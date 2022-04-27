The Hottest morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 27.04.22
Muddy Waters – Mannish Boy
J.B. Hutto – Too Much Alcohol
Lightnin‘ Hopkins – Ain’t Nothing Like Whisky
Bobby Adams – Don’t You Feel It
Los Po-Boy-Citos – Trinidad
Rare – Heist (Composed by Robin Beanland)
Charles Stepney – Step On Step
Sallie Ford and the Sound Outside – I Swear
St. Paul & The Broken Bones – Like A Mighty River
El Michels Affair meets Liam Bailey – I Love NY
Sun Ra – Sun Earth Rock
Container – Scrambler
Liam Bailey – White Light
Annie Anxiety – Sad Shadows
Suicide – Dream Baby Dream
Michael Jackson – Billie Jean
Shinehead – Billie Jean
Rosalía – Saoko
Khalab – Yaka Muziek
Dj Danifox – Se Eu Cantar
Hagan – Tropics
Tenderlonious – Caramel
Sixto Rodriguez – Sugar Man
Etran de L’Aïr – Mon Amour