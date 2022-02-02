The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 02.02.2022

Ali Farka Touré, Ry Cooder – Ai Du

Honshu Wolves – Won’t Let Fear In

Songhoy Blues – Worry

The Wave Pictures – Flight From Destruction

Sun Cousto – Do You Wanna Die

The Notwist – Kong

Rodrigo Amarante – Maré

Deerhoof – Future Teenage Cave Artists

Dope Lemon – How Many Times

Ko Shin Moon – Antelias

Beynelmilan – Baltalı Şarkı

Nyati Mayi & The Astral Synth Transmitters – Jubilee

Al Massrieen – Longa

Doinel – Saideira

Rino Gaetano – Ma il Cielo È Sempre Più Blu

UA – A Las Barricadas

Erobique E Jaques Palminger – Crisi Di Nervi

Marcos Resende & Index – Nina Neném

The Lloyd McNeill Quartet – Asha

Anouar Kaddour Cherif – Virgule

The Shu Shu’s – Grease The Chain

El MIchels Affair – Perfect Harmony

Noi Noi – Kalaba

Calibro 35 – Modo

Emanuel Taylor – It Ain’t Right (Part 1 & 2)

Quattrovalvole – Infinity (feat. All Eyes On You)

Syracuse – Le Coeur En Naufrage

Donny Benét – Santorini

Beautiful Swimmers – Big Coast

Rod Stewart – Young Turks

Jax Transit Authority – Life Is a Miracle

Middle Sky Boom – Wait Wait

Olof Dreijer – Echoes From Mamori

Kyle Hall – Ghosten

Timothy J. Fairplay – Free Andromeda

Jeremy Greenspan & Laurie Spiegel – Drums&Drums&Drums