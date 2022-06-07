7 Juni *20 uhr* Gespielte Lieder

2018 Sendung 7 Juni 2022

Gespielte Garage Rock Lieder

01 Kim Fowley – The Trip 1965

02 The Sonics – Psycho a Go-Go 1965

03 The Sonics – Let the Good Times Roll

04 Count Five – Psychotic Reaction 1966

05 The Luv´d ones – Please Get Up 1966

06 The Luv´d Ones – Up Down Sue 1966

07 The Standells – Sometimes Good Guys Dont Wear White 1966

08 The Standells – Hey Joe, Where You Gonna Go 1966

09 The Quiet Jungle – Lets Spend The Night Togethe 1967

10 The Electric Prunes – I Had Too Much to Dream (Last Night) 1967

11 The Hangmen – Faces 1967

12 Iggy and the Stooges – Gimme Danger 1973

13 The Runaways – Cherry Bomb 1973

14 The Rezillos – Glad All Over 1978

15 The Pandoras – Going His Way 1984

16 The Primates – Aint like you 1986

17 The Primates – Get Outta Here 1986

18 The Cynics – Blue train station 1987

19 Iggy and the Stooges – Raw Power 1973

20 Frank Zappa – Joe’s Garage 1979