Julien Dyne - The More I Get The Less I Have To Pay Priscitouf The First - Un Souffle Aux Suivants Baby Volcano ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 17.11.21 Francesco Guccini - Canzone Di Notte N. 2 Jacqueline Taïeb - 7h Du Matin Patti Smith Group - Dancing Barefoot Shocking Blue - Venus Georges Moustaki - Voyage Ahmed Abdul-Malik - Nights on Saturn Keith Jarrett - Windsong Linda Ronstadt - Carmelita Archie Shepp - Blues For Brother Georg Jackson Gil Evans - Blues in Orbit Thundercat - A Fan's Mail Milton Marsh - Community Music Love & Jimi Hendrix - Loon Parquet Courts - Walking A Downtown Pace Parson ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 03.11.21 Los Natas - Brisa Del Desierto Avec le soleil sortant de sa bouche - Tourner incessamment dans l’éclatement euphorique de soi - Road Painting Ahead II R. Daneel Olivaw - Deimos Prana Crafter - Bodhi Cheetah's Boogie Blues Fontän - Svett Beak> - Oh Know Newcleus - Jam On It (Instrumental) Bandit Voyage - Ma mère Esmeray - Ayrılık Olsa Bile Koola Lobitos featuring VC 7- Orise Mitzi Ross - I'll Do More For You Baby Action Bronson - A Light In The Addict (feat. ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 27.10.21 Gloria Ann Taylor - Be Worthy (feat. Misha Panfilov) Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings - This Land Is Our Land Sugarman Three - Cherry Pickin Bad Medicine - Trespasser Balimaya Project - City of God The Daktaris - Give It Up, Turn It Loose Charles Brakeen - Attainment Pro-Teens - Control Kevin Morby - I Have Been To The Mountain Helado Negro - Gemini and Leo Otis Sandsjö - Tremendoce (feat. Jonas Kullhammar & Per "Texas" Johansson) Nubya Garcia - ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 13.10.21 Teddy Lasry - Birds of Space Chayell - Beach Structures Sonores Lasry-Baschet - Mister Blues Sons Of Kemet - Throughout The Madness, Stay Strong Dwarfs Of East Agouza - Black Sun Intent Colleen - Gazing At Taurus - Night Sky Rumba The Legendary Lightness - World Full Of You The Mike Moran Band - Ode To Billie Joe Secret Night Gang - Captured (Cosmodelica Dub) Ojiji - The Shadow Simon & Garfunkel - Mrs. Robinson Lana Del Rey - Venice Bitch Pink Floyd - ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 06.10.21 Jackson C. Frank - Marlene Sarah Davachi - Play The Ghost Joan Baez - 500 Miles Kit Sebastian - Pangea Yasmin Levy - Yo En La Prizion Muqata'a - Simya The Caretaker - It's Just A Burning Memory Beatrice Dillon - Halfway All XS - Fast IDIOTAPE - 테크노슈즈 (Techno Shoes) Ethyos 440 - Makhno Dub Beybonlar - Gelin Ayşem Asha Boshle & R.D. Burman - Dum Maro Dum (Live Edit) Emilie Zoé - Loner Tune Yards - Hypnotized Turkish Delight - Grammy The Growlers - Dope ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 29.09.21 Charley Patton - Spoonful Blues Karen Dalton - Something On Your Mind Shelene - I'll Give You Everything Willie Griffin - Where There's Smoke There's Fire Skinshape - Left With A Gun Kalabrese - Nimm Mini Hand (with Rumpelorchester) Nohelani Cypriano - Playing with Fire L. Hurdle & F. Ricotti - Move On Gangsters - Strung Out On The Boogie Esquivel - Surfboard Sexual Harassment - I Need A Freak Brian Bennet - Air Quake Leonie Leonie - Langsam Müed Little ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 22.09.21 James Blake - There's A Limit To Your Love Jai Paul - Jasmine (Demo) Darkside - The Limit Dolphin Flight - Mydriase Big Thief - Little Things Cindy Lee - In Realistik Land The War On Drugs - Living Proof Honshu Wolves - Tell Me Emma Ruth Rundle - Return 김지연과 리바이불크로스 - 웃어주세요 Black Pumas - Colors Evelinn Trouble - Just Wanna Vibe Beck - Loser Cyril Cyril - Al Boustan District Five - U Never Said Much Courtney Barnett - Pedestrian At Best The Monkeys - I'm ... >