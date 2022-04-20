The Hottest morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 20.04.22

Thelonious Monk – Straight, No Chaser

Potter And Tillman – Good Morning Kiss

Mitsuaki Katayama – Arizona High Way

Shintaro Quintet – A Blind Man

Abeti – Usisilike

Sag War Fare – Don’t Be So Jive

Jeffrey Lewis & The Junkyard – Roll Bus Roll

Al Barry & The Cimarons – Morning Sun

Ken Boothe – I’m Falling In Love With You

Vicki Anderson – The Message from the Soul Sister

Johnny Barnes – Nothing Without Your Love

Earl Grant – Fever

Babyman – Darko’s Joint

King Tutt – You’ve Got Me Hung Up

Benis Cletin – Jungle Magic

Tunde Mabadu & His Sunrise – Red Jeans

Christy Essien Igbokwe – Rumours

Zombie Zombie – Lux In Tenebris (For SAMO)

Murman Tsuladze – Reste Avec Moi Ce Soir

Akwaboa’s Band – Abubu Maba

Third Generation – Mother Nature

Jackson Sisters – I Believe In Miracles

Luis Ake – Bitte Lass Mich Frei

Anika – Change

Hailu Mergia & Dhalak Band – Minlbelesh

Iftin Band – Simaqabe

Yamoah’s Band – Onantefo

Le Villejuif Underground – Can You Vote For Me?

Voilaaa – Des Promesses (feat. Pat Kalla)

John Gazoo – Times Square Was Not Disney

Lord & Dego – People Lie, Actions Don’t

Ahzz – New York’s Movin‘ (Instrumental)

Ed Lee feat. Alison David – I Am Someone (Moodorama Remix)

Robert Cotter – Rock Me With Your Love