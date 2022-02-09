25 Jahre RaBe
Klangbecken
Where Does the Good Go (reimagined) - Tegan and Sara
Über die Sendung

RaBes Morgensendung mit Spielen und Verlosungen (von Tickets, DVDs, CDs etc.), Wetter, Interviews und viel Musik – von und mit den Moderatoren Beni Hächler und Urs Rihs.

Links
Sendungsmachende
beni
Urs Rihs
Nächste Sendungen
  • Mi, 16.2., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 23.2., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 2.3., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 9.3., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 16.3., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 23.3., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 30.3., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 6.4., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 13.4., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 20.4., 8:00 - 11:00
Sendungsportrait
Sendung

Der Morgen Mittwoch

·

The Hottest morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 09.02.2022

Nina Simone – Good Bait
John Cameron – Liquid Sunshine
Sun Ra – Plutonian Nights
Alan Parker, Madeline Bell – That’s What Friends Are For
Kool & The Gang – Too Hot
Diana Ross – It’s My House
Σωτήρης Κοματσιούλης – Save The Children
Αναζήτηση – Ανθρώπινος Πόνος
Rodion G.A. – Bătrânul Cais
The Animals – Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood
Group Takhala La – Dokhtar-E Darya
The Cramps – Fever
The Gories – Feral
The Exploited – Hitler’s In The Charts Again
Nick Waterhouse – Katchi
The Limiñanas – Istanbul is Sleepy (feat. Anton Newcombe)
Friends Of Gas – Saurer Schnee
Maraudeur – C’est Caché
Kassette – Visit Me
Belvoir – Les Incendies
Bégayer – La Minute Familiale
Natural Self – Ghost in the Machine
DJ Shadow – High Noon
Die Lassie Singers – Ich Glaub Ich Hab Ein Faible Für Idioten
Crack Cloud – Ouster Stew
The Slits – Earthbeat
Venecia Flúor – La Gran Farsa
Krikor Kouchian – Niños Matadores
Prix Garanti – Auti Chind
KOMPROMAT – Niemand
Isolation Berlin – Enfant Terrible
Prince of Queens con El Julius – Rompe Cadenas
Meridian Brothers – Doctor Trompeta
Fruko Y Sus Tesos – El Preso
La Tromba – Calaba Calabao
Elias Rahbani – Liza …… Liza
Cerrone – Give Me Love
Giovanni Damico – Tanzania (Original Mix)
Enzo Elia – Alles Paletti!
Commy Bassey – We Want Togetherness

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 02.02.2022 Ali Farka Touré, Ry Cooder - Ai Du Honshu Wolves - Won't Let Fear In Songhoy Blues - Worry The Wave Pictures - Flight From Destruction Sun Cousto - Do You Wanna Die The Notwist - Kong Rodrigo Amarante - Maré Deerhoof - Future Teenage Cave Artists Dope Lemon - How Many Times Ko Shin Moon - Antelias Beynelmilan - Baltalı Şarkı Nyati Mayi & The Astral Synth Transmitters - Jubilee Al Massrieen - Longa Doinel - Saideira Rino Gaetano - Ma il Cielo È Sempre ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 26.01.22 Daniel Norgren - Riding Gary B.B. Coleman - The Sky is Crying Lightnin' Hopkins - Woke Up This Morning Durand Jones & The Indications - Giving Up Neil Young - Old Man Cyril Cyril - Sayyara Belmond Black - Father Power Of Attorney - Changing Man Gil Scott-Heron & Brian Jackson - The Bottle (Live) Songhoy Blues - Bamako Frank Zappa - Flakes Emilie Zoé - Parent's House The War On Drugs - Thinking Of A Place Khruangbin & Leon Bridges - Texas ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 19.01.2022 Vin Gordon - Shucumooku Nils Wogram & Root 70 - The Myth Ranking Ann - Feminine Gender Lee Perry - Dreadlocks In Moonlight Gregory Isaacs - Leggo Beast Iyah Ranks - Jah Guide And Protect Shinehead - Billie Jean/ Mama Used To Say (dub version) Mabrak - Roots Talk Samity - Katibim (feat. Orçun Sünear) El Khat - Djaja Elektro Hafız - Lübodisko Erkin Koray - Hele Yar Nadah El Shazly - Palmyra (ندى الشاذلي- بالميرا) Malachi - I Deserve To Know Sysiphus - ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 12.01.22 Thee Sacred Souls - Will I See You Again? Nick Waterhouse - Medicine Ella Fitzgerald - Summertime The Notwist - Into Love Again Jeffrey Lewis - Roll Bus Roll Arthur Russell - The Platform On The Ocean MGMT - Little Dark Age Sony Saturation Club - State Of Mind Phlitman and Kang - Cracking Up Vanishing Twin - Face One Million Hong Kong Dong - Hey Sexy! Deerhoof - Midnight, The Stars And You AVEM - Sable Noir Mario Batkovic - Chorea Duplex Kit Sebastian - ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 22.12.2021 Ventre De Biche - Sous Les Réverbères Heimat - Afrikistan ASS - Nos Sangs Mêlés REA - Amaterasu Dwells In Moon Kali Malone - Sacrificial Code I Stano - Seance of a Kondalike Kink Gong - Khmu Miao Qiang Sunforest - And I Was Blue Evelinn Trouble - Glow In The Dark Kush K - Magpie Vashti Bunyan - Train Song Patti Smith - Gloria The McIntosh County Shouters - Sign of the Judgement Colter Wall - Sleeping On The Blacktop Cora Fluker - Look How This World Done ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 01.12.2021 Malcolm Jiyane Tree-O - Life Esidimeni Rubba - Way Star Opa - Pieces Alan Hawkshaw & Brian Bennet - Mile High Swinger Pierre Henry, Michel Colombier - Psyché Rock (Psyched Out Mix by Coldcut) Pink Siifu & Fly Anakin - Tha Divide (Koncept Jack$on, Zelooperz, MAVI) Nightmares On Wax - Up To Us Ariel - Circles In The Air Airto - Wind Chant Julien Dyne - The More I Get The Less I Have To Pay Priscitouf The First - Un Souffle Aux Suivants Baby Volcano ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 17.11.21 Francesco Guccini - Canzone Di Notte N. 2 Jacqueline Taïeb - 7h Du Matin Patti Smith Group - Dancing Barefoot Shocking Blue - Venus Georges Moustaki - Voyage Ahmed Abdul-Malik - Nights on Saturn Keith Jarrett - Windsong Linda Ronstadt - Carmelita Archie Shepp - Blues For Brother Georg Jackson Gil Evans - Blues in Orbit Thundercat - A Fan's Mail Milton Marsh - Community Music Love & Jimi Hendrix - Loon Parquet Courts - Walking A Downtown Pace Parson ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 03.11.21 Los Natas - Brisa Del Desierto Avec le soleil sortant de sa bouche - Tourner incessamment dans l’éclatement euphorique de soi - Road Painting Ahead II R. Daneel Olivaw - Deimos Prana Crafter - Bodhi Cheetah's Boogie Blues Fontän - Svett Beak> - Oh Know Newcleus - Jam On It (Instrumental) Bandit Voyage - Ma mère Esmeray - Ayrılık Olsa Bile Koola Lobitos featuring VC 7- Orise Mitzi Ross - I'll Do More For You Baby Action Bronson - A Light In The Addict (feat. ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 27.10.21 Gloria Ann Taylor - Be Worthy (feat. Misha Panfilov) Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings - This Land Is Our Land Sugarman Three - Cherry Pickin Bad Medicine - Trespasser Balimaya Project - City of God The Daktaris - Give It Up, Turn It Loose Charles Brakeen - Attainment Pro-Teens - Control Kevin Morby - I Have Been To The Mountain Helado Negro - Gemini and Leo Otis Sandsjö - Tremendoce (feat. Jonas Kullhammar & Per "Texas" Johansson) Nubya Garcia - ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 13.10.21 Teddy Lasry - Birds of Space Chayell - Beach Structures Sonores Lasry-Baschet - Mister Blues Sons Of Kemet - Throughout The Madness, Stay Strong Dwarfs Of East Agouza - Black Sun Intent Colleen - Gazing At Taurus - Night Sky Rumba The Legendary Lightness - World Full Of You The Mike Moran Band - Ode To Billie Joe Secret Night Gang - Captured (Cosmodelica Dub) Ojiji - The Shadow Simon & Garfunkel - Mrs. Robinson Lana Del Rey - Venice Bitch Pink Floyd - ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 06.10.21 Jackson C. Frank - Marlene Sarah Davachi - Play The Ghost Joan Baez - 500 Miles Kit Sebastian - Pangea Yasmin Levy - Yo En La Prizion Muqata'a - Simya The Caretaker - It's Just A Burning Memory Beatrice Dillon - Halfway All XS - Fast IDIOTAPE - 테크노슈즈 (Techno Shoes) Ethyos 440 - Makhno Dub Beybonlar - Gelin Ayşem Asha Boshle & R.D. Burman - Dum Maro Dum (Live Edit) Emilie Zoé - Loner Tune Yards - Hypnotized Turkish Delight - Grammy The Growlers - Dope ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 29.09.21 Charley Patton - Spoonful Blues Karen Dalton - Something On Your Mind Shelene - I'll Give You Everything Willie Griffin - Where There's Smoke There's Fire Skinshape - Left With A Gun Kalabrese - Nimm Mini Hand (with Rumpelorchester) Nohelani Cypriano - Playing with Fire L. Hurdle & F. Ricotti - Move On Gangsters - Strung Out On The Boogie Esquivel - Surfboard Sexual Harassment - I Need A Freak Brian Bennet - Air Quake Leonie Leonie - Langsam Müed Little ... >