The Hottest morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 09.02.2022

Nina Simone – Good Bait

John Cameron – Liquid Sunshine

Sun Ra – Plutonian Nights

Alan Parker, Madeline Bell – That’s What Friends Are For

Kool & The Gang – Too Hot

Diana Ross – It’s My House

Σωτήρης Κοματσιούλης – Save The Children

Αναζήτηση – Ανθρώπινος Πόνος

Rodion G.A. – Bătrânul Cais

The Animals – Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood

Group Takhala La – Dokhtar-E Darya

The Cramps – Fever

The Gories – Feral

The Exploited – Hitler’s In The Charts Again

Nick Waterhouse – Katchi

The Limiñanas – Istanbul is Sleepy (feat. Anton Newcombe)

Friends Of Gas – Saurer Schnee

Maraudeur – C’est Caché

Kassette – Visit Me

Belvoir – Les Incendies

Bégayer – La Minute Familiale

Natural Self – Ghost in the Machine

DJ Shadow – High Noon

Die Lassie Singers – Ich Glaub Ich Hab Ein Faible Für Idioten

Crack Cloud – Ouster Stew

The Slits – Earthbeat

Venecia Flúor – La Gran Farsa

Krikor Kouchian – Niños Matadores

Prix Garanti – Auti Chind

KOMPROMAT – Niemand

Isolation Berlin – Enfant Terrible

Prince of Queens con El Julius – Rompe Cadenas

Meridian Brothers – Doctor Trompeta

Fruko Y Sus Tesos – El Preso

La Tromba – Calaba Calabao

Elias Rahbani – Liza …… Liza

Cerrone – Give Me Love

Giovanni Damico – Tanzania (Original Mix)

Enzo Elia – Alles Paletti!

Commy Bassey – We Want Togetherness