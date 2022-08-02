Klangbecken
A Stranger's House - Will Butler
AbbAZappA
Über die Sendung

It’s Time for you… Du bist ein Musikfreak und hörst gerne guten Sound. Dann schalt dein Radio ein, hör „AbbAZappA“ und entdecke gute Musik von Blues, Beat, Rock über Pop, Soul, R’n’B, Folk und vieles mehr. Musik die du noch nie, oder schon lange nicht mehr gehört hast. Du erfährst dabei auch Anekdoten und Randinformationen zu den KünstlerInnen. Die Sendungen behandeln nicht ein einzelnes Thema, sondern bringen dir einen bunten Mix Musikgeschichte näher.

Vergiss für einen Moment den Alltag und sing mit, wenn deine Hammersongs gespielt werden. Radio Bern RaBe bringts! „AbbAZappA“… das ist genau deine Musiksendung, die nicht nur bei AbbA anfängt und bei ZappA (Frank) auch nicht aufhört.

Gotta be good! Die Welt der Musik zum an- und reinhören – moderiert von Hans Mayer.

Let the Music play! Jeden zweiten Dienstag von 20 bis 21 Uhr… yeah!

2 August *20uhr* Festival 2022

2022 Sendung 02 August  2022  20Uhr

Gespielte Lieder

01 Jack White – Seven Nation Army (Glastonbury 2022)

02 Jack White – Whats The Trick (Glastonbury 2022)

03 Amyl and the Sniffers – Knifey (Glastonbury 2022)

04 Declan McKenna  – British Bombs (Glastonbury 2022)

05 Wet Leg – Chaise Longue (Glastonbury 2022)

06 FANNY – Intro The Right To Rock 2021

07 Fanny – Charity Ball (1971 Live Beat Club)

08 Fanny – Place in the Country (1971 Live Beat Club)

09 Fanny – Hey Bulldog (1971 Live Beat Club)(1971 Live Beat Club)

10 Fanny – Thinking of You (1971 Live Beat Club)

11 Fanny – Aint That Peculiar (1971 Live Beat Club)

12 Fanny – Blind Alley (1971 Live Beat Club)

13 Fanny – Special Care (1971 Live Beat Club)

Captain Beefheart – Abba Zappa Live 1978

 