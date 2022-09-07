The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 07.09.22
The Jimi Hendrix Experience – All Along The Watchtower
Mississippi Fred McDowell – John Henry
Hound Dog Taylor – Gonna Send You Back To Georgia
Dale Hawkins – Hound Dog
Ignatz & de Stervende Honden – Sweet Dream Ice Cream
Yet No Yokai – Bild von einem Garten
Batbait – Goodboi
Elio Ricca – Fomo
Night Beats – New Day
Omni Selassi – frenchsong.
Leoni Leoni – Du Willsch Es Au
Evelinn Trouble – Higher Love
Holy Hive – Oh I Miss Her So
The Bamboos – The Wilhelm Scream
Zann – Caravan
Dwarfs Of East Agouza – Hungry Bears Don’t Dance
Popol Vuh – King Minos
Cyril Cyril – Sayyara
Sylvia Fels – Corto Maltese
João Bosco – O Ronco Da Cuica
Meridian Brothers – Guaracha U.F.O
Los Diablos Rojo – El Primer Beso
Los Ángeles Negros – Cómo Quisiera Decirte
J Dilla – Life (Instrumental)
King Geedorah – Fazer
Madi Diaz – Hangover
Sonic Youth – Sunday
Ezra – Garten Meiner Fantasie
Ezra – Jeder Hund Der Nach Dir Kam
Bufiman – Ba Hu Du (Wolf Muller’s Unreleased Version)
Cha Cha Guitri – Monsieur Madame
Coldreams – Eyes
Esplendor Geométrico – Moscú Está Helado
Vitor Hublot – Aller Simple
Chayell – Tropic
De Ambassade – Geen Genade
Stippenlift – Wat Is Je Gender
Joe Howe – Vertical Slice (Acid Waxa)
LoneLady – Groove It Out
K.I.D. – Hupendi Muziki Wangu?! (You Don’t Like My Music)