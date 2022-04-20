The Hottest morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 20.04.22
Thelonious Monk – Straight, No Chaser
Potter And Tillman – Good Morning Kiss
Mitsuaki Katayama – Arizona High Way
Shintaro Quintet – A Blind Man
Abeti – Usisilike
Sag War Fare – Don’t Be So Jive
Jeffrey Lewis & The Junkyard – Roll Bus Roll
Al Barry & The Cimarons – Morning Sun
Ken Boothe – I’m Falling In Love With You
Vicki Anderson – The Message from the Soul Sister
Johnny Barnes – Nothing Without Your Love
Earl Grant – Fever
Babyman – Darko’s Joint
King Tutt – You’ve Got Me Hung Up
Benis Cletin – Jungle Magic
Tunde Mabadu & His Sunrise – Red Jeans
Christy Essien Igbokwe – Rumours
Zombie Zombie – Lux In Tenebris (For SAMO)
Murman Tsuladze – Reste Avec Moi Ce Soir
Akwaboa’s Band – Abubu Maba
Third Generation – Mother Nature
Jackson Sisters – I Believe In Miracles
Luis Ake – Bitte Lass Mich Frei
Anika – Change
Hailu Mergia & Dhalak Band – Minlbelesh
Iftin Band – Simaqabe
Yamoah’s Band – Onantefo
Le Villejuif Underground – Can You Vote For Me?
Voilaaa – Des Promesses (feat. Pat Kalla)
John Gazoo – Times Square Was Not Disney
Lord & Dego – People Lie, Actions Don’t
Ahzz – New York’s Movin‘ (Instrumental)
Ed Lee feat. Alison David – I Am Someone (Moodorama Remix)
Robert Cotter – Rock Me With Your Love