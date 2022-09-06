Klangbecken
Life Like This - New Medicine
Der Dienstag Morgen
RaBes Morgensendung mit Verlosungen (von Tickets, DVDs, CDs etc.), Wetter, Interviews und viel Musik – von und mit Melissa und Noëlle!

 

Melissa L'Eplattenier
Noëlle Grossenbacher
Tracklist 6.9.22

Tsegue-maryam Guebrou – The Homeless Wanderer

Asnaqetch Werqu – Mengedegnaw lebe

Tsehaytu Beraki – Medjemerya feqrey

Rogér Fakhr – Everything You Want

The Drive – Drive Unlimited

Piero Umiliani – Andiamo a spasso

The Modern Jazz Quartet – The Sheriff

Jaimie Branch – simple silver surfer

Alabaster DePlume – Whisky Story Time

Surprise Chef – Velodrome

Machito and His Orchestra – Kenya

Nneka – Heartbeat

UTO – Souvent parfois

Rachika Nayar, Maria BC – Our Wretched Fate

Klein Zage – Prince

Ela Minus, DJ Python – Pájaros en Verano

Don Glori – Ponte

30/70 – Without You, Whithin Me

KUTU, Théo Ceccaldi, Hewan Gebrewold, Haleluya Tekletsadik – Ambassel

Pure Akan – Wo Kae

Pauls Jets – Jazzfest

Baby Volcano – FIN DEL MUNDO (PEAU)

Yet No Yokai – Bild von einem Garten

Night Beats – Right/Wrong

Brandy Maina – Oh Kumbe

Sababa 5 – Malca

Bad Decisions – Aire Negro

Schorl3/futurebae – Ich hasse alles

Wu-Tang Clan – Gravel Pit

IKAN HYU – It’s Time I Be Me Now (From Sami, Joe und ich)

Peacebone – Arcane

Velvet Two Stripes – Got Me Good

Uncle Bard and The Dirty Bastards – Stay Untamed!

The Turtles – Happy Together

Maxi Priest – Close To You

Lenny Kravitz – It Ain’t Over ‚Til It’s Over

Tracklist 30.8.22

Adrian Younge, Ali Shaheed Muhammad, Roy Ayers,Adrian Younge,Ali Shaheed Muhammad,Roy Ayers – Synchronize Vibration Crosby, Stills & Nash – Wooden Ships ... >

Tracklist 16.8.22

Track Artis Shabaka – Ital is vital Dumisani Maraire, Chiwoniso, Nyunga Nyunga mbira, Maichi Maraire – Hande Kubasa Emma-Jean Thackray – Mercury ... >

Tracklist 7.6.22

RAA – Allt vi passerar är på väg hem Olle Vikström – Den Ledande Frågan Anna Järvinen, Tapio Viitasaari – Sen har jag ej frågat mera The Hope ... >

Tracklist 31.5.22

Superjazzclub – Bordeaux SuperJazzClub – MAD Nana Adjoa – I Want To Change Chelsea Carmichael – Bone And Soil Eve Owen – She Says KUOKO – Hiding ... >

Tracklist 24.5.22

Surprise Chef – Spring's Theme Grace Ives – Babyyy Liss, Nilüfer Yanya – Boys In Movies Gemp, Richard Houghten – Rosado Soko – Oh, To Be A ... >

Tracklist 17.5.22

TSVI/Loraine James – Trust Tiger Flames – Shallow Waters Yves Tumor – Licking An Orchid (feat. James K) Clairo – Amoeba TEMPOREX – Nice Boys ... >

Tracklist 3.Mai

Artist - Trac Kae Tempest, Kevin Abstract – More Pressure Svaneborg Kardyb – Bluesen Foxwarren, Andy Shauf, D. A. Kissick – Sunset Canyon The Who ... >

Tracklist 26.4.22

Ugolino – Early Hours Laura Misch – Walk Alone to Hear Thoughts of Your Own Jack J – Opening The Door Kae Tempest, Kevin Abstract – More Pressure ... >

Tracklist 12.4.22

Kush K – Long Time No See Tara Clerkin Trio – In Spring Rosie Lowe – Paris, Texas Hermanos Gutierrez – Nuevo Mundo Skinshape – Oracolo Acidslop – ... >