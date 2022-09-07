The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 15.06.22 Marvin Gaye - Mercy Mercy Me (The Ecology) Sharon Jones And The The Dap-Kings - How Long Do I Have to Wait for You? Curtis Mayfield - So In Love Sax Kari Orch. Featuring Ella Reed - Sweet Man Bobby Parker - Watch Your Step Ila Van - I've Got The Feeling The Soul Survivors - Mama Soul Marie Chantal Et Dallas - Jamais Personne ‎ Baby Earl & The Trini-Dads - Back Slop The Specials - Moneky Man Prince Buster And All Stars - Linger On James Brown - Hot Pants ... >