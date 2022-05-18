The Hottest morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 18.05.22

Eiji Nakayama – Aya’s Samba

Kim Jiyeon & The Revival Cross / 김지연과 리바이불크로스 – 초록별 테마 ver. 2*

The Rationals – Temptation ‚Bout To Get Me

Patti Smith – Free Money

The Notwist – Loose Ends

The Stooges – No Fun

Monophonics – Suffocating

Zoo Kid – Ocean Bed

Vomit Heat with International Music – Tortenarchiv

Klaus Johan Grobe – Aufstand

Kleenex – Nice

The Düsseldorf Düsterboys – Teneriffa

Etran De L’Aïr – Etran Hymne

The Growlers – Chinese Fountain

나미와 머슴아들 / Franco Romano & Nami – 미운정 고운정

Death – The Change

신중현 / Shin Joong Hyun – 빗속의 여인

Monik – Forgiveness

The Vagrants – Respect

The Rainy Daze – In My Mind Lives A Forest

The Premiers – Farmer John

Buzzcocks – Oh Shit!

Tirzah – Tectonic

Gulls – Eastwood Bounce

Los Destellos – A Patricia

Los Diablos Rojos – El Fanfarron

Michel Fugain – Una Bella Historia

L’Eclair – Dallas

Heimat – Wieder Ja!

Lord Funk & Moar – Bella Menina

Caramel – L’Amour Toujour

Nightmares On Wax – Imagineering

Beautiful Swimmers – Swimmers Groove

Delfonic & Kapote – Lazy Rejam

Umo Vogue – Just My Love

Temu – Ready Or Not

Heaven & Earth – Prescription Every Night

Boogie For Life – Rollin‘ Steady (Original Mix)

Ethyos 440 – Evil Ethio