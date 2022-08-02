2 August *20uhr* Festival 2022

2022 Sendung 02 August 2022 20Uhr
Gespielte Lieder
01 Jack White – Seven Nation Army (Glastonbury 2022)
02 Jack White – Whats The Trick (Glastonbury 2022)
03 Amyl and the Sniffers – Knifey (Glastonbury 2022)
04 Declan McKenna – British Bombs (Glastonbury 2022)
05 Wet Leg – Chaise Longue (Glastonbury 2022)
06 FANNY – Intro The Right To Rock 2021
07 Fanny – Charity Ball (1971 Live Beat Club)
08 Fanny – Place in the Country (1971 Live Beat Club)
09 Fanny – Hey Bulldog (1971 Live Beat Club)(1971 Live Beat Club)
10 Fanny – Thinking of You (1971 Live Beat Club)
11 Fanny – Aint That Peculiar (1971 Live Beat Club)
12 Fanny – Blind Alley (1971 Live Beat Club)
13 Fanny – Special Care (1971 Live Beat Club)
Captain Beefheart – Abba Zappa Live 1978