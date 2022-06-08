The Hottest morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 08.06.22
FREDDA – Le Village
Guillaume Stankiewicz – Sans Cesse Et Sans Bruit
Belvoir – Les Incendies
TG Gondard – De Koning Van De Nostalgie
Kozmodrum – Analyze This
HOWALD – Joran
Colombey – Pour Qui Est Cette Chanson?
Kim Myungkil & Funkafric Booster 김명길과 펑카프릭 & 부슷다 – 별들에게 (You Don’t Know Like I Know)
Horse Lords – People’s Park
Film 2 – Europa
NEU! – E-Musik
Leoni Leoni – Weirdest Ritual
M.O.P. – Cold As Ice
Kamaal Williams – Salaam
Nina Simone – Strange Fruit
MFSB – Love Is The Message
The Souljazz Orchestra – Dog Eat Dog
Power Of Attorney – Changing Man
Gil Scott-Heron – The Bottle
Inflo – No Fear
Miriam Makeba – Lumumba
Ebo Taylor – Assomdwee
Mystic Jungle – Jurakan
Seu Jorge – Space Oddity
Carl Gari – Shipster (feat. Abdullah Miniawy)
Fargo Devianti & Vongold – Momentvm And Prelude
Dolo Percussion – Dolo 1
Sandy B – Student Night
Mc Yallah x Debmaster – Ndi Mukazi
Msawawa – Bibo
DJ Call Me – Marry Me
ADAYE – Turn It Up
Taboo – Gammabolo
Prince Far I – Throw Away Your Gun