Tracklist 17.5.22

Der Dienstag Morgen
Über die Sendung

RaBes Morgensendung mit Verlosungen (von Tickets, DVDs, CDs etc.), Wetter, Interviews und viel Musik – von und mit Melissa und Noëlle!

 

TSVI/Loraine James – Trust

Tiger Flames – Shallow Waters

Yves Tumor – Licking An Orchid (feat. James K)

Clairo – Amoeba

TEMPOREX – Nice Boys

Michelle Gurevich – Dance While You Can

Okay Kaya – Mother Nature’s Bitch

Lala Lala – Memory

Takuya Kuroda, José James – Everybody Loves The Sunshine

Phony PPL – Why iii Love The Moon.

Maia Friedman – A Sleep in the Garden

Anand Wilder – Delirium Passes

Mallrat, Azealia Banks – Surprise Me

Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings – Better Things

Otha – Tired and Sick

Alabaster DePlume – Mrs Calamari

Ibeyi – Sister 2 Sister

Ibeyi, Pa Salieu – Made of Gold

Kendrick Lamar, Sampha – Father Time

Quelle Chris – Alive Ain’t Always Living

They Hate Change – Some Days I Hate My Voice

Shabazz Palaces – Palace Slide (Instrumental)

Allysha Joy – Peace (feat. Rara Zulu)

BAD WITH PHONES – Living & Surfing

Orchestre Tout Puissant Marcel Duchamp – Beginning

Lord Echo – Low to the Street

Cyril Cyril – Sous la mer c’est calme

L’éclair – Si O No

Mystic Braves – Never Went Away

International Music – Du Hund

NOUMUSO/Nduduzo Makhathini – Limaniyah

NOUMUSO/Nduduzo Makhathini – Kids in the Sun

Grace Ives – Icing on the Cake

Mr Twin Sister – Jaipur

Dizzy Fae – Johnny Bravo

Underground System – Into the Fire

Winston Surfshirt, Genesis Owusu – There’s Only One (feat. Genesis Owusu)

Nu Genea – La Crisi

