The Hottest morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 18.05.22
Eiji Nakayama – Aya’s Samba
Kim Jiyeon & The Revival Cross / 김지연과 리바이불크로스 – 초록별 테마 ver. 2*
The Rationals – Temptation ‚Bout To Get Me
Patti Smith – Free Money
The Notwist – Loose Ends
The Stooges – No Fun
Monophonics – Suffocating
Zoo Kid – Ocean Bed
Vomit Heat with International Music – Tortenarchiv
Klaus Johan Grobe – Aufstand
Kleenex – Nice
The Düsseldorf Düsterboys – Teneriffa
Etran De L’Aïr – Etran Hymne
The Growlers – Chinese Fountain
나미와 머슴아들 / Franco Romano & Nami – 미운정 고운정
Death – The Change
신중현 / Shin Joong Hyun – 빗속의 여인
Monik – Forgiveness
The Vagrants – Respect
The Rainy Daze – In My Mind Lives A Forest
The Premiers – Farmer John
Buzzcocks – Oh Shit!
Tirzah – Tectonic
Gulls – Eastwood Bounce
Los Destellos – A Patricia
Los Diablos Rojos – El Fanfarron
Michel Fugain – Una Bella Historia
L’Eclair – Dallas
Heimat – Wieder Ja!
Lord Funk & Moar – Bella Menina
Caramel – L’Amour Toujour
Nightmares On Wax – Imagineering
Beautiful Swimmers – Swimmers Groove
Delfonic & Kapote – Lazy Rejam
Umo Vogue – Just My Love
Temu – Ready Or Not
Heaven & Earth – Prescription Every Night
Boogie For Life – Rollin‘ Steady (Original Mix)
Ethyos 440 – Evil Ethio