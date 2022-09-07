Klangbecken
I Should Go (with Kenny Beats) - James Vincent McMorrow
Über die Sendung

RaBes Morgensendung mit Spielen und Verlosungen (von Tickets, DVDs, CDs etc.), Wetter, Interviews und viel Musik – von und mit den Moderatoren Beni Hächler und Urs Rihs.

Links
Sendungsmachende
beni
Urs Rihs
Nächste Sendungen
  • Mi, 14.9., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 21.9., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 28.9., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 5.10., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 12.10., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 19.10., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 26.10., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 2.11., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 9.11., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 16.11., 8:00 - 11:00
Sendungsportrait
Sendung

Der Morgen Mittwoch

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 07.09.22

The Jimi Hendrix Experience – All Along The Watchtower
Mississippi Fred McDowell – John Henry
Hound Dog Taylor – Gonna Send You Back To Georgia
Dale Hawkins – Hound Dog
Ignatz & de Stervende Honden – Sweet Dream Ice Cream
Yet No Yokai – Bild von einem Garten
Batbait – Goodboi
Elio Ricca – Fomo
Night Beats – New Day
Omni Selassi – frenchsong.
Leoni Leoni – Du Willsch Es Au
Evelinn Trouble – Higher Love
Holy Hive – Oh I Miss Her So
The Bamboos – The Wilhelm Scream
Zann – Caravan
Dwarfs Of East Agouza – Hungry Bears Don’t Dance
Popol Vuh – King Minos
Cyril Cyril – Sayyara
Sylvia Fels – Corto Maltese
João Bosco – O Ronco Da Cuica
Meridian Brothers – Guaracha U.F.O
Los Diablos Rojo – El Primer Beso
Los Ángeles Negros – Cómo Quisiera Decirte
J Dilla – Life (Instrumental)
King Geedorah – Fazer
Madi Diaz – Hangover
Sonic Youth – Sunday
Ezra – Garten Meiner Fantasie
Ezra – Jeder Hund Der Nach Dir Kam
Bufiman – Ba Hu Du (Wolf Muller’s Unreleased Version)
Cha Cha Guitri – Monsieur Madame
Coldreams – Eyes
Esplendor Geométrico – Moscú Está Helado
Vitor Hublot – Aller Simple
Chayell – Tropic
De Ambassade – Geen Genade
Stippenlift – Wat Is Je Gender
Joe Howe – Vertical Slice (Acid Waxa)
LoneLady – Groove It Out
K.I.D. – Hupendi Muziki Wangu?! (You Don’t Like My Music)

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 31.08.22 The Buttshakers - Back In America Marlena Shaw - California Soul Sharon Jones And The Dap-Kings - This Land Is Your Land Shirley Bassey - Light My Fire Karin Krog - Hold Out Your Hand Meirelles - O Orvalho Vem Caindo Commy Bassey - We Want Togetherness Mongo Santamaria - Ricky Tick Ursula Rucker – Circe (Jazzanova Mix) The 13th Sign - Take Me To A Distant Bass Grandmaster Caz - South Bronx Subway Rap The Pharcyde - Passin' Me By Pronoia - Janine Thievery ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 17.08.22 Art Blakey & the Jazz Messengers - Moanin' 30/70 - Addicted The Emotions - Blind Alley El Shobey & Co. - Never Missed What You Got Mo Kolours - Afro Quarters Sarah Webster Fabio - Sweet Song Annie Anxiety - Third Gear The Apples - Killing The Limiñanas & Laurent Garnier - Promenade Oblique Night Trains - On Your Toes Gasper Lawal - Ajomasè The Black Santioagos - Ole Prince Buster - Linger On Carol Cool - Upside Down Abdou El Omari - عبده العماري ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 10.09.22 Maxine Scott - Erykah U Bad (North Street West Vocal Remix) Moar - K Beastie Boys - Brass Monkey Malandrómeda - Bótalle caldo (cumbia malandra) ÌFÉ - 3 Mujeres (Iború Iboya Ibosheshé) Baiuca - Muíño Fluzo - Mundo Verde SAN LOU - Just Dance CHISME - Velcro Steam Down - Etcetera (feat. Afronaut Zu) Alfa Mist - Keep On Summrá - Minoría Absoluta Cro! - Buah! Jay - Mi más sentido pésame A Vision of Panorama & Sykes - Let Me XL Middleton - Loving You ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 29.06.22 Gëstu de Dakar - Ndiourel Cyril Diaz & Orchestra - Tabu Amara Touré - Lamento Cubano Ebo Taylor And The Pelikans - Come Along Dany Play - Fa'waka Pierre Vassiliu - Ça va, ça va Magali Noël - Une énorme samba Sugar Billy - Super Duper Love Sarah Vaughan - Imagine El Michels Affair - Nasir Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young - Carry On George Benson - Give Me The Night Leoparden - Boliglån Badaboum - Mini Variante Maria Violenza - La Ballade De ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 22.06.22 Yusef Lateef - Like It Is Idris Muhammad - Could Heaven Ever Be Like This Donald Byrd - Places And Spaces RAMP - Everybody Loves The Sunshine Harold Sutton & The Crusaders - You Got The Power Charles Bradley - No Time For Dreaming B.W. Souls - Marvins Groove Ann Robinson - Sissy Walk Hindi Zahra - Oursoul Lianne La Havas - Lost & Found The Clash - Guns Of Brixton Authorities - Achtung The Circus Tents - I Hate Cops Zounds - Fear John Dummers's ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 15.06.22 Marvin Gaye - Mercy Mercy Me (The Ecology) Sharon Jones And The The Dap-Kings - How Long Do I Have to Wait for You? Curtis Mayfield - So In Love Sax Kari Orch. Featuring Ella Reed - Sweet Man Bobby Parker - Watch Your Step Ila Van - I've Got The Feeling The Soul Survivors - Mama Soul Marie Chantal Et Dallas - Jamais Personne ‎ Baby Earl & The Trini-Dads - Back Slop The Specials - Moneky Man Prince Buster And All Stars - Linger On James Brown - Hot Pants ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 08.06.22 FREDDA - Le Village Guillaume Stankiewicz - Sans Cesse Et Sans Bruit Belvoir - Les Incendies TG Gondard - De Koning Van De Nostalgie Kozmodrum - Analyze This HOWALD - Joran Colombey - Pour Qui Est Cette Chanson? Kim Myungkil & Funkafric Booster 김명길과 펑카프릭 & 부슷다 - 별들에게 (You Don't Know Like I Know) Horse Lords - People's Park Film 2 - Europa NEU! - E-Musik Leoni Leoni - Weirdest Ritual M.O.P. - Cold As Ice Kamaal Williams - Salaam Nina Simone - ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 01.06.22 Maulawi - Street Rap Orlando Julius And The Afro Sounders - Aseni Sam Sanders - Funk'ed Up Ebo Taylor & Uhuru Yenzu - What Is Life Orchestre Massako - Temedy (feat. Amara Touré) The Lijadu Sisters - Life Is Gone Down Lown Gang Of Four - Damaged Goods Wicked Lady - Living On The Edge Youth Lagoon - 17 Space Lady - Synthesize Me David Bowie - The Man Who Sold The World Zone Six - Beautiful Kit Sebastian - Yürüdüm, Büyüdüm, Çürüdüm Johnny Hammond - ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 25.05.2022 Tame Impala - Feels Like We Only Go Backwards Anadol - Felicita Lale OKE' - Tree Of Life Calibro 35 - Death Of Storytelling Daniel Villareal - Ofelia Domi Chansorn - The Beginning NÂR - Mazaher Decha - La Vida Te Busca Anteloper - Earthlings Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5 QueLLe ChriS - DEATHFAME Lee Hazelwood - Your Sweet Love Angel Bat Dawid & Tha Brothahood - London The Slits - Man Next Door Spoek Mathambo - Control Link Wray - Fire And ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 18.05.22 Eiji Nakayama - Aya's Samba Kim Jiyeon & The Revival Cross / 김지연과 리바이불크로스 - 초록별 테마 ver. 2* The Rationals - Temptation 'Bout To Get Me Patti Smith - Free Money The Notwist - Loose Ends The Stooges - No Fun Monophonics - Suffocating Zoo Kid - Ocean Bed Vomit Heat with International Music - Tortenarchiv Klaus Johan Grobe - Aufstand Kleenex - Nice The Düsseldorf Düsterboys - Teneriffa Etran De L'Aïr - Etran Hymne The Growlers - Chinese Fountain 나미와 머슴아들 / ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 11.05.22 Idris Muhammad - Could Heaven Ever Be Like This LaSo - Another Star Maximum Joy - Searching For A Feeling Pino D'Angiò - Julius Caesar Plum Cake Dance Armando Cuspoli - Non C'è Sole Toulouse - C'est Toujours Comme Ça L'amour Al-Tone - You Better Get Ready (Tone E Nimble Edit) Algiers - Disposession Automatic - Venus Hour Badbadnotgood & MF Doom - The Chocolate Conquistadors Chrisma - What For Paternoster - Old Danube Edition Spéciale - Allée Des ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 04.05.22 Adrian Younge and Ali Shaheed Muhammad - The Avenues (feat. Katalyst) Schrödingers Katze - Position 3 13th Floor Elevator - Earthquake Greatful Dead - Truckin' Sandy Coast - I See Your Face Again America - A Horse With No Name Can - Spoon Don Cherry - The Creator Has A Masterplan Birth Control - Get Down To Your Fate Carla Bozulich - Bonus Track (And We Made The Room Shine) Guz - Stilles Haus Annie Anxiety - Closet Love YĪN YĪN - Pingpxng Al Lover - Level ... >