Über die Sendung

It’s Time for you… Du bist ein Musikfreak und hörst gerne guten Sound. Dann schalt dein Radio ein, hör „AbbAZappA“ und entdecke gute Musik von Blues, Beat, Rock über Pop, Soul, R’n’B, Folk und vieles mehr. Musik die du noch nie, oder schon lange nicht mehr gehört hast. Du erfährst dabei auch Anekdoten und Randinformationen zu den KünstlerInnen. Die Sendungen behandeln nicht ein einzelnes Thema, sondern bringen dir einen bunten Mix Musikgeschichte näher.

Vergiss für einen Moment den Alltag und sing mit, wenn deine Hammersongs gespielt werden. Radio Bern RaBe bringts! „AbbAZappA“… das ist genau deine Musiksendung, die nicht nur bei AbbA anfängt und bei ZappA (Frank) auch nicht aufhört.

Gotta be good! Die Welt der Musik zum an- und reinhören – moderiert von Hans Mayer.

Let the Music play! Jeden zweiten Dienstag von 20 bis 21 Uhr… yeah!

*21 Juni 20 Uhr* mit grossartige Flowers Power Konzert Highlights, von!

*21 Juni 20 Uhr* Hallo Rock Fans! Willkommen by Abbazappa. Heute bring ich grossartige Flowers Power Konzert Highlights, von Moby Grape und Jefferson Airplane, die am 17Juni 1967 beim Legendären Monterey International Pop Festival in Kalifor nien Tausende Musik Freaks begeistert haben. Merci fürs mithören Online auf Rabe.ch oder Dab+

2019 Sendung 21 Juni 2022

Gespielte Lieder

01 The Jimi Hendrix Experience – Hey Joe, Live Stockholm, Sweden, 1969

02 Moby Grape – Indifference,* Live Monterey Pop Festival (1967)

03 Moby Grape – Mr. Blues, * Live Monterey Pop Festival (1967)

04 Moby Grape – Sitting by the Window, * Live Monterey Pop Festival (1967)

05 Moby Grape – Omaha, *Live Monterey Pop Festival (1967)

06 Moby Grape – Fall On, *Live Monterey Pop Festival (1967)

07 Moby Grape – Hey Grandma, *Live Monterey Pop Festival (1967)

08 Moby Grape – Lazy Me, Monterey *Live Monterey Pop Festival (1967)

09 Jefferson Airplane – Somebody to Love, *Live Monterey Pop Festival (1967)

10 Jefferson Airplane – Other Side of this Life, *Live Monterey Pop Festival (1967)

11 Jefferson Airplane – White Rabbit, Live Monterey Pop Festival (1967)

12 Jefferson Airplane – High Flying Bird, Live Monterey Pop Festival (1967)

13 Jefferson Airplane – Today, Live Monterey Pop Festival (1967)

14 Jefferson Airplane – She Has Funny Cars, Live Monterey Pop Festival (1967)

15 Jefferson Airplane – Young Girl Sunday Blues,Live Monterey Pop Festival (1967)

16 Jefferson Airplane – The Ballad of You and Me and Pooneil, Live Monterey Pop Festival (1967)

 