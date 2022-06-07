7 Juni *20 uhr* Gespielte Lieder

2018 Sendung 7 Juni 2022
Gespielte Garage Rock Lieder
01 Kim Fowley – The Trip 1965
02 The Sonics – Psycho a Go-Go 1965
03 The Sonics – Let the Good Times Roll
04 Count Five – Psychotic Reaction 1966
05 The Luv´d ones – Please Get Up 1966
06 The Luv´d Ones – Up Down Sue 1966
07 The Standells – Sometimes Good Guys Dont Wear White 1966
08 The Standells – Hey Joe, Where You Gonna Go 1966
09 The Quiet Jungle – Lets Spend The Night Togethe 1967
10 The Electric Prunes – I Had Too Much to Dream (Last Night) 1967
11 The Hangmen – Faces 1967
12 Iggy and the Stooges – Gimme Danger 1973
13 The Runaways – Cherry Bomb 1973
14 The Rezillos – Glad All Over 1978
15 The Pandoras – Going His Way 1984
16 The Primates – Aint like you 1986
17 The Primates – Get Outta Here 1986
18 The Cynics – Blue train station 1987
19 Iggy and the Stooges – Raw Power 1973
20 Frank Zappa – Joe’s Garage 1979