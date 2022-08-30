Klangbecken
Der Dienstag Morgen
Über die Sendung

RaBes Morgensendung mit Verlosungen (von Tickets, DVDs, CDs etc.), Wetter, Interviews und viel Musik – von und mit Melissa und Noëlle!

 

Melissa L'Eplattenier
Noëlle Grossenbacher
Adrian Younge, Ali Shaheed Muhammad, Roy Ayers,Adrian Younge,Ali Shaheed Muhammad,Roy Ayers – Synchronize Vibration

Crosby, Stills & Nash – Wooden Ships

L’aupaire – Dancing In The Moonlight

Boztown – kind of happiness

Boogie Belgique – Goodnight Moon

Morcheeba – The Sea

Yonderboi – Riders On the Storm

Mo´ Horizons – Yes Baby Yes (Sally Said)

Teddy Pendergrass – The More I Get, the More I Want (John Morales M+M Mix)

Willie Hutch – Chase

Adrian Younge – Thunderstrike

Vivian Jones & The Disciples – Flash It & Gwan

Little Simz, Obongjayar – Point and Kill

Aya Nakamura, Ms Banks – Mon Lossa (feat. Ms Banks)

Nadia Rose – Recipe

Junglepussy – Mi Nuh Care

Bush Tea – Wiyah Waist

Obongjayar – I Wish It Was Me (Louke Man Remix)

Tilahun Gessesse – Lanchi Biye

Mahmoud Ahmed – Tezeta

Getatchew Mekurya – Muziqa heywete

George Darko – Obi Abayewa

Uncle Joe’s Afri-Beat – Mr. D.J.

Trash Mantra – Humour noir

Money Boy, LGoony – Ich hab mir ne Rolex gecoppt

Big Zis – Wäge dir

Domi Chansorn – It Hurts but It’s Ok

13 Year Cicada – GTA

Alwa Alibi – we Du

Mbaraka Mwishehe – Shida Pt 1 & 2

Nyboma,Lipwa Lipwa – Nouvelle generation 2

Larry Heard, Larry Heard presents Mr. White, Mr. White – The Sun Can’t Compare

Mr. Fingers – Praise to the Vibes (Mr. Fingers Alternate Version)

Coco & Clair Clair, Paul Maxwell – Crushcrushcrush

Madonna – Like A Prayer

Elton John – I’m Still Standing

Blondie – Atomic

