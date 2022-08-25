Der Dienstag Morgen
RaBes Morgensendung mit Verlosungen (von Tickets, DVDs, CDs etc.), Wetter, Interviews und viel Musik – von und mit Melissa und Noëlle!

 

Melissa L'Eplattenier
Noëlle Grossenbacher
  • Di, 30.8., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 6.9., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 13.9., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 20.9., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 27.9., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 4.10., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 11.10., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 18.10., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 25.10., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 1.11., 8:00 - 11:00
Der Dienstag Morgen

VO MÜEDE FISCHE U STIUE CHING

Tracklist / Infos Interview und Album von Alwa Alibi und Simo Saste

****attention please: Album release heute Nacht, be ready****

Tatsuro Yamashita – Pacific

Kurt Vile – Mount Airy Hill (Way Gone)

Tricky – Overcome

Black Unity Trio – Birth, Life and Death

Marcos Valle – Girassol

Harvey Sutherland – Clarity

Quincy Jones – Ai No Corrida

Las Grecas – Te Estoy Amando Locamente

Eloah – Oxun

Sampa the Great – Bona

Nina Hagen Band – Fisch im Wasser

Alwa Alibi – stiui Ching

Torch – Kapitel 29

Alwa Alibi – Chline Bueb 

ENL – Cis Männer

SWIM, grouptherapy. – Big Steppa

Say She She, Piya Malik – Forget Me Not

Edoardo Vianello – Il capello

M¥SS KETA – FINIMONDO

Loris – Sumac

Kidd Kenn, Delli Boe – At It Again

Kendrick Lamar – United In Grief

Main Source – Snake Eyes (2017 Remastered Version)

Tokischa – Yo No Me Voy Acostar

Bad Bunny – Tití Me Preguntó

Magic System – Bouger Bouger

Wheatus – Teenage Dirtbag

Alle Infos Alwa Alibi

hier

und hier

Playlist

 

