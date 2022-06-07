Klangbecken
Not Dead Yet - Lord Huron
Über die Sendung

It’s Time for you… Du bist ein Musikfreak und hörst gerne guten Sound. Dann schalt dein Radio ein, hör „AbbAZappA“ und entdecke gute Musik von Blues, Beat, Rock über Pop, Soul, R’n’B, Folk und vieles mehr. Musik die du noch nie, oder schon lange nicht mehr gehört hast. Du erfährst dabei auch Anekdoten und Randinformationen zu den KünstlerInnen. Die Sendungen behandeln nicht ein einzelnes Thema, sondern bringen dir einen bunten Mix Musikgeschichte näher.

Vergiss für einen Moment den Alltag und sing mit, wenn deine Hammersongs gespielt werden. Radio Bern RaBe bringts! „AbbAZappA“… das ist genau deine Musiksendung, die nicht nur bei AbbA anfängt und bei ZappA (Frank) auch nicht aufhört.

Gotta be good! Die Welt der Musik zum an- und reinhören – moderiert von Hans Mayer.

Let the Music play! Jeden zweiten Dienstag von 20 bis 21 Uhr… yeah!

Hans Mayer
Nächste Sendungen
  • Di, 21.6., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 5.7., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 19.7., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 2.8., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 16.8., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 30.8., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 13.9., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 27.9., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 11.10., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 25.10., 20:00 - 21:00
AbbAZappA

7 Juni *20 uhr* Gespielte Lieder

2018 Sendung 7 Juni 2022

Gespielte Garage Rock Lieder

01 Kim Fowley – The Trip 1965

02 The Sonics – Psycho a Go-Go 1965

03 The Sonics – Let the Good Times Roll

04 Count Five – Psychotic Reaction 1966

05 The Luv´d ones – Please Get Up 1966

06 The Luv´d Ones – Up Down Sue 1966

07 The Standells – Sometimes Good Guys Dont Wear White 1966

08 The Standells – Hey Joe, Where You Gonna Go 1966

09 The Quiet Jungle – Lets Spend The Night Togethe 1967

10 The Electric Prunes – I Had Too Much to Dream (Last Night) 1967

11 The Hangmen – Faces 1967

12 Iggy and the Stooges – Gimme Danger 1973

13 The Runaways – Cherry Bomb 1973

14 The Rezillos – Glad All Over 1978

15 The Pandoras – Going His Way 1984

16 The Primates – Aint like you 1986

17 The Primates – Get Outta Here 1986

18 The Cynics – Blue train station 1987

19 Iggy and the Stooges – Raw Power 1973

20 Frank Zappa – Joe’s Garage 1979