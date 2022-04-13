The Hottest morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 13.04.22
Vula Viel – Home
Don Cherry – Luna Turca (Extended)
Aksak Maboul – Mastoul Alakefak
Hans Edler – Jag Sökte Efter Kärlek
Teddy Lasry – Krazy Kat
Phi-Psonics – Mama (trio)
Nina Simone – Strange Fruit
Velly Joonas – Stopp, Seisku Aeg!
Diane Denoir, Eduardo Mateo – Las Flores Nuevas
Domi Chanson – Bienvenue (feat. Jessie Fischer)
Camel – Six Ate
Taimashoe – Hestitation Blues
Grotto Terrazza – Trattoria Nihil
Anne Briggs – Rosemary Lane
Rodrigo Amarante – Tardei
Gilberto Gil – Dandara
Nino Ferrer – La Rua Madureira
Eric Burdon & The Animals – When I Was Young
Billy Gault – Mode For Trane
Doug Carn – The Messenger
Kid Sebastian – Agitate
Pier – OPRA
Holiday Inn – Mob Mob Mob
Idris Ackamoor & The Pyramids – We Be All Africans
Maximum Joy – Silent Street / Silent Dub
Liquid Liquid – D.D. Dig We Must (Ed Bahlman Remix)
La Femme – Lâcher De Chevaux
Hypnolove – La Piscine
Donny Benét – Working Out
Lizzy Mercier Descloux – Fire
Liaisons Dangereuses – Los Niños Del Parque
Job Sifre – Zeno Dicho
Esplendor Geométrico – Sinaya
Havah – Strade Più Buie
Andreas Hofer – Untitled (01)
Rudolf Abramov – Agent Kink
Calibro 35 – Modo