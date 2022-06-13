Klangbecken
Ängle - Stiller Has
Der Dienstag Morgen
RaBes Morgensendung mit Verlosungen (von Tickets, DVDs, CDs etc.), Wetter, Interviews und viel Musik – von und mit Melissa und Noëlle!

 

Sendungsmachende
Melissa L'Eplattenier
Noëlle Grossenbacher
Der Dienstag Morgen

·

Tracklist 7.6.22

RAA – Allt vi passerar är på väg hem

Olle Vikström – Den Ledande Frågan

Anna Järvinen, Tapio Viitasaari – Sen har jag ej frågat mera

The Hope Singers – Put The Message In The Box

North Downs – Silent Moon

Chrissi – Back In The Day

NAYANA IZ – GROWING PAINS

Bonnie Banane – Flash

Amo Amo – Canta

Mathieu Boogaerts – Annie

Oxford Drama – Not My Friend

Dame Dearest – Seducing My Life Away

Jacques Dutronc – Les gars de la narine

Mal Blum – Candy Bars & Men

Adult Mom – 91

Moonshine, MC RedBul, Uproot Andy – Obomi Nga

Mella Dee, Infinite Coles – Love It or Not (feat. Infinite Coles)

Melodiesinfonie – Hold On

Belia Winnewisser – Mother Earth Took Poison In Her Soil (None)

Malummi – New Planet Rising

GINA ETE – Trauma

Los Bitchos – The Link Is About to Die

Big Joanie – Fall Asleep

Leoni Leoni – A day without Headaches

Belanu – Running out of Time

Bikini Showers – Millennial Loneliness

Odd Beholder – Disaster Movies

Rahel Kraft – No Borders

GI0X – Dieciocho

Yola – Starlight

Theatre West – Bow to the People

Kit Sebastian – Pangea

King Hannah – All Being Fine

Natalie Bergman – Keep Those Teardrops from Falling

Loshh – Feelam

Soft Kill – Wanting War – Audiotree Live Version

Spice Girls – Say You’ll Be There

Shanice – I Love Your Smile

Kelis – Trick Me (Club Mix)

She Past Away – Rituel

Die Katapult – Bäckerei Digital (Italian Version)

Fred und Luna – Nichtmusikalische Stadt Unter Schritten (Mathew Jonson Remix)

Tracklist 31.5.22

Tracklist 24.5.22

Tracklist 17.5.22

Tracklist 3.Mai

Tracklist 26.4.22

Tracklist 12.4.22

Tracklist 5.4.22

Tracklist 29.3.22

Tracklist 22.3.22

Tracklist 1.3.22

Tracklist 15.2.22

