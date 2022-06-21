21 Juni 20 Uhr* mit grossartige Flowers Power Konzert Highlights, von!

*21 Juni 20 Uhr* Hallo Rock Fans! Willkommen by Abbazappa. Heute bring ich grossartige Flowers Power Konzert Highlights, von Moby Grape und Jefferson Airplane, die am 17Juni 1967 beim Legendären Monterey International Pop Festival in Kalifor nien Tausende Musik Freaks begeistert haben. Merci fürs mithören Online auf Rabe.ch oder Dab+



2019 Sendung 21 Juni 2022

Gespielte Lieder

01 The Jimi Hendrix Experience – Hey Joe, Live Stockholm, Sweden, 1969

02 Moby Grape – Indifference,* Live Monterey Pop Festival (1967)

03 Moby Grape – Mr. Blues, * Live Monterey Pop Festival (1967)

04 Moby Grape – Sitting by the Window, * Live Monterey Pop Festival (1967)

05 Moby Grape – Omaha, *Live Monterey Pop Festival (1967)

06 Moby Grape – Fall On, *Live Monterey Pop Festival (1967)

07 Moby Grape – Hey Grandma, *Live Monterey Pop Festival (1967)

08 Moby Grape – Lazy Me, Monterey *Live Monterey Pop Festival (1967)

09 Jefferson Airplane – Somebody to Love, *Live Monterey Pop Festival (1967)

10 Jefferson Airplane – Other Side of this Life, *Live Monterey Pop Festival (1967)

11 Jefferson Airplane – White Rabbit, Live Monterey Pop Festival (1967)

12 Jefferson Airplane – High Flying Bird, Live Monterey Pop Festival (1967)

13 Jefferson Airplane – Today, Live Monterey Pop Festival (1967)

14 Jefferson Airplane – She Has Funny Cars, Live Monterey Pop Festival (1967)

15 Jefferson Airplane – Young Girl Sunday Blues,Live Monterey Pop Festival (1967)

16 Jefferson Airplane – The Ballad of You and Me and Pooneil, Live Monterey Pop Festival (1967)