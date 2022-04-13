Klangbecken
DA FUNK (RADIO EDIT) - DAFT PUNK
Über die Sendung

RaBes Morgensendung mit Spielen und Verlosungen (von Tickets, DVDs, CDs etc.), Wetter, Interviews und viel Musik – von und mit den Moderatoren Beni Hächler und Urs Rihs.

Links
Sendungsmachende
beni
Urs Rihs
Nächste Sendungen
  • Mi, 20.4., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 27.4., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 4.5., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 11.5., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 18.5., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 25.5., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 1.6., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 8.6., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 15.6., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 22.6., 8:00 - 11:00
Sendungsportrait
Sendung

Der Morgen Mittwoch

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 13.04.22

Vula Viel – Home
Don Cherry – Luna Turca (Extended)
Aksak Maboul – Mastoul Alakefak
Hans Edler – Jag Sökte Efter Kärlek
Teddy Lasry – Krazy Kat
Phi-Psonics – Mama (trio)
Nina Simone – Strange Fruit
Velly Joonas – Stopp, Seisku Aeg!
Diane Denoir, Eduardo Mateo – Las Flores Nuevas
Domi Chanson – Bienvenue (feat. Jessie Fischer)
Camel – Six Ate
Taimashoe – Hestitation Blues
Grotto Terrazza – Trattoria Nihil
Anne Briggs – Rosemary Lane
Rodrigo Amarante – Tardei
Gilberto Gil – Dandara
Nino Ferrer – La Rua Madureira
Eric Burdon & The Animals – When I Was Young
Billy Gault – Mode For Trane
Doug Carn – The Messenger
Kid Sebastian – Agitate
Pier – OPRA
Holiday Inn – Mob Mob Mob
Idris Ackamoor & The Pyramids – We Be All Africans
Maximum Joy – Silent Street / Silent Dub
Liquid Liquid – D.D. Dig We Must (Ed Bahlman Remix)
La Femme – Lâcher De Chevaux
Hypnolove – La Piscine
Donny Benét – Working Out
Lizzy Mercier Descloux – Fire
Liaisons Dangereuses – Los Niños Del Parque
Job Sifre – Zeno Dicho
Esplendor Geométrico – Sinaya
Havah – Strade Più Buie
Andreas Hofer – Untitled (01)
Rudolf Abramov – Agent Kink
Calibro 35 – Modo

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 06.04.2022 Östro 430 - S-Bahn Üdytü Ützeltürk & His Male Harem - Kairo Guz - Morgen Gehörte Uns Mutterfunk - Jodymadreradiotelegrafo The Districts - Chlorine Cherym - Gone Girl Porridge Radio - Eugh Courtney Barnett - Pedestrian At Best Barrio Colette - Les Atres Police Municipale – Selma The Human League - Seconds Das Paradies - Wann Strahlst Du? Cesária Évora - Sodade Die Goldenen Zitronen - Europa Edwin Starr - War The Slits - I Heard It Through The Grape ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 30.03.22 Nathan Faber - Body & Soul The Limiñanas - Shadow People (feat. Emanuelle Steigner) Emilie Zoé - Tidal Waves Song for Lautrec Chris Lujan & Electric Butter - Somewhere Else (feat. Andre Cruz) Die Delphins - Bunte Fische Nick Waterhouse - Stanyan Street The Notwist - Loose Ends MC Hammer - U Can't Touch This Pink Siifu - Gumbo’! 4 tha Folks, Hold On (feat. Big Rube, Liv.e, Nick Hakim V.C.R) Little Simz - Point And Kill (feat. Obongjayar) Betty Davis - ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 23.03.22 Ella Fitzgerald & Louis Armstrong - Cheek to Cheek Thelonious Monk - Caravan Sue Barker - Love To The People Idris Muhammad - Could Heaven Ever Be Like This Martin L. Dumas Jr. - Attitude, Belief And Determination (Zaf Lovevinyl Slight Edit) Gil Scott-Heron - The Bottle Tafo - Zambo Zambo (feat. Nahid Akhtar with Mehdi Hassan and A. Nayyar) Kalyanji Anandji - Bairaag Dance Music (edit) Aphrodesia - Special Girl Amanaz - Easy Street Marisa Rossi - Cinturao ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 16.03.22 Epsilon - Paint It Black Or White Pink Floyd - Comfortably Numb The World Column - Lantern Gospel The Jam - Trans-Global-Express Sammy Soul Set - Moontalk Al Doum & The Faryds - Light Up Klaus Johann Grobe - Rote Sonne The Düsseldorf Düsterboys - Kaffee Aus Der Küche Doogy Degli Armonium - Wanted Bob Dylan And The Band - Odds And Ends Stanley Brinks & The Wavepictures - Orange Juice Rodrigo Amarante - Tardei Chlöisu Friedli - Sünneli-Blues Yo La ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 09.03.22 Courtial With Errol Knowles - Take The Time Johnny Hammond - Lost On 23rd Street Jacob Hannes - Yakubané Maulawi - Street Rap (DJ Amir & Re.decay Jazz Re.Constructed Remix) Black Rock - The New York City Bump Thundercat - A Fans Mail Gregory Charles Royal - Take A Ride To Heaven Satelites - Big Baglama Maryam Saleh - Nouh Al Hamam The Bongo Hop - The Red Hill (feat. Dafuniks) Farai - Space Is A Place DOT - Postmenschseinism Kae Tempest - No Prizes (feat. ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show

Playlist vom 02.03.22 Cuttin' Edge Quartet - Oktogon Cotonete - Earth Overshoot Day Bob Chance - It's Broken Wareika Hill Sounds - No More War Malachai - I Deserve To No Bansuri - All About Mary (feat. Yungun aka Essa) Dälek - Trampled Brethren Nas - Adam and Eve (feat. The-Dream) The Meters - Wichita Lineman Polyphony - Gagged & Bound El Michels Affair - Unathi (feat. Piya Malik) Lady Wray - Under The Sun K.O.G (Kweku Of Ghana) - Ebenezer Orchestre Poly-Rythmo De Cotonou - ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 23.02.22 Amnesty - Free Your Mind Tim Maia - Bom-Senso Pedrinho - É A Minha Intenção Jèmââ - Bob Marley Doug Carn - Trance Dance Michel Polnareff - Voyages Little Simz - Point And Kill (feat. Obongjayar) Fela Ransome-Kuti & The Africa '70 - Let's Start (with Ginger Baker) CV Vision - Der Strand (außer Rand und Band) Grotto Terrazza - Green Tea Jameson's Lemon Zombie Zombie - What's Happening In The City Honshu Wolves - Aha Maria Violenzia - Quannu Iu Moru Vicious ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 16.02.22 James Blake - There's A Limit To Your Love Hollis Brown - Blood From A Stone Al Wilson - The Snake Black Pumas - Color Betty Davis - They Say I'm Different Sarah Webster Fabio - Sweet Songs Dem Juju Poets - Barbara Bright & Findlay - Punch Dwight Sykes - That's the Way Love Is Trash Mantra - Melo Melo Nickelus F & Shawn Kemp - Oedipus Rex (feat. Lil Ugly Mane) Irreversible Entanglements - Open The Gates Kadhja Bonet - The Visitor Earl Sweatshirt - ... >

·

The Hottest morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 09.02.2022 Nina Simone - Good Bait John Cameron - Liquid Sunshine Sun Ra - Plutonian Nights Alan Parker, Madeline Bell - That's What Friends Are For Kool & The Gang - Too Hot Diana Ross - It's My House Σωτήρης Κοματσιούλης - Save The Children Αναζήτηση - Ανθρώπινος Πόνος Rodion G.A. - Bătrânul Cais The Animals - Don't Let Me Be Misunderstood Group Takhala La - Dokhtar-E Darya The Cramps - Fever The Gories - Feral The Exploited - Hitler's In The Charts ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 02.02.2022 Ali Farka Touré, Ry Cooder - Ai Du Honshu Wolves - Won't Let Fear In Songhoy Blues - Worry The Wave Pictures - Flight From Destruction Sun Cousto - Do You Wanna Die The Notwist - Kong Rodrigo Amarante - Maré Deerhoof - Future Teenage Cave Artists Dope Lemon - How Many Times Ko Shin Moon - Antelias Beynelmilan - Baltalı Şarkı Nyati Mayi & The Astral Synth Transmitters - Jubilee Al Massrieen - Longa Doinel - Saideira Rino Gaetano - Ma il Cielo È Sempre ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 26.01.22 Daniel Norgren - Riding Gary B.B. Coleman - The Sky is Crying Lightnin' Hopkins - Woke Up This Morning Durand Jones & The Indications - Giving Up Neil Young - Old Man Cyril Cyril - Sayyara Belmond Black - Father Power Of Attorney - Changing Man Gil Scott-Heron & Brian Jackson - The Bottle (Live) Songhoy Blues - Bamako Frank Zappa - Flakes Emilie Zoé - Parent's House The War On Drugs - Thinking Of A Place Khruangbin & Leon Bridges - Texas ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 19.01.2022 Vin Gordon - Shucumooku Nils Wogram & Root 70 - The Myth Ranking Ann - Feminine Gender Lee Perry - Dreadlocks In Moonlight Gregory Isaacs - Leggo Beast Iyah Ranks - Jah Guide And Protect Shinehead - Billie Jean/ Mama Used To Say (dub version) Mabrak - Roots Talk Samity - Katibim (feat. Orçun Sünear) El Khat - Djaja Elektro Hafız - Lübodisko Erkin Koray - Hele Yar Nadah El Shazly - Palmyra (ندى الشاذلي- بالميرا) Malachi - I Deserve To Know Sysiphus - ... >