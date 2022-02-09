The Hottest morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 09.02.2022
Nina Simone – Good Bait
John Cameron – Liquid Sunshine
Sun Ra – Plutonian Nights
Alan Parker, Madeline Bell – That’s What Friends Are For
Kool & The Gang – Too Hot
Diana Ross – It’s My House
Σωτήρης Κοματσιούλης – Save The Children
Αναζήτηση – Ανθρώπινος Πόνος
Rodion G.A. – Bătrânul Cais
The Animals – Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood
Group Takhala La – Dokhtar-E Darya
The Cramps – Fever
The Gories – Feral
The Exploited – Hitler’s In The Charts Again
Nick Waterhouse – Katchi
The Limiñanas – Istanbul is Sleepy (feat. Anton Newcombe)
Friends Of Gas – Saurer Schnee
Maraudeur – C’est Caché
Kassette – Visit Me
Belvoir – Les Incendies
Bégayer – La Minute Familiale
Natural Self – Ghost in the Machine
DJ Shadow – High Noon
Die Lassie Singers – Ich Glaub Ich Hab Ein Faible Für Idioten
Crack Cloud – Ouster Stew
The Slits – Earthbeat
Venecia Flúor – La Gran Farsa
Krikor Kouchian – Niños Matadores
Prix Garanti – Auti Chind
KOMPROMAT – Niemand
Isolation Berlin – Enfant Terrible
Prince of Queens con El Julius – Rompe Cadenas
Meridian Brothers – Doctor Trompeta
Fruko Y Sus Tesos – El Preso
La Tromba – Calaba Calabao
Elias Rahbani – Liza …… Liza
Cerrone – Give Me Love
Giovanni Damico – Tanzania (Original Mix)
Enzo Elia – Alles Paletti!
Commy Bassey – We Want Togetherness